Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mike Beckham as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Our brand sells millions of units through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) each year. Contrary to public sentiment, they've been a great partner to our business. Over the past 25 years Amazon has been the biggest success story in retail. In my mind, their phenomenal success has been a result of two central themes:

Laser focus on customer satisfaction

Prioritizing long term value creation over short term profitability have.

The pandemic has made the last 2 years especially turbulent in the retail industry. One of the biggest repercussions of COVID was that retailers poured an unprecedented amount of focus and resources into building their digital and omnichannel sales capabilities.

Amazon has certainly been at the forefront of this arms race. As one small example, Amazon has spent $56.9 billion in CAPEX over the trailing 12 months. That is more than the next 9 retailers combined! For comparison, Walmart spent $12.1 billion. They have now built out a warehouse and logistics infrastructure that will be extremely challenging for other retailers to compete with.

But 2022 is a major crossroads for Amazon. Their ground game superiority could be compromised if they fail to maintain the level of customer trust and satisfaction that they have built over the years. My thoughts on what's wrong and how to fix it.

First, Amazon's retail sales numbers from Q3 were only up 4% YOY over 2020.

To understand that number you have to understand that Amazon sells via 2 mechanisms. The first is Amazon retail or “1p” which stands for first party. Amazon buys goods at wholesale prices and then sells them at retail. The revenue recognized from these transactions is the retail sales price. The second, is Amazon marketplace or “3p” which stands for third party. Amazon holds goods in its warehouses and collects fees when the item sells. Here they only recognize the fees in revenue instead of the retail sales price. This means that the margins are higher with 3p revenue, but they revenue derived from each sale is lower.

Amazon’s 3p sales have steadily increased their share of total sales over the past several years. This has created downward pressure on revenue. In addition, Amazon’s 1p sales were flat YOY in Q3 2021.

YOY comps will be difficult for everyone in retail in 2022. January 2021 had a round of stimulus that was followed by another huge chunk of government stimulus in March/April. I would expect these months are going to be big negatives for everyone YOY.

Another thing to watch is that Amazon’s fulfillment costs per dollar of retail sales have skyrocketed. Again this is partially due to the changing mix of revenue, but Amazon has been very aggressive in rolling out programs like free tuition for warehouse employees. I love the way these initiatives impact working families, but they are going to cost Amazon significantly.

Created by author

Right now, here's the e-commerce fulfillment landscape

UPS and FedEx are raising prices

Skyrocketing industrial real estate prices

Intense competition for industrial employees

All of these forces are pushing costs upwards. The natural reaction for Amazon is going to be to charge higher fulfillment rates for its 3p sellers and ask for higher margins from its 1p vendors. On the marketplace side, this will lead to higher prices. That's not going to help the revenue grow. On the first party side, they will be negotiating with brands that have watched shipping costs decimate their 2021 profitability. These brands are not going to have much motivation to give Amazon better pricing. Especially when top-line sales on Amazon are likely to decrease YOY.

During all this, Walmart and Target have stepped up their game considerably. Target’s BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In Store) and Walmart’s grocery delivery program stand out as examples of major improvements. There was a time when it seemed a foregone conclusion to many that Amazon would eventually cannibalize the brick-and-mortar giants. But COVID forced Walmart, Target, and others to wholeheartedly commit to their digital initiatives. For the first time ever, Amazon is likely to face capable digital competitors. These competitors can’t beat Amazon at its game, its fulfillment center and delivery network is too far ahead. They could compete successfully by competing with Amazon in a way that maximizes their strengths. For example, Walmart has 4,473 retail locations in the United States and a commanding position in the grocery space. It will try to leverage these strengths to try to alter the playing field. Walmart cannot beat Amazon at its game, but if they can alter the rules of the game they can absolutely win.

Since the beginning of Q4 2020, TGT is up 40% while Amazon and Walmart are flat. In addition to being a large partner of Amazon's, we have also been a major partner with Target. Internally, we've been really impressed with their execution over the past few years. Their merchandising, marketing, and in-store presentation has been exceptional.

Yahoo Finance

I think that the coming quarters are probably the most important (and potentially dangerous) ones that Amazon has faced in its history.

Amazon’s competitors have fully engaged in omnichannel, and their iconic founder (Jeff Bezos) has stepped back from the day to day of the business. I think the biggest risk facing Amazon is that its shopping experience has qualitatively declined.

How has the product gotten worse and what would I do to fix it?

My advice to Amazon leadership would be 2-fold:

They are being out merchandised by Target and Walmart. They have leaned too heavily on advertising to generate profit.

First, let's talk about why they are being out merchandised by physical retailers. Historically, getting into a mass retailer required going through a buyer. Buyers serve as gatekeepers who decide what goes on shelves and negotiate prices. This came with all the natural downsides of gatekeeping. It is less agile, so it is harder for physical retailers to be on the front end of new trends. It can rely too much on salesmanship and not enough on consumer preference. It is hard for smaller companies to break-in

There's also the reality that in physical retail, merchandising must be selective because the shelf space is limited. Zach Kanter does a great job of breaking down how the Amazon algorithm helped them to develop the "infinite shelf".

The Amazon ranking algorithm was a breakthrough that prioritized customer behavior over everything else. The easiest way to know what customers want is that watch what they do. One of the things I like to say is, "People vote with their wallets."

Generally, I'm a huge fan of the Amazon algorithm. It played a big role in the launch and growth of our company. Over time, 2 problems have emerged with the algorithm.

The first is that it is totally opaque. No one can tell you how the algorithm works. Amazon's army of data scientists is completely off-limits to everyone - even other departments within the company.

The second is that when you use an algorithm people will tirelessly work to game the system. There are countless black hat tactics that are used by sellers on Amazon to lift their listings and sabotage competitors.

Some prominent examples:

Leaving negative reviews on competitor listings

Upvoting legitimate negative reviews

Paying for good reviews on their products

Reporting false IP infringement

Bribing others to put competitors in incorrect categories (like adult toys or pesticides)

The way this has played out over time is that many categories have been taken over by Chinese marketplace sellers with nonsensical brand names that are just random letters strung together. In addition, the review profiles on these items are mostly fake. They were bought. To give you an idea of how endemic the abuse was, last year Amazon took down literally thousands of Chinese marketplace sellers in a huge review manipulation enforcement. I'm here for it! But unfortunately, there is still plenty of incentive to game the system.

As marketplace sellers game the system, the user shopping experience degrades. They see worse merchandising options and become more likely to just browse the few known options the next time they are at Wal-Mart or Target.

There's one other merchandising piece here worth mentioning: safety. Anytime a product is sold in physical mass retail it has to go through a rigorous testing process. This doesn't happen with most Amazon marketplace products. Safety is one area where gatekeepers can be really helpful.

Merchandising matters. Target's recent success is due in large part to its outstanding merchandising. In Amazon’s push to promote competition and marketplace expansion it has taken a toll on merchandising. Many customers want the cheapest possible product, but brand and name recognition still matter deeply to most customers. For many years Amazon’s review system was so trusted that a customer would buy a product from a brand they didn’t recognize if the reviews were good. As customers have become more aware of the prevalence of fake/paid reviews they have become more skeptical about how deeply they can trust a product’s average star rating.

The other major issue going on with Amazon right now is an overdependence on advertising revenue on its platform. Nothing has fueled the spectacular rise in Amazon's profits like the increases in insanely high margin advertising revenue.

In the first 9 months of 21, Amazon's ad revenue went from $9.3 billion in 2020 to $21.5 billion in 2021. We know that sales were flat a lot during that period - so how did they accomplish that growth? By cramming more sponsored links on each page. The problem with that is every time Amazon crams another sponsored link on the page it cannibalizes an organic result from the algorithm. Even when the algorithm returns relevant results it is trumped by whoever is willing to pay for placement. This leads to even less relevant search results.

In many search results, you won't even see a non-ad result above the fold. Here are the results for "wireless earbuds":

Amazon.com

Marketing is trading people's time and attention for money, but that's not supposed to be Amazon's core value proposition. It is supposed to be saving me time, adding convenience, and helping me find the best product. We are seeing the results of misaligned incentives.

I'm a huge fan of Amazon and owe so much to Jeff Bezos and the Amazon team. Selling on its platform has literally changed my life. I once wrote an email to jeff@amazon.com telling him how much my family and my company have benefited because of what he had built. I still feel that way, and I’m rooting for Amazon’s continued success.

Jeff Bezos was once asked if Amazon would be disrupted. His response was “Yes, absolutely. I just hope it's not in my lifetime.” For the first time I can remember, Amazon might be vulnerable. They have competitors that have stepped up their game, but I don’t think that matters if Amazon reemphasizes its focus on satisfying customers over short-term profit generation.

Over the past few years Amazon has made deliberate decisions with its prioritization of the marketplace, weak enforcement of rules against bad actors, and the proliferation of advertisements. These have made the shopping experience worse and have given its competitors an opening. I’m hopeful they will make the course corrections needed to truly be the most customer-centric company in the world.