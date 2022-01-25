metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

"Only a battle lost is sadder than a battle won." - Robert Jordan, The Fires of Heaven

Today, we take an in-depth look at a high yield concern. It appears a beneficial owner is done selling a decent portion of their stake in the firm. In addition, a director purchased just under $150,000 of shares in early November. It was the first insider purchase in the shares since Spring of last year. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is a BDC or Business Development Company based in the Big Apple. The firm or fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans. It also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks as well as preferred equity investments and common equity investments. The shares currently go for just over $14.00 a share and sport an approximate $5.6 billion market capitalization. Currently, the stock pays a 31 cent a share quarterly dividend for an annual yield north of 8.5% at current trading levels.

The financial sector should benefit from rising interest rates which has been a theme over the past few months as the yield on the 10 Year Treasury has moved up and is now above one and three quarter percent. One less-followed group of finance stocks is business development companies (BDCs). These high-yield stocks should do well as interest rates move higher. Owl Rock's portfolio is strictly focused on this area of the market and all assets under management or AUM are domiciled in the United States. The company's current loan portfolio stands just north of $12 billion as of the end of the third quarter.

Owl Rock Credit Portfolio Company Presentation

The company also largely keeps its portfolio confined to first and second lien senior secured loans, which can be seen above which leaves it more conservatively managed than most of its BDC peers.

Loan Portfolio Across Sectors Company Presentation

The company reduces risk further by keeping its investment portfolio broadly diversified across industries. The company had loans outstanding out to approximately 130 different firms as of the end of third quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights:

The company reported third quarter results on November 3rd. Owl Rock posted Net Investment Income or NII of 33 cents a shares, two cents above the consensus. This was flat to the same period a year ago, but up from 30 cents of NII in the second quarter. Total Investment Income rose some 44% on a year-over-year basis to just south of $270 million, significantly above expectations. The company made $2 billion of repayments during the quarter, which generated healthy fee and amortization income. Owl Rock's overall portfolio interest spread remained in line with previous quarters at roughly 650 basis points. The firm's annualized loss ratio was 14 basis points in the quarter, one of the lowest in the BDC space.

Gross originations of $3.3 billion spiked from just $957 million in the same period a year ago when so much of the country was just coming off the lockdowns across so much of the nation. Net Asset Value climbed to $14.95 a share, which was up from $14.67 a share in 3Q2020 and $14.90 a share in the previous quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Over the past six months, four analyst firms including RBC Capital and JMP Securities have reissued Buy ratings on ORCC. Price targets proffered are in a very tight range of $15.50 to $16.00 a share. Wells Fargo reiterated a Hold rating in that span with a $14.00 a share price target.

The company has investment-grade credit ratings from all major rating agencies, which is an outlier in this niche of the market. On November 8th, a director bought 10,000 shares in ORCC when he effectively doubled his shareholder stake in the firm. It was the first insider purchase since February of 2021. In between, beneficial owner 'Regents of the University of California' made frequent sales but still retained almost all of their stake in Owl Rock.

The company pays a dividend in quarterly payouts that now has an annual yield just south of 8.8%. The company maintained its dividend stipend during the pandemic and also aggressively bought back stock during that sell-off.

Verdict:

A near nine percent yield in an environment where the 10 Year Treasury yield is just north of 1.75% should find its adherents, especially given Owl Rock's portfolio is managed conservatively across several fronts. Insider buying is always nice to see, but the purchase in November is not that noteworthy given its small size, and the shares have seen no follow-up insider activity to date.

1 Year Stock Chart - ORCC Seeking Alpha

The shares have been range-bound for most of the last year. Given that, and the stock price is not that far under analyst price targets in a challenging overall market environment, I would not be banking on that much capital appreciation in the quarters ahead.

That said, the shares are trading some 6% below the current NAV. Outside a significant recession, one would think that should help act as a floor for the stock near current trading levels. Given that, ORCC seems to make sense as at least a small 'watch item' holding for income-orientated investors.

"Every man should lose a battle in his youth, so he does not lose a war when he is old." - George R.R. Martin

