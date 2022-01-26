More Signs Of A Short-Term Bottom (Technically Speaking For 1/25)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is a global issue. For example, the Monetary Authority of Singapore raised its policy rates due to rising cost pressures:

MAS will therefore raise slightly the rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged. This move builds on the pre-emptive shift to an appreciating stance in October 2021 and is appropriate for ensuring medium-term price stability.

Here is the bank's explanation (emphasis added):

MAS Core Inflation stepped up over October to December last year. Energy prices have risen further while imported food inflation remains elevated due to regional supply disruptions. The CPI for airfares has also increased sharply, mostly reflecting the cost of COVID-19 testing requirements for international travel. The domestic labour market has tightened, with the resident unemployment rate now close to its pre-pandemic level and wage growth above its historical average. Against this backdrop, price increases across a broad range of goods and services have been stronger than forecast.

Australia is also seeing higher inflation:

Australia’s core consumer prices surpassed the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since June 2014, a surprise that sent bond yields higher and lifted expectations of earlier interest-rate hikes. The annual trimmed mean gauge, a measure closely watched by RBA officials, advanced 2.6% in the final three months of 2021, exceeding economists’ estimates for a 2.3% gain, government data showed Tuesday.

The following table is from the Reserve Bank of Australia:

Australia CPI Reserve Bank of Australia

The news from Singapore and Australia show that price pressures are global. Remember that almost two years ago, a number of global economies tried to turn their economies off to stop the spread of Covid. They then tried to quickly restart, which created a mammoth supply and demand imbalance that persists.

There's some good inflation news in the latest Markit Economics press release (emphasis added):

The upturn in new orders was supported by the service sector, as manufacturers stated that new sales growth was often held back by weaker demand from clients amid price rises and efforts to work through inventories. Renewed restrictions in key export markets and raw material shortages also led to a softer upturn in new export orders. Meanwhile, input price inflation softened again in January. The rate of increase in costs was the slowest since last March, albeit sharper than any prior period in the series history. Firms noted that prices were driven up by greater supplier costs and upward pressure on wages. The pace of selling price inflation for goods and services picked up, and was the third-fastest on record (since October 2009) as companies sought to pass higher costs on to clients.

It's not good as seen in the issue with selling price inflation. But any price weakness right now is good news.

Let's take a look at a few sets of charts, starting with those from today:

1-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

There's a decent amount of good news in the above charts. After dropping sharply at the open, prices rebounded and then consolidated sideways until the early afternoon. They rallied until about an hour before the close when three of the averages formed a head and shoulders pattern. But none of them crashed into the close.

1-Month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

It's possible that the QQQ and IWM formed a cup and handle, which is a bottoming formation (there was an odd candle on the SPY chart that skewed the chart, which explains why it's a line).

Again assuming this is a bottom the key is still follow-through. Considering tomorrow is Fed day, that could be... interesting.