A Quick Take On Root

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) went public in October 2020, raising $724 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $27.00 per share.

The firm provides personal insurance solutions in the United States via a mobile-first approach.

Management has recently undertaken major cost reduction initiatives, including a large layoff and sharply reduced marketing spend.

Until we learn if the firm can continue to grow after these changes, my outlook on ROOT is a Hold.

Company

Columbus, Ohio,-based Root was founded to utilize car data to adjust car insurance pricing based on the driver's personal driving habits.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Alexander Timm, who was previously in various management roles at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

The company says it's a "full-stack insurance carrier... (that owns) nearly every aspect of policy design, origination, underwriting, claims and back-end processing, which enables us to iterate constantly."

The firm obtains more than 75% of its customers direct [DTC] via online digital marketing through Facebook and Google.

Management believes that over time more of its business "will naturally mature as renewal premiums outweigh new premiums, driving profitability."

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global auto insurance market was an estimated $739 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach more than $1 trillion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing number of road accidents in many countries as well as mandated insurance coverage in more regions and implementation of stringent government regulations.

Also, emerging economies will also see an increase in discretionary income producing growing demand for motor vehicles and their attendant insurance coverage requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to produce the fastest growth through 2027 as it increases its adoption of mobile telematics technologies.

Root faces competition from traditional automobile insurers that may adjust their go-to-market and technology offerings to cater to those drivers who wish to include their telematics information in their policy calculations.

Root’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past five quarters:

5-Quarter Topline Revenue Seeking Alpha and The Author

Operating losses by quarter have dropped sharply during the same period:

5-Quarter Operating Losses Seeking Alpha and The Author

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained heavily negative since the firm’s IPO:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share Seeking Alpha and The Author

In the past 12 months, ROOT’s stock price has dropped 89.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 14.4 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics For Root

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $479,750,000 Enterprise Value $199,220,000 Price / Sales 1.46 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.66 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$479,810,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] -24.68% Earnings Per Share -$2.37

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be The Progressive Corporation (PGR); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Progressive Corp. (PGR) Root (ROOT) Variance Price / Sales 1.36 1.46 7.4% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.46 0.66 -54.8% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $14,170,000,000 -$479,810,000 -103.4% Revenue Growth Rate 11.1% -24.7% -323.1%

Commentary On Root

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the continued development of an embedded product for Carvana’s point-of-sale process and initial testing in 12 states.

Additionally, the firm is pursuing easier quote-and-buying processing for the independent agency channel and this functionality is being tested in five states, "with largely positive feedback to date."

ROOT is also seeking to further diversify its channel approach to lower customer acquisition costs and find customers with higher lifetime values to the firm.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew markedly but the firm expects Q4 2021 and 1H 2022 revenue to decline as it changes its marketing investment approach.

Notably, management has reduced its sales and marketing spend by 40%, reducing its customer acquisition costs in the current inflationary loss environment.

This is likely in response to much higher loss costs due to inflation and other pressures.

Since the end of the quarter, the company announced a 330 employee layoff to try and stem its high losses.

Looking ahead, management hopes that 2022 will be a better comparable in terms of loss costs as well as customer acquisition costs and lifetime value.

The primary risk to the firm’s outlook is a higher-than-normal inflation environment keeping loss costs at a high level while the loss of sales and marketing personnel reducing sales growth.

Cost cutting may be necessary, but drastic reductions may cut into bone, limiting the firm’s ability to grow, but maybe that’s management’s strategy now.

Time will tell if the new approach will result in a move toward operating breakeven, or just turn the company into a zombie for years to come.

Until we know the effects of the changes, my outlook on ROOT is a Hold.