When we last covered First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN) we had a rather stern warning for holders of this fund.

This ETF represents the bubble in all its splendor, but to its credit, it actually has some companies that are outside the traditional green space, like ON, and that reduces some downside risk. We still think this is a sell at this point and we would avoid this space completely for the next few years as the fallout from too much capital chasing few opportunities plays out. Then, and only then will we get bullish.

We went as far as saying that the "10 year Treasury Note will clobber and wipe the floor with QCLN over the next 10 years," in the comments section.

To be honest, the bearish call was a little late in the game. It was definitely not perfectly timed. In our defense, February and March of last year were laden with so many bubbles reaching their peak, and we just did not cover everything on time. The call has still worked and QCLN has lagged the broader market by 30%.

Performance Since Last Article A Bubble By Any Other Name

That is not a shabby amount of alpha, in less than a year. We look at what is driving that and where do we go next.

Current Holdings

The top 10 holdings are very similar to what we saw the last time we wrote about this ETF. The notable difference is that there is some reshuffling as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), NIO Inc. (NIO) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) have fallen lower while Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and ON Semiconductor (ON) have risen.

QCLN Top 10 Holdings First Trust

This is pretty much a performance driven move as the former three have heavily underperformed the latter two.

Data by YCharts

The stock we poked the most fun at last time, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the epitome of this renewable bubble, dropped out of the top 10 completely. That was thanks to heavy underperformance versus the benchmark.

Data by YCharts

Valuations

QCLN holdings have some incredibly expensive valuations today. This is despite the great combination of a falling stock prices and strong revenue growth for many.

Data by YCharts

If you benchmark any of these numbers in the industry or compare to a longer term history of the same stock, you will see how outlandish they are. Here is the granddaddy TSLA at 40 times the price to sales average of the rest of the group. Sure, why not?

Data by YCharts

ON's price to sales ratio looks like a typical parabolic bubble spike that will ultimately get grounded far lower.

Data by YCharts

Some of it will come from growth. There's no doubt that these companies are growing rapidly. But current extreme valuations will require a lot of price declines and growth in sales to create normal valuations. If you assume Tesla (TSLA) has to get to a normalized valuation of the rest of the automakers, well then, it can grow revenues by about 40 fold without the price moving up. The more likely situation is a 75% price decline (and we are being optimistic here) alongside a tripling of revenues.

By the way, in case you are wondering, we did not forget PLUG in our comparatives. We just found that graph looked really awkward when we threw in that company alongside the rest.

Data by YCharts

The good news here is that PLUG is only trading at 100X 2026 earnings, so peak price buyers have a good chance of breaking even by the time the Andromeda galaxy collides with the Milky way.

Outlook and Verdict

With QCLN heavily oversold relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) index, we generally would not like to press our bets. So tactically, if you asked us where this might be one week to six months from now, we won't commit. That's because it is probable that it moves higher as the current extreme bearish sentiment unwinds. On a longer-term time frame, we still think there is work to be done to normalize what you should pay for it. To that end, we think another 30%-60% decline over 1-3 years should help normalize valuations and get us to a point from where QCLN can start beating 10-year Treasury returns.

Now there are some who take this renewable investing business rather seriously. For them, investing in this fund is the equivalent of strapping themselves in a spaceship alongside Bruce Willis and saving the world from Armageddon. OK, so here are some ideas for that bunch. While most renewable stocks look outlandishly expensive, there are some where you are likely, in our opinion, to get a positive 10-year total return. Brookfield Renewable Energy (BEP), (BEPC) is one. Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) is another. Neither set of valuations are at a point to make you rich or make you buy "hand over fist." But they offer a modicum of hope for you and the planet at the same time. So don't close your eyes, don't fall asleep and don't miss your chance to exit QCLN.

