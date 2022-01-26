unaemlag/E+ via Getty Images

As of November 4, 2021, Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had 296,920,978 common shares issued and outstanding. CGAU is currently trading around $7.86, which puts the market cap of the company at US$2.33 billion.

Yet the fair value of Centerra's assets is ~$2 billion, and it will likely have ~$1 billion of net cash at the end of this quarter, implying that CGAU would need to increase 30% to trade at fair value.

However, there is a potential scenario in play in which the discount is far greater, and CGAU would need to increase 75% in that scenario to trade in line with its fair value.

In this article, I will detail the incredible valuation in CGAU, its balance sheet strength, the potential scenario that investors aren't pricing in (at least not yet), and why there is minimal downside risk in this gold miner.

1. Valuation Of Current Assets = ~US$2 Billion

Let's go over the numbers, starting with the two currently producing assets: the Mount Milligan gold/copper mine in Canada and the Öksüt gold mine in Turkey.

Mount Milligan — NPV of US$1.18 Billion

The table below is from the 2020 technical report and shows the cash flow summary for the LOM using a gold and copper price assumption of just $1,250 per ounce and $3.00 per pound, respectively. Even in that ultra-low metal price environment, Mount Milligan is estimated to generate almost $400 million of cash flow from 2020-2029 (including reclamation costs).

But let's plug in current gold and copper prices of ~$1,800 Au and ~$4.40 Cu and start counting cash flow from 2022 onward. Mount Milligan will generate $1.342 billion of total cash flow in that scenario, although I didn't account for taxes as Centerra has significant Canadian tax-loss pools, and it's not clear how much remained at the end of 2021. As the table above shows, the company was expected to pay minimal taxes over the life-of-mine. We know that at least $398 million of cash flow in the scenario below will have a paltry tax applied, and even if we account for 25% taxes for the remaining balance, the after-tax cash flow would still total over $1.1 billion. The company stated in a recent presentation there will be "no cash income taxes for the foreseeable future" for Mount Milligan because of tax-loss pools, and that factors in current metal prices.

Two side notes:

At the higher metal price assumptions, royalty payments increase, but I believe that's offset by the increase in silver credits due to higher realized Ag prices (see the two lines below "Operating costs" in the table above for more detail). For those that are wondering, the gold and copper "RG Share" is the revenue that goes to Royal Gold for the stream agreement they have on Mount Milligan, which entitles Royal Gold to 35% and 18.75% of gold and copper sales, respectively, and they pay Centerra $435 per ounce of gold delivered and 15% of the spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered.

Discounting this cash flow, the NPV (5%) of Mount Milligan is $1.18 billion (not accounting for additional taxes).

The asset has already proven it can deliver this type of cash flow and value, considering that the mine's FCF from Q1 to Q3 2021 was $157 million.

Öksüt — NPV of US$500-$600 Million

Production at Öksüt is expected to double this year to 210,000-240,000 ounces of gold with AISC at a stunningly low $425-$475 per ounce. While that level of production isn't sustainable for long (~2 years) before it drops back to ~100,000 ounces, it's a high-margin mine that will generate tremendous cash flow over the next several years. The after-tax NPV (5%) of Öksüt is between $500-$600 million at $1,800 gold, depending on the tax rate going forward.

Like Mount Milligan, Öksüt's current cash flow does support my NPV estimate.

Adding it all up, the currently producing mines have an NPV of $1.7-$1.8 billion and generated a total of $233 million of mine-site free cash flow through the first three quarters of 2021.

Centerra's Other Assets

Centerra also owns and operates a Molybdenum Business Unit, which includes the Langeloth processing facility in Pennsylvania and two molybdenum mines currently on care and maintenance: the Thompson Creek Mine in Idaho and the Endako Mine (75% ownership) in British Columbia, Canada.

Molybdenum prices are soaring and at levels not seen in over a decade. There is potential to put these mines back into production or sell them.

The Molybdenum segment generated substantial EBITDA in the late 2000s and early 2010s, so there is likely some value for these assets in the current environment.

Centerra owns Kemess in BC, Canada too, which is a past-producing mine and includes C$1 billion of infrastructure.

There are two underground projects at Kemess that have a combined after-tax NPV of $500 million at $1,250 gold and $3 per pound copper.

It's difficult to place a value on these assets as Centerra hasn't advanced Kemess much since the previous studies, and it's unclear how the economics have changed since then. But I think even at fire-sale prices, the Molybdenum segment and Kemess are at least worth a total of $200-$300 million.

When you factor in Kemess and the Molybdenum assets, the valuation of all of Centerra's assets is ~$2 billion.

The Risk To The Valuation Assumption

Having said that, Centerra mentioned in its 2022 guidance press release that it expects to issue a new 43-101 on the Mount Milligan mine in the second quarter of 2022. And:

Accordingly, the Company is reviewing its consolidated three-year outlook, including 2023 guidance (which is likely to change and should no longer be relied upon). The Company expects to release an updated three-year outlook during the second quarter.

Some investors could interpret this as a potentially bearish development, but it might be the opposite.

For some context, Centerra issued an updated 43-101 on Mount Milligan in early 2020, resulting in a material reduction in reserves and resources compared to previous estimates, and they took a $230.5 million impairment on the operation.

Part of this reduction in reserves was due to cost escalation relating to short and long-term water sourcing requirements, as the company was having difficulty finding enough water to run the mill.

However, since then, the water situation has improved dramatically. The company stated in the Q3 2021 conference call that:

We are much more confident in our access to the required water from Mount Milligan, and we continue to manage this area closely to ensure that we have water to run at full capacity.

Also, the assumptions used in the current 43-101 technical report and revised reserve estimate included a gold price of $1,250 per ounce and a copper price of $3.00 per pound. Both metals are far in excess of those prices.

So there could very well be an increase in reserves at Mount Milligan and a reversal of the impairment.

Then again, maybe any impact (positive or negative) is more muted. Centerra hasn't provided any details on the updated mine plan that will be released. The company did mention in the Q2 2021 conference call that if there is a material change, they would have to disclose it, but if it's not material, they might not. So it's possible that it's not a significant change one way or the other. They have discussed a change in the pit design, which could simply alter the short-term to medium-term mine sequencing and explain why the 3-year outlook shouldn't be relied upon.

Mount Milligan's 2022 gold production is expected to be in the range of 190,000 to 210,000 ounces, which is higher than the previously issued guidance of 170,000 to 190,000 ounces. So it's possible that the outlook for 2023-2024 could also increase. But I'm speculating based on what's been disclosed by the company.

We don't have all of the facts yet. Until we do, there is some downside risk to my NPV assumptions for Mount Milligan. But I would argue that there is an upside risk as well, and it's possibly even more likely than the new mine plan having a less robust outlook.

2. $1 Billion Of Net Cash By The End Of This Quarter

Centerra had US$912 million of cash at the end of Q3 2021 and no debt. More importantly, the company doesn't have any major capital projects in the pipeline that will consume its cash. Given the mine-site FCF from Mount Milligan and Öksüt, that cash position likely increased further in Q4 2021, and I wouldn't be surprised if the company is sitting on $1 billion of cash by the end of this quarter.

The total tally is ~$1 billion of net cash and ~$2 billion of assets vs. a market cap of $2.33 billion.

3. Resolution On The Kumtor Mine — The Tremendous Upside Scenario

Earlier this month, Centerra Gold confirmed reports that it's in negotiations with the Kyrgyz Republic to resolve the dispute over the Kumtor mine.

According to Centerra, the deal would involve the transfer of Kumtor to the Kyrgyz Republic in exchange for Centerra receiving the 26.1% in Centerra common shares held by the Kyrgyz government. In addition, Centerra would pay the Kyrgyz Republic the dividends that the company withheld this year, amounting to about C$15 million.

The deal also includes: "Full and final releases of all claims of the parties and termination of all legal proceedings involving the parties in all jurisdictions with no admissions of liability."

So a clean break and Centerra puts Kumtor behind them.

If the deal goes through (which isn't a sure thing), Centerra will cancel the shares surrendered by Kyrgyzstan. This event would be incredibly bullish as the company would be trading at an enormous discount to fair value.

If you remove the Kyrgyz Republic shares from the equation, the market cap is $1.72 billion.

If Centerra comes to an agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic and cancels those shares, its enterprise value would be ~$720 million for a portfolio of assets which, again, have a fair value of ~$2 billion.

In this scenario, the Kyrgyz Republic is still getting a far better deal since the value of Kumtor greatly exceeds that of the shares of Centerra the country holds, but it finally resolves this dispute and will allow CGAU to move forward.

It will also allow Centerra to potentially pay a huge one-time dividend to shareholders and/or conduct a sizable (10-20%) share buyback program.

I do believe it opens the M&A door for Centerra as well. A merger with Eldorado Gold (EGO) or SSR Mining (SSRM) would make sense.

4. Minimal Downside In The Stock

With the cash on hand, the value of the assets in the portfolio, a potential resolution on Kumtor, and the current deep discount in the stock, one has to ask what's the downside?

The $3.37 per share of cash alone provides a safety net and puts a floor in the share price, and that's not factoring in the cancellation of the shares owned by the Kyrgyz Republic (which would increase the net cash per share to $4.46).

I don't think there is a realistic scenario in which CGAU trades at its cash value because the company is one of the lowest cost gold producers in the industry and it would be generating free cash flow even at $1,000 gold.

Worst case, assuming gold falters but the share cancellation remains on the table, I would estimate 20% downside. CGAU has found a floor at just over $6.50 since last year, which is less than 20% lower from current levels, so I think this is a sensible estimate.

For that minimal downside risk (at least for a gold miner), investors get the potential sizable upside reward if there is an agreement on Kumtor, plus leverage to rising gold prices.

Finally, CGAU has always traded at a discount to its peers because of the heightened jurisdictional risk with Kumtor. With Kumtor out of the portfolio and assuming the matter is settled, the stock should naturally trade at a higher valuation than it has in the past as its production and cash flow is now heavily weighted toward Canada.