Bill.com Holdings' (NYSE:BILL) quotes are down ~54% from their November highs, but the price-to-sales ratio is still too high at ~44x.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

It seems to me that BILL has a pretty aggressive growth policy - by focusing exclusively on growth, the company has increased its burn rate, while in terms of margins, everything below the gross profit margin is declining. In the context of recent M&A deals, Wall Street analysts have been forced to change their forecasts - while in September 2021 the company was expected to break even next year, the market now does not even expect it to do so until 2023. With a current market capitalization of ~$17.22 billion and projected revenue of $1.024 billion (in 2 years), BILL is valued at 16.8 times its revenue in FY2024, which is still too much.

In my opinion, there is no fundamental reason for BILL to grow back - the sales growth in the past was due to mergers and acquisitions, and the organic growth is already fully priced in. In this respect, I see no reason why the decline in the share price could stop in the medium term.

Why?

Bill.com Holdings stock has posted impressive returns over the past year, surging about 22.3%. Moreover, this return includes the recent precipitous ~54%-drop I noted at the very beginning of this article.

Data by YCharts

Despite the fall, BILL remains very generously valued by the market - having a net loss not only on the bottom-line profit but also on TTM EBITDA level, we can only value the company by ratios related to revenue - Price-to-Sales after the drawdown is ~44x while EV/Revenue stands at ~53x:

Data by YCharts

Such high multiples are not uncommon for fast-growing companies. As a rule, if revenue is growing very quickly, growth-oriented investors turn a blind eye to valuation, especially against the background of very low rates in the market. And BILL grows, at first glance, really quickly:

BILL's key IS items, SA data

However, you need to understand where exactly this growth is coming from. Most of it is about the company's M&A activity - on June 1, 2021, Bill.com bought DivvyPay, Inc. (Divvy) for $2.5 billion, and in September 2021, Bill.com bought Invoice2go for $625 million (75% in Bill.com stock and 25% in cash). For this reason, it is quite difficult to assess how the company is actually growing organically.

Both target companies (Invoice2go and Divvy) have pretty strong products, judging by the descriptions in the press releases about the deals. But now that management is trying to integrate them into the portfolio, BILL has $1.772 billion in debt on its balance sheet, which can only put pressure on the company's chances of turning a profit in the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Speaking of the company's profitability - despite rapid, near-vertical revenue growth, BILL has settled comfortably at ~74.4% gross margin (which is not bad) and still shows a very depressing trend in the other key margin metrics:

Data by YCharts

Even according to management (based on the latest conference call, Q1 2022), the company is prioritizing

a) integration of the recent M&A purchases,

b) expansion of payment offers and

c) development of relations with financial institutions and accounting firms (the main clients of the company).

To implement the last 2 points, the CEO (Rene Lacerte) spoke about the need of:

a) raising awareness of the company's product through meetings, marketing campaigns,

b) promoting solutions in the main workflows of the product, and

c) using their online business directory to match card-accepting vendors with outgoing invoice payments.

That is, not a word about how BILL plans to narrow the gap between the gross profit margin, which is at a very acceptable level, and the other margin indicators, which are actively sliding downward.

After making progress in generating free cash flow since early 2021, BILL returned to its usual "free cash flow burn," posting a new record of $25.48 million in negative FCF last quarter:

Data by YCharts

Now that the debt on BILL's balance sheet has gotten much bigger and the margins keep dropping, I would not even think of BILL's stock returning to its former price levels anytime soon.

By spending fabulous money on marketing and increasing its burn rate threefold (from Q1 2020, i.e., in 12 months, measured by FCF), BILL is putting itself in a rather uncomfortable position and increasing its credit risks, because the pressure on EBITDA arises primarily not because the company paid too much for SBCs (share-based compensation) last quarter, but generally because of its "growth at any cost" policy (including inflated marketing costs).

Data by YCharts

In this context, Wall Street analysts have had to adjust their forecasts - if in September 2021 it was projected that the company would break even next year, the market now does not even expect this even in 2023 - i.e., throughout Powell's new "hawkish" policy.

Data by YCharts

I believe that in connection with the rates raising in 2022, as well as in connection with the acceleration of QE tapering (all of the above will occur as part of the fight against rising inflation in the US), growth stocks will be tested by the market for strength throughout the "hawkish" cycle. Against this background, BILL looks like one of the outsiders - the market, most likely, will look differently at companies whose unprofitability is endless, so the "overflow" of institutional capital from these assets could send shares of such companies even lower.

BILL's market cap, in my opinion, has room to fall, especially because of:

a) a rather risky management policy focused on "growth at any cost" and

b) still high multiples, which are quite difficult to justify (especially when compared with peers).

Data by YCharts

It's noteworthy that the revenue growth is the only thing that we can compare with the market multiples due to the unprofitability of BILL. In addition, this growth in the graph above does not take into account the effect of M&A deals, without which organic growth would be significantly less. But even if we take this growth "at face value" and compare it to its closest competitor - Coupa Software (COUP), which optimizes expense management in SMBs - we see that BILL's revenue growth is 2.8x higher than COUP, albeit with a multiple tied to revenue - 2.35x more on average. This means, in my view, that BILL is still overvalued, since COUP is already profitable, unlike BILL, and Mr. Market's expectations for this company's EPS values are rising:

Data by YCharts

In theory, it will be quite difficult for BILL to grow out of its overvaluation - analysts predict that for FY2024 BILL will show revenue of $1.018 billion and EPS of -$0.303.

Data by YCharts

That is, with a current market cap of $17.22 billion, BILL will be valued at 16.8x its revenue in E2024, which is still too much. I have the impression that the entire potential for sales growth is already included in the price for the next few years.

The company will publish its next quarterly report in early February, so in the absence of important news that could reverse the downtrend, I believe that BILL is likely to fall further after testing the current resistance level of $150-155 per share.

Technical analysis of BILL, author's notes

The RSI has fallen so low that the stock will likely try to climb higher in the short term. However, the 200-day moving average has been breached, which may indicate a final change from bull to bear market.

Risks & Takeaway

There are a couple of points that I ask you to pay close attention to before shorting BILL at current levels (I'm not advocating for this, just in case you had such an idea).

Firstly, the stock has already lost more than 50% of its value since the end of November, and the magnitude of the fall is very strong:

BILL's historical stocks price data, author's notes

There is a high probability that BILL will rise sharply against the backdrop of the market recovery (if this happens in the near future).

Secondly, the main thesis of my article lies in the instability of BILL's sales growth. In my opinion, revenue is the only component of BILL's income statement from which we can infer the undervaluation/overvaluation of the company. If the triple-digit growth that BILL experienced in the last quarter continues in the next few quarters, my entire thesis will be in question.

However, I believe that the market decline we have seen since late 2021 will continue for some time due to the Fed's hawkish policy (liquidity tightening + interest rate hike expectations). Against this backdrop, unprofitable mid-cap tech stocks will most likely continue to decline. So despite the risks described above, I would not recommend buying BILL's dip until the company proves that its one-time revenue growth is not all it has to brag about.

Happy investing and stay healthy!