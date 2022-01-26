Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BTAI) is facing the momentous year 2022. The company has its first PDUFA on April 5, 2022, where the FDA will decide whether to authorize the use of its lead drug candidate BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. If approved, BioXcel will become a commercial company for the first time in its history. On the other hand, during this year 2022, the phase III trial will be carried out with BXCL501 for agitation in patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's, and the company is also close to submitting an IND for BXCL501 in major depressive syndrome. Finally, this year 2022 new trials of BXCL701 for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer are expected.

The April 5 PDUFA was initially scheduled for January 5, but due to requests for more trial data, the FDA decided to push it back to April 5. The revenue potential of BXCL501, once approved for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome, has suffered from some uncertainty (PDUFA delay and Goldman Sachs downgrade) and, along with XBI's sharp decline, the share price has fallen considerably.

As we will see in the next section, I still think that the profit potential of BXCL501 remains intact, if it is approved in the next PDUFA. On the other hand, the 3-month delay of the PDUFA has not been motivated by problems with the trial data regarding efficacy or safety, but rather to gather more information, most likely related to the labeling of the drug once approved.

With a market capitalization of approximately $500 million, a potential revenue alone for the BXL501 drug candidate of between $1-2 billion for various indications (schizophrenia, agitation, bipolar syndrome, dementia, Alzheimer's), and the XBI index probably about to bottom, the company's undervaluation is obvious.

Upcoming PDUFA of BXCL501 to treat agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome

As we have already mentioned, the PDUFA for BXCL501 in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome is scheduled for April 5. The date was initially scheduled for January 5, but the FDA has requested more information from the company.

As the company has commented in the last Q3 ER, they were in talks with the FDA about the possibility that medical supervision would be necessary for the administration of the drug. In my opinion, this is because dexmedetomidine (the active ingredient of BXCL501) is currently approved (precedex) for intravenous use in the sedation of ICU patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Administration under medical supervision is necessary for this area of ​​use.

Among the side effects of precedex, hypotension with 25% is the most common (12% placebo).

Therefore, the FDA, given this precedent history, will need to know that BXCL501, in BioXcel's proposed dosage and administration form, is safe without medical supervision.

In this sense, BXCL501, for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome, has been used in trials in a completely different setting (Home), and also in a different way (oral film for own use). In fact, given its easy presentation, a thin film for oral use, it is perfectly compatible for self-administration by the patient. On the other hand, its safety has already been sufficiently demonstrated in the different trials carried out to date, with few and mild side effects. As reported in the results of the phase III trial:

Overall, the most commonly reported adverse events from both trials were somnolence (22% for 180 mcg dose arms, 21% for 120 mcg dose arms and 6% for placebo arms; >75% of these events were classified as mild), dry mouth (4.4%, 7.5% and 1.2%, respectively), and dizziness (6.0%, 3.9%, and 0.8%, respectively). All adverse events were mild to moderate in severity, with none categorized as severe or requiring further intervention or monitoring. Few subjects discontinued the trials due to adverse events (SERENITY I: 0 for 180 mcg dose, 2 for 120 mcg dose and 0 for placebo arm; SERENITY II: 0, 1, and 0, respectively).

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that the majority of patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome live at home in the care of their relatives. Only a minority have to be hospitalized for a short time.

According to the NCBI the average hospitalization rate in patients with schizophrenia in the US is below 2%. These kinds of patients are only hospitalized in very serious cases. And of these patients who are hospitalized, the average duration is 9 days. In the case of patients with bipolar syndrome, the situation is very similar.

For all of the above, I believe that BXCL501 will finally be approved in the next PDUFA (probably before that date) and without the need for medical supervision.

Noteworthy is an investment note made by Goldman Sachs on November 15, analyst Corinne Jenkins lowered her price target to $24 from $55 because the company's consensus estimates do not take into account the complexity of launching new drugs in a hospital setting.

Here all of the above serves to appreciate the baselessness of the analyst's argument.

Finally, highlights the importance of the next PDUFA because, in my opinion, not only the approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome is at stake, but such approval (if it happens) opens the door to the upcoming approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia and Alzheimer's, likely to occur in 2023.

As for the revenue potential of BXCL501 for agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome, the company estimates an annual peak of approximately $500 million. To these revenues we must add the potential revenues for the rest of the indications for which BXCL501 is being tested: Agitation in patients with dementia and Alzheimer's and soon major depressive syndrome. Both indications with billions of dollars of potential peak sales.

Risks

Like any investment in the biotechnology sector, BioXcel presents a series of risks that the investor must take into account:

First of all, we highlight the risk that in the next PDUFA the FDA will not finally approve BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome. Apart from this risk, it may also occur that the approval will come together with the obligation of medical control. This would mean an additional difficulty in selling the drug and therefore a reduction in potential revenue.

On the other hand, as of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amount to approximately $252.9 million. The company may need to make a public offering during the second half of this year 2022 to obtain funds to finance the next trials, in addition to guaranteeing the success of the commercial launch of BXCL501 after the next PDUFA.

Conclusion

BioXcel faces a momentous year in 2022, where it may become a commercial-stage company for the first time in its history. The PDUFA is scheduled for April 5, where the FDA will decide whether to authorize the marketing of BCXL501 for the treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome. The 3-month delay of the PDUFA and the Goldman Sachs downgrade note has increased uncertainty in recent weeks regarding the next PDUFA. However, as we have seen before, the delay is not due to any problem with the results of the trials, but rather to the need to gather additional information to decide whether the approval is likely to require medical supervision. And with regard to the Goldman Sachs investment note, we have already seen that it is based on an erroneous thesis: the analyst assumes that the administration of BXCL501 will be compulsorily supervised by a doctor in a hospital setting. However, we have already seen, given the excellent safety that BXCL501 has shown in trials, and the context of patients with schizophrenia and bipolar syndrome outside the hospital setting, that the Goldman Sachs thesis is wrong.

With a current market cap of approximately $500 million, with XBI at its lowest point of last year and probably about to bottom, and multiple catalysts to come, BioXcel offers an excellent investment opportunity at current levels.