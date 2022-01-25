Target Date Funds For People Who Have Just One Life

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images Google

A target-date fund that fails to protect account value as the target date approaches has failed in its primary task.

Professor Craig Israelsen, educator and portfolio designer

At $3 trillion and growing, target date funds (TDFs) are the most popular default investment in 401(K) plans. Most beneficiaries who do not want to choose their investments are placed into a TDF.

This popularity has led to extensive studies of what is called a “glidepath,” which is the asset allocation through time that starts aggressively for young people and becomes more conservative as people age. The most recent such study was conducted by 4 professors, as described in this Wall Street Journal article. Like previous studies, the professors used simulations to identify the best glidepath, and also like previous studies this study concludes that the optimal glidepath should remain risky for both young and old at about 80% in risky stocks and bonds.

Playing the “Game of Life” is a lot different than actually living life. Simulations make sense for investors who have thousands of lives, but in the real world we each pass through what is called the “Risk Zone” only once.

It is well documented that investment losses sustained in the 5 years before and after retirement can ruin the remainder of life. This risk is called “Sequence of Return Risk” because losses sustained early in retirement matter much more than losses sustained later in retirement. It’s similar to parachute jumping risk where the odds of success are good but failure is disastrous.

Consequently, people who have just one life to live ought to protect their savings in the Risk Zone, contrary to the findings of numerous studies. There are no do-overs in the Risk Zone.

Beneficiaries in TDFs are totally unaware of the excessive risk they are taking in the Risk Zone. Surveys report that these defaulted participants believe their savings are guaranteed against loss. The next market correction will make it clear that fiduciaries have breached their duty of care by exposing those near retirement to high risk.

The past 13 years have been incredibly lucky

The average TDF is invested 50% in equities (stocks, real estate, etc.) and 35% in risky long-term bonds at the target date, so 85% in risky assets. This allocation is expected to have excessive losses in 3 years out of 20, where excessive is defined as a loss greater than 10%.

But the past 13 years of recovery from the 2008 crash have been extraordinary. There’s a 10% chance of avoiding an excessive loss over a 13 year period with this allocation, and here we are with no excessive losses in TDFs --we’ve been incredibly lucky (at the 90% significance level). The US stock market has returned a fantastic 600% over the past 13 years, leading many to expect a correction in this decade.

The odds of the next 13 years being like the last are infinitesimal. Don’t bet on them.

Safer TDFs

But some TDFs are far less risky at the target date, holding less than 30% in risky assets, with the balance in very safe Treasury bills and short term Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). These TDFs have an insignificant probability of excessive loss.

Two TDFs exemplify this safety:

The Federal Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the largest savings plan in the world

The Office & Other Professional Employees International Union OPEIU), one of the largest AFL-CIO unions

The objective of a TDF should be to make assets last a lifetime, a topic of great interest to retirement researchers. In their seminal article on this topic, Dr. Wade Pfau and Michael Kitces identify the optimal retirement glidepath. It starts very conservatively with less than 30% in risky assets and then re-risks to a maximum of 45% equities as the investor ages.

The low initial risk protects against sequence of return risk, and the re-risking extends the life of the assets. To begin retirement safely you must end working life safely, leading to a U-shaped lifetime glidepath.

Contrary to studies that say risk is too low in TDFs, the reality is that risk in most TDFs is way too high at the target retirement date. The next market correction will prove this point. Those with one life to live belong in safe TDFs .

The practical reality of target date fund risk at the target date

Because people with just one life want to retire with dignity, they cannot afford to take risk in the Risk Zone, although most currently do. Most investors who are currently in the Risk Zone are taking excessive risk. But before I delve into this problem, the bigger problem is inadequate savings. 70% of our 78 million baby boomers, which is 55 million people, have saved less than $300,000. The Department of Labor (DOL) is addressing this problem.

Effective September 18, 2021 the DoL requires 401(K) plan sponsors to report on retirement adequacy with two disclosures:

A life annuity with equal payments over the participant's lifetime.

A qualified joint and 100 percent survivor annuity with equal payments over the joint lives of the participants and a spouse.

Readers are encouraged to use the DoL’s Lifetime Income Calculator to estimate their retirement readiness. Hopefully, these disclosures will heighten awareness and lead beneficiaries to save enough. Savings matter much more than investment glidepath.

We each have only one life path, not the thousands that a computer can simulate. And we each prepare differently for retirement. The most important aspect of our preparedness is savings. Some of us will save ”enough” and some of us won’t. Those who haven’t saved enough will redefine “enough” – they’ll reduce their standard of living.

Regardless of our savings history, we all develop a plan as retirement approaches. Some of us see yachts in retirement while others see trailer parks. Either way, a plan is a plan. Disruptions to our planned lifestyle take a huge toll, and can lead to deep depression and physical calamities, like drug and alcohol abuse.

That’s the human side of glidepaths – safety at retirement makes an enormous difference. Despite the subsequent recovery, 2008 was devastating to those in and near retirement at that time; the typical 2010 fund lost 30% in 2008. Reports show that most TDF participants withdraw their savings at retirement, so they did not enjoy the recovery unless they rolled over their savings into stocks, an unlikely choice in light of the 2008 debacle.

Bear in mind that there was only a couple hundred $Billion in TDFs in 2008, whereas today the number is more than $3 trillion. Also, baby boomers were not in the Risk Zone in 2008, but they are now. The next 2008 will be substantially more devastating for TDF participants.

Congress is Concerned

The unfortunate reality is that plan sponsors and their consultants are choosing risky TDFs. Because most assets in TDFs are there by default, beneficiaries are not choosing them -- fiduciaries are choosing them, and they are breaching their duty of care by choosing high risk.

This breach has not gone unnoticed. On May 6, 2021, the Chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and the Chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, sent a letter to Gene Dodaro, Comptroller the GAO. They are seeking answers to 10 questions dealing with concerns that some aspects of TDFs may be placing American retirement savers at risk. They wrote:

“…we write to request the General Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a review of target-date funds (TDFs). The employer-provided retirement system must effectively serve its participants and retirees, and we are concerned certain aspects of TDFs may be placing them at risk.”

It will take a while to hear from the GAO. In the meantime, I responded to this request and offered my recommendations. Comments are welcome.

Baby boomers have only one life

Most of our 78 million baby boomers will spend much of this decade in the Risk Zone when investment losses can irreparably spoil the rest of life. It is a risk with the potentially dire consequence of depleting lifetime savings that cannot be replenished with paychecks, nor is there enough time remaining to recover with investment gains. I wrote the book Baby Boomer Investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s to warn my fellow baby boomers and help them protect their lifetime savings. This is a terrible time to be retired.

Summary

Target date funds can and should become a lot better and safer. Studies of glidepaths that recommend additional risk are counterproductive and just plain wrong.

The next market correction will expose the current risk in TDFs at their target date, and there will be a market correction because there always is one. Until the excessive risk is corrected, participants in TDFs who are approaching retirement should protect themselves by withdrawing and investing in safe inflation-protected assets like TIPS and precious metals.

A couple TDFs actually protect but they are not yet widely used, although they should be the standard.