The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has been one of these under-the-radar value creators with a true long-term horizon. The passage of time and a bolt-on deal towards the end of the year are enough of a reason to update my take on the business.

My last take on The Toro was January 2020 when the pandemic was not yet on the horizon, as I concluded that the company was making the right (acquisition) moves. Fast forwarding two years in time, The Toro has grown further into its valuation as it has been a delayed beneficiary of the pandemic, while shares have underperformed a bit, creating a better set-up here.

Back To Early 2020

Early in 2020, The Toro Company acquired Venture Products, adding turf, landscape, snow and ice management equipment to its line-up, used among others by landscape contractors as well as golf ranges, among others. With a revenue contribution of $100 million, the $167 million acquisition price looked reasonable, albeit that no margin details have been announced at the time.

The company posted its 2019 results in December of that year, with sales reported at $3.14 billion on which the company posted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.00 per share, as the discrepancy related mostly to dealmaking. With shares trading at $83 per share, that worked down to a rather steep 27-28 times earnings multiple.

With pro forma net debt seen around $720 million, and EBITDA trending at $450 million, leverage ratios were still modest at around 1.6 times. The company guided for 2020 sales to levels as high as $3.6 billion, mostly driven by a previous announced deal for Underground. With earnings seen between $3.33 and $3.40 per share for the year 2020, valuations were still quite high at 25 times forward earnings.

While I applauded the solid M&A strategy and capital allocation skills of the company, a 25 times forward earnings multiple was a bit too high for me as a 20 times multiple looked a lot more reasonable in my eyes.

The Pandemic - A Growth Driver

Shares of The Toro tanked alongside the outbreak of the pandemic with shares recovering to the $80s again later in the year. Shares rose to nearly $120 in spring of 2021, but by now have consolidated again and actually have retreated quite a bit to $91 per share, down a quarter from the highs.

Towards the end of 2020, The Toro Company announced its 2020 results with full year sales up 7% and change to $3.38 billion missing the original guidance by a big way as the pandemic clearly had an impact, as adjusted earnings were flattish at $3.03 per share. Comforting was the 2021 guidance which called for sales to rise by 7% at the midpoint of the guidance, with adjusted earnings seen around $3.40 per share.

While the company was hit a bit in 2020 in an initial response to the pandemic, the company benefited in the year thereafter with more spent on outdoor items, including landscaping, gardening, etc. Full year sales rose by an impressive 17% to $3.96 billion, with adjusted earnings per share up a fifth to $3.62 per share. Comforting is that the company guided for another strong 2022 with sales growth seen at a midpoint of 9% and earnings per share seen around $4.00 per share.

All of this is quite impressive as net debt has been cut to $286 million here while EBITDA comes in just shy of $600 million here, resulting in a very modest 0.5 times leverage ratio. With shares now trading at $91 per share, valuation multiples have come down to 25 times trailing earnings and 22-23 times forward earnings.

With 107 million shares outstanding at $91, The Toro Company commences a $9.7 billion equity valuation, for a $10 billion enterprise value if we include a modest net debt load. This values the operations at around 2.5 times sales and close to 16-17 times EBITDA here.

Guaranteeing Growth

On top of the solid outlook for 2022 being outlined already, The Toro Company is buying its way into growth in 2022. The company has started the year with the acquisition of The Intimidator Group, a producer of Spartan Mowers. Spartan is a well recognized name in mowers which has strong performance, durability and styling. The deal comes in at $400 million price tag, equal to 4% of the valuation of the company, as pro forma net debt will jump to nearly $700 million, still barely above the 1 times EBITDA number of $686 million.

The deal is set to add $200 million in sales, resulting in a 2 times sales multiple being paid which looks reasonable. Unfortunately no margin details have been announced, yet the company did guide for modest accretion to 2022 earnings per share. Hence, I see real upside for earnings to surpass the $4.00 per share mark, albeit that demand can be a bit hard to predict in this environment, certainly given supply chain issues and uncertainty with regard to inflation.

Given all of this, I think that the company continues to be a great long-term value creator. Shares now trade at around 22 times forward earnings which looks reasonable, but given the move higher in interest rates, I am getting more compelled to the shares, but are not just yet buying these same shares here.

Using a 20 times forward earnings multiple as a desired entry price, I am happy to start nibbling if shares hit the low $80 mark. The strong long-term capital allocation, growth, bolt-on dealmaking and conservative finances, still make The Toro Company a solid long-term play.