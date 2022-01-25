aydinmutlu/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It's always good timing to buy gold stocks during or soon after typical year-end weakness in gold prices. We know inflation is on the rise with no sign of any significant easing on the horizon. Gold prices will eventually respond to this upward pressure. It's also a good time to buy a gold stock when they first start production on their first mine. The company evolves from one of speculation to cash flow and earnings. We can kill two birds with one stone by buying Orla Mining. Furthermore, I think the bottom is in for gold prices with the move off of Dec. 15, 2021, lows. I think the Fed meeting of Dec. 15, 2021, helped when they put to bed the transitory inflation narrative and admitted inflation is becoming a problem. They have doubled the speed at which they are reducing their bond buying and looking at potentially three to four rate hikes in 2022.

This is a five-year gold chart above and the year-end weakness usually puts a bottom in between October and late December sometime. In 2021, the bottom was Dec. 15, at $1753.

Major shareholders:

Newmont 16.6%

Pierre Lassonde 12.3%

Agnico Eagle 9.6%

According to their presentation, the stock is well held among funds and strategic investors leaving about 30% in the public float. In the past, I had over a 10 bagger with Western Silver and the Penasquito mine to the North. It was bought out by Goldcorp, then Newmont merged with Goldcorp in 2019. It is good to see them as a major shareholder of Orla.

Orla has achieved first gold pour at Camino Rojo, that occurred on schedule on Dec. 13, 2021. Three bars were poured with a total weight of 1,278 ounces containing approximately 770 ounces of gold and 510 ounces of silver. The company was planning additional pours during the remainder of 2021.

Commissioning and operational ramp-up will continue during the first quarter of 2022. Mining and processing tonnes and grades have been meeting expectations thus far and commercial production is targeted for the end of the first quarter of 2022. As the company approaches commercial production, operational guidance for 2022 will be provided. Their feasibility indicates the average grade they are first mining in the oxide zone (open pit) is 0.73 g/t with a low AISC of $542 per ounce. Production will really get started in 2022 and the mine currently has 10.4-year life on just the oxide ore. Below is their projected production profile over the 10 years for just the oxide ore.

This graphic from their presentation outlines their plan to move forward adding more ounces and mine life. Another important point is once they move into the sulphide ore it extends mine life and grade increases about 25% to 0.88 g/t gold.

Orla has a great growth profile with a second gold project that could be their next producer. Cerro Quema in Panama has a low AISC of $626 per ounce according to the Pre-Feasibility below. The first two years of production could be over 100,000 ounces per year so roughly double their output that will come from Camino Rojo Oxide production.

Caballito Copper-Gold, Panama

This copper-gold project is very close to the Cerro Quema Oxide project, just 1 kilometer at the closest point. There's a current indicated resource of 32 million tons at 0.96% copper equivalent for 676 million pounds CuEq. There is a further inferred resource of 22.6 million tons. The deposit is open along strike and at depth so further drilling is planned for 2022. The size of this could expand significantly.

Financial

Last financial statements as of September 30, 2021, reveal US$50.7 million in cash. They have a project loan of US$125 million at an 8.8% interest rate and a Fresnillo loan obligation of US$37.8 million. $15 million of this is due Dec. 1, 2022, and the remaining $22.8 million December 1, 2023. Their presentation indicates their cash level was $41.6 million on Oct. 31 and the project was 96% complete and on schedule. I don't see any issue with funding the final completion and with gold production now started, that cash flow can be used as well.

Summary

Orla has an excellent management team. I will just highlight some on the CEO and Chairman.

Jason Simpson, P.Eng., President and CEO is a mining executive with over 24 years of experience in operations leadership, mining engineering and project construction. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of Torex Gold Resources where, over his nearly 6-year tenure, he oversaw the successful construction and operation of the ELG Mine in Mexico. Prior to Torex, Mr. Simpson spent 11 years at Vale in various roles of increasing responsibility ending his tenure as General Manager of the Labrador Operations (Voisey’s Bay) in 2013.

Charles Jeannes, Non-Executive Chairman, Director, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Goldcorp Inc. from 2009 until April 2016, and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development from 2006 until 2008. From 1999 until the acquisition of Glamis Gold Ltd. by Goldcorp, he was Executive Vice President, Administration, General Counsel and Secretary of Glamis. Prior to joining Glamis, Mr. Jeannes worked for Placer Dome Inc., most recently as Vice President of Placer Dome North America.

Orla is at a very lucrative time in their life cycle with commercial production at Camino Rojo to begin in Q1 2022. Junior miners usually see a significant share price appreciation at this stage of their life cycle. Furthermore, the stock offers good value on a per ounce in the ground valuation.

I will ignore their Cerro Quema copper project and just consider the gold resources nearby of 651,000 ounces Measured and Indicated (M&I). Most of their resources are at Camino Rojo with 9.5 million ounces (M&I) so a total of the two at 10.1 million ounces.

At a recent US$3.70 stock price, the market cap is US$915,750,000. If we subtract cash on hand and add debt, I come up with an enterprise value of $1.028 billion and divide that by 10.1 million ounces gives a valuation of $101.8 per ounce in the ground. This is not a very high valuation since practically all these ounces are at what will very soon be a producing mine.

Further drilling at Camino Rojo will add more ounces. There is also a lot of upside with their copper discovery. However, I think the largest factor will be a revaluation of the company as a new gold producer.

On the price chart, it looks like the downtrend channel since the $6.00 high early in the year has been broken. The stock has bounced off the top of the support zone and there is little resistance until the $4.70 area. This recent dip is a good buying opportunity.