Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) CFO, Evangelos Chatzis, joined Value Investor's Edge Live on Jan. 19, 2022, to discuss the containership leasing markets and prospects for 2022. DAC has been a massive winner from the ongoing supply chain crisis, but they have taken the long-term view with very responsible moves including comprehensive refinancing, massive deleveraging, and fixing their fleet onto medium- and long-term contracts to lock in sky-high rates. I discussed our investment thesis in a recent public article last month, in which I had set a "fair value estimate" of $110/sh.

The day prior to our interview, Danaos released a bombshell update, which added $870M in contract backlog ($700M expected EBITDA) plus the sale of two old ships for $130M. I estimate this deal alone adds about $25/sh to DAC value, but I have only slightly increased our fair value estimate for $120/sh, as we await higher levels of shareholder returns. Notably, DAC was able to fix 11 of their ships for long-term charters of 4.7 years on average and some of these deals don't even start until April 2023. This suggests that liner companies believe the strong rates will last far longer than many analysts and pundits have been predicting. Either way, DAC will benefit via its locked-in deals. Not really any speculation left on this one, but rather a clear play on free cash flows.

Evangelos and I discussed the containership markets and then we pivoted to chat about Danaos specifically as well as their plans to increase shareholder returns in 2022. The CFO confirmed that a significant dividend increase is coming soon and he also suggested we could see a share repurchase program and potentially a share-split to improve trading volumes. I personally advocated for $1/qtr in dividends along with a 5-1 share split. While share splits themselves don't change value in any particular way, it would likely improve share liquidity on the markets and tighten the bid/ask spreads, making the stock more accessible for both investors and traders.

The share repurchase is the big one here: although our fair value estimate is $120/sh, I estimate DAC is worth at least $150-plus just on an NPV model of free cash flows with terminal asset values. If DAC can buy shares worth $150+ for just $80/sh, they will be creating value at a rapid pace by 'doubling down' on their own fleet. Will Danaos Corp. follow through? I hope so! Official Q4-21 results are expected in early- to mid-February, so we should find out very soon.

This interview and discussion of the underlying containership markets is relevant for anyone with container shipping interests or investments, including firms such as Atlas Corp. (ATCO), Costamare (CMRE), Euroseas (ESEA), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Matson (MATX), Navios Partners (NMM), Textainer Group (TGH), Triton Intl (TRTN), and Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon, if you're joining us from Europe. This is another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live. In fact, this is the final iteration of our January 2022 Shipping Forum. We've hosted 16 events, and we're proud to conclude with hosting Danaos Corp CFO, Evangelos Chatzis, to talk with us about the containership markets and Danaos Corp's specific positioning in this market.

Before we begin, disclosures: Nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have a long position, including a trading position, in Danaos Corp. Positions may change at any time. We are recording on the morning of 19 January, 2022. So if you are listening to a recording at a later date, please be advised positions may have changed.

Good morning, good afternoon actually, to Evangelos. Thanks for joining us today.

Evangelos Chatzis: Good morning, J, and thank you for hosting Danaos.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. It's great to have you on the line. And it's exceptional timing. You just put out a press release yesterday, announcing basically $1 billion of changes. You had a $800 million growth in contract backlog. You had an improved/increased sale of two older ships. So we got a lot of exciting stuff to talk about, and I'm looking forward to getting into it!

EC: Yeah, sure. It's an exciting time for the market, for the container market.

JM: Yeah, certainly an exciting time. So let's start off with big picture. And then we'll work down into Danaos specific things. So first of all, let's talk about the broad market. How -- why are these containership rates still so strong, even after the boom of last year? What's changed? I mean, we talked last summer and rates were strong, but they're still stronger than ever. I mean, you just announced forward fixtures. Some of them don't even start until next year in 2023. So what's going on here?

EC: Yes, you're right. In reality, not much has really changed over the past six months, since we last had our podcast, I think it was last August, in terms of market strength and outlook. The strength in containership rates continue to be driven by simple supply demand fundamentals. Containership demand remains exuberant. It exceeds available capacity.

Ships are running at 100% utilization and the broader supply chain continues to be strained due to significant port delays, the whole supply chain disruption situation that continues to persist. And all that translates to lower fleet productivity. So these are all ingredients for a very strong market. And we expect such good market to persist in the foreseeable future. There is a small amount of deliveries of ships definitely for this year, and the order book starts delivering from the end of next year onwards and predominantly in 2024 and 2025.

The order book, when we talked six months ago was at 17% of the fleet. It's now at 23%. But this order book, we believe is very manageable and demand can cover, let's say, the supply that is coming in over the next four years. Hence, we have a pretty robust view not only for the next two years, but even beyond that.

We talked about supply before. There is a natural lid on excessive ordering which helps the strength of the charter market exactly because cause shipyard capacity is not what it used to be. And many market participants are hesitant to order new ships due to uncertainty around the environmental regulations. And don't also forget that we are also anticipating a slowdown of the fleet from next year, because at this point, this is the only measure short term measure that people will have available at their disposal if they want to meet the emissions requirements.

So all this paints a rosy picture, not just for the short term, but also for the medium term.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Evangelos. So it's a helpful rundown. And you already hit some of the follow ups I was going to ask, of course, even myself, I've been wrong. Even last summer, I thought rates were basically peaking and they wouldn't be as strong today. I didn't think they were going to crash, of course, but I didn't expect them to be so strong today. It's really blown me away.

One of the questions I had on my notepad, as of just a couple days ago I was going to talk about is forward fixtures. I was going to ask, you know, hey, can you fix some more ships coming up in '22 and '23. But then yesterday morning, you surprised us with that press release talking about $870 million in additional backlog. Some of those ships don't even come open until April 2023. That's pretty remarkable. Some of them extended till May 2028.

So what is the market missing here, Evangelos, because everyone I talked to outside of shipping, keeps telling me the market's going to crash. They point to this big order book in 2024. Clearly, your customers, clearly your counterparties are not buying that. So what's the disconnect? What's the market missing here?

EC: Well, clearly, I can make many arguments on why we don't expect the market to crash. As the ones I've already alluded to, meaning if the order book delivers over the next four years, and you have cumulative demand growth of 12% to 15%, over that period, which is not something outrageous. Plus you factor in the effective reduction in supply, by let's call it 10% or 15%, due to the slowdown of the fleet, the order book is -- can be easily absorbed.

We're not worried about the order book, leading the market to a crash at this point. Don't forget that in 2008, the order book was at 60%, 6-0. And today it's at in the low 20%s. And that's a big difference. But regardless of what I tell you, I think when you see the liner companies, going out, fixing ships 18 months in advance for the next five years, at levels that are pretty healthy that also gives you their perspective, right, because they want to be able to secure tonnage to run their business.

And I think the fact that these guys not only charter ships, but also buy ships at these prices, it gives you a very strong indication of what also they believe in the market. And the fact that they -- because if they have the view that the market was just about to crash, they wouldn't be doing all this, right?

JM: Yeah, I mean, it's pretty clear that there's a disconnect between what the liners are seeing, what the big shipping companies expect, and what Wall Street analysts expect. And I don't want to paint all Wall Street analysts the same. There's been a few analysts who have been ahead of the curve. I want to call out two of them, Randy Givens of Jefferies and Omar Nokta of Clarksons who have been well ahead of the curve, but there's clearly a lot of folks, a lot of big money on Wall Street that just does not get what's going on here. So there's a clear disconnect.

And I would always -- I would put my money with the liners over a generalist analyst at any point. Anyways moving on a little bit, we talked about the forward fixtures. They've already been done. You've locked them in. You got 95% fixed in '22, you got 77% fixed in 2023. What I found the most interesting really, from your press release yesterday was that you sold two of your older ships, 20-year old vessels, and you sold them for $130 million. And you don't even deliver those until November of this year. So I mean, you sold them 11 months in advance. It's pretty remarkable.

You have some other older ships, you have some other ships that come open in 2023. Can you divest some more of these ships? What do you think?

EC: Well, I guess the answer is that at the right price we would be there to consider such transactions. Obviously when you have ships that have a remaining charter tenure of two or three years, earning very good money, there's no real incentive to sell unless someone pays up, again, the full price of the asset and the charter.

But whenever we see good transactions, we will pursue them. And especially this one is easily quantifiable, because six months ago, we acquired 51% of the Gemini JV for a net price for the 51% of $75 odd million. And so we acquired 100% of five ships, two of which we are now selling for $130 million. So it's pretty compelling the math around this transaction, yes.

JM: Yeah, it doesn't take a genius to realize that those are pretty insane returns. So congratulations on the great execution. Look, you also did another deal last year, where you bought some, Eco design tonnage, several ships there. You've already extended two of the charters, the Wide Bravo and the Wide India. Is there further appetite for these sorts of deals in the secondhand market? Are there ships even available to buy? Or is that sort of off the table right now?

EC: We are looking at everything. It's not easy to source good transactions. And we have demonstrated, because I recall, there was some concern at the beginning of all this about how people -- how one would deploy capital in a rising market, right. So we have the discipline to be patient to wait, and source the good deeds, many of which are off market transactions. And if we see a good opportunity, we're going to go for it, because we have the dry powder to do it.

It's not easy to source such secondhand deals that have attractive return profiles. But we're doing our best. And we have demonstrated that we can get our hands on transactions that are not just growing for the sake of growth, but they're sort of profitable transactions.

JM: Yeah, certainly. I mean, you're definitely two for two. I mean, the Gemini acquisition has proved itself, you basically paid for the entire deal, paid for all five assets basically by selling two. You've already extended two more, and I think you have one more extension remaining. I'm not sure, of course, if it was included in the extensions that you announced yesterday. But regardless, the Gemini deals paid for itself. The other acquisition deal looks to be very favorable as well.

But it's obviously Evangelos, it's obviously a seller's market too. Right. So it's difficult to buy stuff. What about newbuilds? Was some sort of long term charter attached? One of your peers Seaspan, which is Atlas Corp., ATCO on the U.S. markets, they've done a lot of these. They've done a lot of newbuilds with long term charters attached. Are those attractive to Danaos at all?

EC: Yes, of course, new buildings with long term charters are certainly on the menu. Such transactions need to have a combination of a good charter tenure, combined with appropriate investment returns, in order to amortize the investment of what would be an expensive asset to build at today's prices, down to a decent residual level at the end of the charter.

I mean, we are very mindful of residual value risk, and how to manage it. And to be honest, we don't need to do deals for the sake of doing deals, i.e. being aggressive. So we can afford to be patient. And over the past 24 months, we have participated in a number of bids for new building projects, along with Seaspan, in most cases that you mentioned, but we did not proceed because project returns did not meet our thresholds.

But certainly new buildings are -- especially if they come with a flavor of new technology and more environmentally friendly, this would be even better.

JM: Thanks, Evangelos. It sounds like you're definitely interested. But the economics just are not there yet, or peers such as Seaspan are willing to accept lower economic returns than your company is acceptable. Is that fair?

EC: Yes. That's a fair statement.

JM: Okay, makes sense. One of the pushback I get a lot when I'm working with investors and of course I've a long position in Danaos myself, is they're afraid that you're going to take all this cash from this boom market, because there's a lot of cash. And it's only going up in '22 and '23, and '24. And they're afraid that you can take all this cash, you're going to hoard it, and you're going to dump it all into the new build market. You're going to basically squander it on newbuild deals.

How would you address that criticism? Is there anything you can say to those investors that might be concerned that you're going to basically blow all the money on newbuilds?

EC: Thanks for the question. I mean, first, I'd like to remind you and everyone listening in, that management of this company is by far the biggest shareholder. And in my view, this is the best assurance that capital will be deployed accretively and not just not just dumped, as you said, on new buildings for the sake of growth.

Again, we have a track record that shows how we deploy capital in new investments. We have recent -- what we did what we have done over the past six months 2021. And I mean -- and there is also a track record for what we did over the past 24 months, which is even better, given how the market has developed. And the key element here that I am glad to notice that we have been investing in the business, and our predictions about market developments have been spot on, right.

So what we have done, has proven to be right, because what we have predicted has proved to be the case. Therefore we are going to continue to allocate capital, where we see the biggest and best opportunities, whether it is for secondhand ships or for new buildings. And we will continue to be as disciplined as we've been until today.

JM: Yeah, Evangelos. I mean, it's hard to argue with your track record, right. I mean, there is, I suppose if we want to nitpick, we could go back and look at 2007, 2008. But of course, that was less of an issue of the assets and more of an issue of the financing, right. It was impossible to get financing after Lehman Brothers came tumbling down back then. But look, if you look at the operational track record of Danaos over the last decade, it's been exceptional.

If you look at the financial track record of Danaos over the last decade, it's been very strong. You fought through a terrible, terrible decade. You survived, the equity was intact. And you've done everything. I mean, we have hindsight now, right Evangelos, and you've done everything perfectly the last year, but even though you've executed, I would argue perfectly, the stock trades at a massive discount. And it depends on what metric you want to use. If you want to use NAV or adjusted NAV or enterprise value to EBITDA or price to earnings, whatever multiple you want to use, the stock trades at a huge discount, right?

There's a lack of trust out there with investors. And it seems like the more cash that's retained on the balance sheet, the larger the discount goes, right. So how do we close that gap? Is there any way to drive value?

EC: Yes, I mean, first of all, things, over the past 18 months post-pandemic, post the beginning of the pandemic, have been moving pretty fast, right. And to a certain extent investors, need some time to digest the good things that are happening, right. We may be announcing these, we may be showing, strengthening numbers, quarter in, quarter out. Our numbers will again materially improve this year versus 2021 on the back of contracts. And these things, I believe takes some time for people to realize the value disconnect. That's point number one.

Point number two is, we are very much aware of -- that shareholders need to be rewarded. We have a dividend which will be revisited this quarter. We have stated that publicly before. So we will have an increase in the dividend and we -- I mean other options such as stock repurchases or other such actions that may help unlock if you wish, value in the stock will also be contemplated by the Board at the right time and in conjunction with broader capital allocation strategy as it relates to new projects and deleveraging and other things.

JM: Yeah, it's certainly helpful. I'm glad to hear of course that dividend raise is definitely on the table. If I look at some of your peers, right, there's peers on the U.S. market, companies like Costamare, or Global Ship Lease, but then there's a company on the Oslo Exchange, MPC Containers. And they've kind of taken a different approach. They have a very heavy payout policy. They just issued an update yesterday. And as a result, investors have bid that company a lot higher.

I mean, MPC containers, if you look at NAV, or if you look at price to earnings, whatever you want to look at, their valuation is almost double of Danaos Corp. And it's a pretty interesting gap. So it's obvious that investors are rewarding companies that have higher dividend payouts or more returns. Is there anything you can say to that? And then I guess in relation to that, what is sort of the target for this dividend? Is it going to be a percentage of your free cash flow? Or how should folks think about the forward future dividend?

EC: I mean, I do understand and I do appreciate that some people that might advocate for special dividends or a high payout model. We think that this type of approach will not help us create value for our shareholders over the longer term, right? I mean, I believe that the combination of a growing sustainable dividend together with share repurchases would be a preferred strategy over high one-off dividend payouts as a method of rewarding shareholders.

As I said, the dividend will increase pretty soon. It's going to be -- to your question, it will continue to be a fixed dividend, although higher than the one that we have today. The Board is going to decide by what percentage it will increase it. And as our cash position continues to build up over the next few months, we will fine tune our thinking around the potential of a share buyback, and at the right time communicate it to the market.

JM: Yeah, we'll look forward to that. My advocacy -- I like $1 per quarter, I think that's a nice, beautiful round number. So pass that along to the Board. And we'll see what we get. Look, let's talk about your balance sheet a little bit. You mentioned deleveraging as a potential use of cash. But your leverage is very low, right? So when you say deleveraging, what would those funds be used towards?

EC: Well, I mean, currently, our -- as of yearend, 2021, net debt-to-EBITDA was at 2.5 times, right. And I believe that -- I mean, our long term leverage target is to never exceed three to four times through the cycle, right.

So for this strategy to be sustainable, this means that during good times, such as now, we're going to have to be below these levels. So we are currently at 2.5, as I mentioned. And we believe that getting down to 1.5 to 2 times as a target, if you wish, meets our goal at this part of the cycle. And this is where I believe we're going to go to and then determine next steps accordingly.

JM: Yeah, well, we'll look forward to that. I mean, just on the rising EBITDA in 2022, you should be well below that target. But we'll see. Have you looked at preferred equity at all as a source of capital?

EC: At this point, we're not contemplating such transactions. Because as you said, given our low leverage, we can have access to much more competitively priced capital by way of secured debt, which is very important if we want to be competitive when sourcing new deals. Additionally, don't forget that we now also have access to the bond market, having issued our first bond last February and we can also access unsecured debt at what would be more competitive terms versus preferred equity. So I don't think that at this point, this is on our mind.

JM: All right, I had to ask -- just asking because I've seen a couple of your peers in the box lessor segment get some fantastic rates below 6% on preferred. So just interesting to see. You did an unsecured bond last year, and I realized, look, it was 90 day, your leverage was way higher last year. We didn't know how great the markets would be. You did a long term unsecured bond at 8.5%. It seems like right now you could get, I would argue you could get below 6% in this market with your balance sheet. Is there any potential to call out or refinance any of that unsecured? Or is that fully locked in until 2028?

EC: Well, it's a three year non-callable instrument, right. So you cannot redeem the bond without paying a big penalty, of course. So you could -- one could engage in a liability management exercise and exchange the bond and so on and so forth. But this is something which is not in the immediate agenda. And in any event, it would need to be combined, if you wish, such a potential exchange with the raising of more capital, right. So exchange and resize.

And such new capital, which I agree with you it could have a five handle. We would also need to have identified a proper use in a new opportunity or a transaction that will generate returns, because raising the money and letting it be on the balance sheet, we have enough of that. We don't need to also borrow more of that.

JM: Yeah, I mean, you're drowning in free cash flow, you don't need more debt. It's just a question I'd ask and it looks like that would be a potential question for it sounds like early 2024m right when those bonds are callable. And I mean, that would be huge. If you call those bonds out in two years and swap them out, you went from 8.5 to say 5.5. That would be huge. So fingers crossed, and hopefully in two years, you'll have that potential.

EC: We also aspire over the next one or two years, as you said, through prudently managing the business to get upgraded by the rating agencies, improve our credit rating even more and lower even further the cost of such capitals, but go ahead.

JM: Of course, we'll hope that happens. Yeah. Let's talk about ZIM and -- ZIM Integrated Shipping and I have to disclose for folks on the call, I have a long position in ZIM myself, including a trading position. So of course, the same caveat positions may change at any time. But let's talk about your ZIM shares a little bit. In the past you've said ZIM is not a core holding. You eventually plan to divest it over time.

You've also mentioned that the valuation is very attractive and that you like it. So where do you sit now on ZIM? Is this still a -- you still plan to be divesting out over the next year or two?

EC: Yes, I mean, ZIM shares, I mean, ZIM as an investment continues to be a non-operating asset. Of course, I mean, we're not in the business of investing in our customers. Therefore, divestment is the ultimate course of action eventually. However, this investment in the short term is expected to produce very good dividends, as you probably know already. And we would like to see such dividends coming in.

So and the pace of exiting the position will depend on dynamics such as the share price, our view on the container market and its strength, and how much the share price reflects that or not. And of course, the broader state of the equity capital markets, because underlying business may be doing well. But you have a crisis in the markets and they start tumbling. So at this point, I don't think we should sort of pinpoint the exact date by which we want to be out. So it's by nature, a dynamic process if one's goal is to maximize value.

JM: Yeah, certainly. If you're going to sell ZIM shares I mean, I understand why you would, if they go up in value. You assume open market at the market mechanisms or use some options markets that will out, do not call an investment bank again. They screwed you guys pretty good last time.

So anyways, look there's a huge dividend coming up. But it also comes with that 25% Israeli Withholding Tax. However, we've heard a rumor and seen a report that you've established some sort of entity in Singapore. Is that true? Does that mean that Danaos Corp., can avoid paying that huge dividend tax?

EC: I can confirm -- I cannot confirm the source of the rumor, but I can confirm that we are now in the 10% bracket. Yeah, I'm surprised that this has been circulated. I don't know how.

JM: We have some pretty good sources on Value Investor's Edge. No, but we've heard that you've established a good entity, and that's significant. So you're going to save 15% taxes on that enormous dividend. Of course, we don't know what the dividends going to be at. But I estimate somewhere between $10 and $14. So that's a pretty big difference. So congratulations, I guess, on achieving that vehicle.

EC: Thank you. For us, it is important, because we hold 7.2 million shares. So the numbers do matter.

JM: Yeah, it certainly it certainly makes a difference. So we're looking forward to you realizing that cash going forward? Look, I don't want to keep beating up on you too much, because your management of this firm has been impeccable. But I still got to circle back one more time. You've done everything right. And Danaos Corp., still trades at a huge discount.

I heard you earlier mentioned repurchases could be on the table. But they need Board authorization. Can you talk to me a little bit about what would trigger you to go for a repurchase? And what requirements would have to be met besides the board? I am thinking more so from you personally as CFO, what are things that you would look at?

EC: As a matter of fact, with the valuation of the company where it is, I cannot argue in logical terms with anyone that says that it's a good thing to be purchasing your own stock right now, right? I mean look at what values we're selling our ships at. And the implied value, enterprise value is way lower than that, right. So yes, repurchases makes sense. And we're going to have to -- the Board is going to have to decide on the broader capital allocation strategy and see what dry powder can be allocated for a short repurchase program.

So yes, it makes sense. But we also have to be mindful of how we use capital elsewhere. And also we also need to be mindful about not hurting the trading liquidity of the stock. So that's another factor. But it's something which is on the table, and it's being contemplated.

JM: Yeah, certainly Evangelos. It's great to hear that it's on the table. You mentioned earlier, we talked about what kind of assets you would like to buy in this market, and how it's hard to find good assets. But what better asset than doubling down on your own fleet and doubling down on your own charter backlog at a huge discount? So it sounds like you and I are thinking alike in terms of those valuations.

I did want to talk a little bit real quick pushback on liquidity. It's something I hear from a lot of firms, a lot of investment banks seem to be pushing this angle that share repurchases are bad for liquidity. We've also seen studies out there that show that liquidity is actually improved by a slight share repurchase, that it actually improves the market transactions and liquidity because it reduces volatility, right when there's when there's bad market days or sell offs in the broad market, a share repurchase program can bring stability. It can reduce your beta and that that means that more investors are willing to enter the company and trade in the company. Any thoughts on that, on liquidity?

EC: No, I hear the point. It's a valid point. And it's part of the whole discussion. No doubt. So yes, I mean, I don't expect us to go all out and repurchase whatever is out there. But yes, what you're saying makes sense.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, nobody wants you to take the company private. We like to own this company. It's been a very good company for us. But I mean, a nice repurchase, I would say, the percentage can be debatable, but there's nothing wrong with $100 million, $200 million share repurchase program. I would think that would be a huge win for everybody, especially, especially if you can buy shares.

I mean, I really doubt you'll be able to buy shares anywhere close to $80 going forward, but if you can, you and I both know, Evangelos, you're sharper than I am, you can create a discounted cash flow model for Danaos Corp. And you can just run all those ships on charters all the way down to scrap valuations. And you get something very, very high, certainly north of $120 in my book. So it's a clear, clear arbitrage there.

Let's talk negative things, Evangelos. It's been a very happy call. It's been very optimistic. What are some of the biggest risk factors going forward in '22 and '23? Is there anything that can really derail this market and turn things around negatively?

EC: On a micro level for our company, we are 100%, effectively 100% contracted for this year. Slightly, these are slightly higher percentages than the one ones we reported because we are reporting strictly contracted periods. And obviously charterers have certain options to extend for a few months, which we expect will be fully exercised.

So we have Charter coverage for practically 100% for this year and close to 85% for next year. Therefore there we are basically immune by market movements, point number one. Counterparty risk is not an issue. And we don't expect it to be an issue. All these bonanza for the liner companies has given them a great opportunity to clean up their balance sheets. They have -- they're in pristine financial condition, all of them. So we don't have any concerns about people not paying, not honoring the contracts.

And to be honest with you, the way things look, with the things that we know today, for the next two years, only a black swan event could delay the progress of the market and the stability of the markets, which no one can predict, of course. I cannot see something which is -- one can rationalize that could disrupt the strength of the current market.

JM: Yeah, I mean, we had to ask it. We had to talk about it. Want to make sure this is a balanced call, certainly. There's still some potential in the future for more roles right. There's 23% open in '23, there's 43% open in 2024. You also have these charters with CMA CGM. I'm going into the weeds here a little bit with this question. But you have these charters with CMA CGM that have six month options at market rates. Can you talk about a little bit about what that means? Like what exactly is this market rate? And is that an option, like CMA CGM has the option to do that, or is that required that they do that?

EC: Thanks. Yeah, thanks for asking this because people regularly get confused on this point. This is not an option. This is -- these were originally 12 year charters. We built those vessels for CMA CGM. And at some point, we agreed with them, that there would be a firm period extension beyond the 12 years for 6 to 12 months, so at least 6, maximum 12 months, but that the charter rate that would apply in such extension would be determined at the end of the 12 year original charter period.

So a good example for that was the CMA CGM MOLIERE, which was the first vessel to come open. And it was fixed for $110,000 at the end of its contractual 12 year period, for a period of six months. So the charterer has to continue using the ship. And we are both bound to use the spot rate for such period when the time comes. And this is the arrangement we have for nine more CMA CGM vessels, some of which come open next year, and some of which come open in '24. So yeah, that's what this is.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Evangelos. So it sounds like the employment is 100% guaranteed. We just don't know the rate at which that is. One of them was $110,000 a day. Is that right? What's the current market rate for those?

EC: Spot markets, the spot market for 6.5 or 8.5 for six months, can be any crazy number you may think of, right? There aren't ships available to charter for such short periods. So there is a bit of price discovery that is being done with brokers and other people when the time comes. But I don't know what the rate for the next opening is going to be. But in the current market, there's going to be a number similar to the one we saw before.

JM: That's going to be very strong, very strong rate. What can investors look at to sort of approximate that, it's like the new context, one year rate? Is that reasonable thing to look at?

EC: Yes, I mean, if you look at reports by brokers or other institutions that monitor the market, and you manage to get 6 to 12 month rates, one can get a very good sense of what the benchmark is. But exactly, because there aren't any ships available to be chartered for such short periods, the amount of data out there is pretty thin, because all the ships have been fixed, practically.

JM: Yeah, it makes sense. Look I had another question that came in. You were talking about share liquidity and Danaos Corp., share liquidity by dollar volume is, I think it's pretty good. It's pretty healthy. But the share volumes themselves as a nominal number are obviously a little lower. And that's because Danaos Corp., is $80, $81, as we're talking. A lot of your peers are closer to $10 or $15 a share. The bid-ask spread is usually also fairly large on Danaos. Has there been any talk about doing something like a say like a five for one or a ten for one share split?

EC: Yes, our Board has previously discussed, and it is part of the agenda, the potential for a share split, maybe in conjunction with a buyback that will work best. But it's still being contemplated. But yes, it is something we are considering.

JM: All right, that's great. I'm really glad to hear that's on the agenda because I think a five for one share split, ten for one might be a little much but at least a five for one. It just seems like common sense, no brainer. Just one quick piece of advocacy, take it or leave it, but I got to get on the record here. J Mintzmyer's wish list, not that you care, Evangelos, but I appreciate you humoring me.

I think $1 per quarter dividend would be phenomenal, share repurchase, you and I both understand the share repurchase is just an obvious no brainer here and a five for one share split would be excellent for share liquidity. So that's the J Mintzmyer / Value Investor's Edge wish list.

EC: Thank you for your wish list. It's duly noted.

JM: All right, Evangelos. Going to hopefully call you a Santa Claus next year. But anyway, hey thanks for joining us today. We learned a lot from you. Appreciate your openness. Appreciate you joining us to talk about the company. And we appreciate making over 10 times on your stock already at this point.

Last question before you leave us, look Danaos Corp.'s not alone. There's other companies on the market? Why should investors pick Danaos Corp.'s versus one of your competitors?

EC: Good question. I think it's summarized within two bullet points, I guess. I mean, first, we are a leader in our sector, not only in terms of size, but also in terms of operational excellence digitization. We are innovators in many regards, as it relates to operations of the ships. We have what I believe is the strongest balance sheet out there, versus our peers. So we're uniquely positioned to take advantage of opportunities. So that's the first point.

The second is, as I said, before, track record of management and alignment of management with shareholders, because managements are 40% plus shareholders means that we can successfully pursue strategies that can create sustainable value throughout the shipping cycle, which is important. And as we have executed so far, we aspire to continue doing so going forward.

So we remain committed to being extremely disciplined with our balance sheet, and deploying capital opportunistically and in the best interest of our shareholders and their value.

JM: Yeah, well remains to be seen. But based on the track record the last couple of years, it's hard to argue with what's happened so far. I look forward to talking with you, Evangelos in a few weeks on the Q4 call expected pretty soon here. Thanks again for joining us.

EC: Thank you, J. It's always a pleasure.

JM: This concludes another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live and the final event of our 16 event shipping forum in January 2022. We're recording on the morning of 19 January, 2022 at about 9am Eastern Time. As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have a long position in Danaos Corp (DAC), which includes some short term trading positions. If you're listening to this recording at a later date, please be advised positions may be updated.