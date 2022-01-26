Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2022

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the January 2022 cobalt miner news. The past month saw a slower month for cobalt news with cobalt prices slightly higher.

Cobalt price news

As of January 24, the cobalt spot price was slightly higher at US$31.71/lb, from US$31.42/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$71,145/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 261 tonnes, down from 271 last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular, the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt demand v supply forecasts

Cobalt demand v supply forecast - Deficits starting in 2026

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Cobalt market news

On December 29, Argus Media reported:

Viewpoint: Aero support increases for US cobalt. Rising US cobalt prices are leading some consumers to change their buying habits as market participants expect growing US aerospace and lithium-ion battery demand to provide further support in 2022... One reason that market participants anticipate higher cobalt prices is because of increased demand from aerospace sectors that were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions. This sentiment comes as Boeing, one of the largest aircraft manufacturers, plans to increase production of the 737 MAX to 31 planes/month in early 2022 from its recent rate of 19 planes/month at the end of the third quarter.

On January 3, Mining Weekly reported:

Cobalt price to continue rising over next three years – Fitch Solutions... The end use of cobalt is primarily in portable electronics (36.3% of global consumption), such as smartphones and laptops, while automotive applications also account for a big share (23%). “We expect the latter to drive cobalt demand in the coming decades,” says Fitch Solutions. As for cobalt sulphate prices, Fitch Solutions expects these to remain on an uptrend in the coming two to three years as demand from battery manufacturers continues to outstrip supply despite a healthy pipeline of cobalt sulphate projects set to come online between 2023 and 2024 onwards. This will support production and investment into new projects... Beyond 2024, Fitch Solutions expects cobalt sulphate prices to head higher as demand from EV batteries continues to rise. Increased battery demand for automotive manufacturing will be accompanied by strengthened demand for cobalt.

On January 6, Investing News reported:

Cobalt Outlook 2022: Rapid EV growth to drive demand, resilience in prices... In 2022, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects cobalt demand from the battery sector to grow by over 30 percent, supported by new EV model launches and governmental legislation... In terms of supply, output is expected to increase once again in 2022......Output from the DRC, the top-producing country, is expected to come from Glencore's (LSE:GLEN) (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) Mutanda mine restart, increased output at Katanga and expansions at Tenke Fungurume... A key trend seen in the space was longer-term contracts on the back of rising prices... All in all, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is expecting the market to transition into a slight surplus in 2022. Meanwhile, CRU believes the market will be finely balanced in 2022 compared to the relatively wide deficit in 2021.

On January 10, the Financial Times reported:

BHP to invest $100m in Tanzania nickel supply. Miner’s backing of Kabanga project underlines shift in strategy amid growing demand for battery metals... Kabanga is regarded as the world’s largest development-ready, high-grade nickel sulphide deposit. However, it is in a remote location in the north-west of the country, close to the border with Burundi and Rwanda, and lacks infrastructure... The project’s new owner, Kabanga Nickel, anticipates first production in 2025 and says the deposit has the resources to churn out at least 40,000 tonnes a year of battery grade nickel for more than three decades. It will also produce 4,000 tonnes a year of cobalt...

On January 12, Mining.com reported:

Singapore bourse to start cobalt, lithium contracts in H1 2022... The bourse is set to launch contracts in cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, subject to regulatory approval, according to an exchange statement. SGX will partner with Fastmarkets, the price reporting agency for these products, it added... the start of the new derivatives will allow “market participants to undertake price risk management of key raw materials used in car production,” said Head of Commodities William Chin.

On January 12, Yahoo Finance reported:

Plan for decades of high commodity prices, BlackRock says. Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro... His bullish comments echo those of banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which last week said that a commodities supercycle has the potential to last for a decade.

Cobalt company news

In December 2021, it was reported that Glencore cobalt production is "forecast at 35,000 mt in 2021, 48,000 mt in 2022, and 50,000 mt/year in 2023 and 2024."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

On January 19, BNN Bloomberg reported:

Trader Trafigura strikes $600 million cobalt deal in Congo. Trafigura will provide $600 million in financing for Shalina Resources’ Chemaf unit, which produces the metal in the DRC. In return, Trafigura will market the cobalt hydroxide produced from Chemaf’s assets... Trafigura said Wednesday that Shalina will use the funds to complete the mechanization of its Mutoshi mine as well as expanding a processing plant in Lubumbashi. Trafigura said it intends to syndicate the majority of its financing to international banks.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company" when GEM Co was trading at CNY 5.08.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY) (OTC:STMNF)

On January 19, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Establishment of a world-first horizontal material recycling process that recovers lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and recycles it as battery materials. Achieved through joint development with Kanto Denka Kogyo. The process we have jointly-developed uses KDK’s metallurgy processes to recover high-purity lithium compounds from the slag containing lithium that occurs in our secondary battery recycling process. These high-purity lithium compounds are then reused in LIBs.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 28, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of Nornickel approved the dividend for 9 months of 2021. On 27 December 2021, Shareholders of Nornickel held the Extraordinary General Meeting [EGM]. The EGM approved the interim dividend for the 9 months of 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,523.17 per ordinary share (approximately 20.81 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 27.12.2021). The interim dividend will amount to a total of RUB 232.84 bn (approximately USD 3.18 bn).

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On January 18, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt announces 2021 production results and guidance for 2022." Highlights include:

"Finished cobalt production was 3,526 tonnes on a 100% basis, consistent with guidance for the year.

Power production in 2021 was 450 gigawatts [GWH] of electricity, consistent with guidance for the year.

Finished cobalt production in 2022 is expected to be 3,400 – 3,700 tonnes on a 100% basis.

Net direct cash costs 2 at the Moa JV are forecast to be in the range of US$4.00 and US$4.50 per pound of finished nickel sold in 2022.

at the Moa JV are forecast to be in the range of US$4.00 and US$4.50 per pound of finished nickel sold in 2022. Sherritt’s share of spending on capital in 2022 is forecast at C$80 million. The planned capital spend will be primarily earmarked towards the replacement of equipment and infrastructure at the Moa JV. The total excludes planned amounts for Sherritt’s expansion strategy aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for high purity nickel and cobalt being driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, which will be disclosed once estimates are finalized."

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC] (OTCPK:CONXF)

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF) - formerly First Cobalt

On December 30, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra announces commercial agreements with Glencore." Highlights include:

"First production of battery grade cobalt sulfate is anticipated in Q4 2022, with an annual production target of 5,000 tonnes of cobalt, subsequently increasing to nameplate capacity of 6,500 per year.

Glencore will have an option to toll approximately 1,000 tonnes of contained cobalt at Electra’s refinery and Electra will have an option to purchase an additional undisclosed quantity of cobalt hydroxide feed material from Glencore, each on an annual basis for a five-year term for refining at Electra’s Canadian refinery. The feed purchase agreement largely reflects the original cobalt hydroxide purchase agreement and is for the remaining quantities from the original contract that are not part of the tolling arrangement.

A third-party life cycle assessment supports the view that Electra’s refinery will have the lowest carbon footprint in the global automotive supply chain, resulting in the world’s most sustainable cobalt for the electric vehicle market.

As part of its commitment to sustainable production, Electra intends to join the Fair Cobalt Alliance and adopt the Cobalt Institute's Cobalt Industry Responsible Assessment Framework.

To date, Electra has concluded feed supply contracts with Glencore and IXM SA for a total for 4,500 tonnes of contained cobalt per year for a five-year term."

On January 13, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra establishes $20 million ATM program and changes U.S. trading symbol to ELBMF."

On January 19, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni." Highlights include:

"Memorandum of understanding encompasses sourcing of black mass derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries for Electra’s Canadian refinery and marketing of Electra’s cobalt sulfate in Japan.

Marubeni’s wide network of battery recyclers in Asia and elsewhere will assist in the sourcing of lithium-ion battery material for Electra’s hydrometallurgical recycling operation in Ontario, Canada.

Electra intends to market a portion of its cobalt production into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains in Japan that are serving the North American market, as the Company develops its domestic Battery Materials Park.

Electra is on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2022 - Target to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1 2022 - São Miguel Paulista Refinery BFS due.

Q3 2022 - Idaho Cobalt Operations initial production target.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

On January 24, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals secures option to purchase brownfield site in Alberta’s industrial heartland for NICO refinery. Former steel fabrication plant with buildings and facilities to materially reduce capital costs.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Drill results, possible offtake or equity partners, project financing.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On January 20, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced: "Exploration update." Highlights include:

Sunrise East:

" An application has been submitted for a follow up 53-hole RC drill program to test the extent of further cobalt and nickel mineralisation at Sunrise East."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible offtake agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible Sconi financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 5.9mt of contained nickel and 380kt of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On January 14, Ardea Resources announced: "Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide discovery confirmed with 2.72m at 5.42% Ni." Highlights include:

" Emu Lake core hole, AELD0003, has confirmed a high-grade massive nickel-copper-PGE sulphide discovery on an intact felsic footwall contact.

Significant results from this round of drilling include: AELD0003: 2.72m at 5.42% Ni and 0.85% Cu from 391.04m, including 1.23m at 8.22% Ni and 0.56% Cu from 391.04m.

Following detailed interpretation, this high grade massive sulphide intersection has delineated a new fertile target horizon, the “Western Ultramafic-Dacite contact.”

Ardea 2021 results drilled into this same channel system include: AELD0002: 4.8m at 1.44% Ni and 0.16% Cu from 365.9m, including 1.10m at 4.78% Ni and 0.16% Cu from 366.9m (ASX release 10 June 2021). AELD0001: 0.65m at 2.95% Ni and 0.08% Cu from 336.7m [ASX 2/3/21] . ..

Follow-up: An Exploration Incentive Scheme [EIS] diamond hole (co-funded with the WA government) has been approved to test the down plunge extension of AELD0003. Drill commencement will be subject to rig availability. CSIRO collaborative research is studying nickel sulphide mineralisation at Emu Lake and is aimed at vectoring towards massive sulphide within Ardea’s extensive Eastern Goldfields tenement holding."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible offtake partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Further exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 81.1kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On December 21, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "COB executes MOU with State of Queensland: Recovery of cobalt from mine waste."

"...Under the MOU, COB will undertake testwork to evaluate minerals processing options, including the application of its proprietary minerals processing technology to recover target metals from feedstocks nominated and provided by the Department.

Initial samples for testwork are expected to be received in Q1 2022. "

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible offtake agreements. Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision. Project Funding.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL] (OTCPK:HAVRF)

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah’s 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold, and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On January 17, Havilah Resources announced: "Mutooroo copper-cobalt lode extensions." Highlights include:

" Confirmation of copper-cobalt sulphide lode at shallow depth in recent Mutooroo pre-feasibility study [PFS] open pit resource extension drilling.

Relatively high grades of mineralisation, with: 5 metres of 1.7% copper, 0.18% cobalt, and 0.13 g/t gold (including 2 metres of 2.13% copper, 0.22% cobalt, and 0.19 g/t gold); and 5 metres of 1.01% copper, 0.12% cobalt, and 0.09 g/t gold (including 3 metres of 1.67% copper, 0.19% cobalt, and 0.12 g/t gold). "

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and Feasibility Study.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2022 - Walford Creek revised PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME] [GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On January 21, GME Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report December 2021." Highlights include:

" Nickel breaches US$22,000 /tonne ($10/lb) - highest price in ten years. Review of NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project to commence. The NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project hosts one of the highest-grade undeveloped nickel laterite resources in Australia estimated to contain 81 million tonnes averaging 1.03% Nickel and 0.06% Cobalt... "

Greenstone Resources [ASX:GSR] (Formerly Barra Resources Ltd.)

Greenstone Resources is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical, and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (OTCQB:GBLEF)

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Canadian Palladium Resources (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCQB:ARTTF), Aston Minerals (formerly European Cobalt) (OTC:WMNNF) [ASX:ASO], Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF), Central African Gold [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (OTCQB:NDENF), Battery Mineral Resources [TSXV:BMR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX] (OTCQX:BLSTF), BHP (BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB] (OTCQB:BBBXF), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC] (OTCQB:CNIKF), Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM] (OTC:CTTZF), CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CSE:CRUZ] [FSE: A2DMG8] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], The Metals Company Inc. (TMC), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Edison Battery Metals [TSXV:EDDY], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC] (OTCPK:ELECF), First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (OTCQB:FUSEF), Galileo [ASX:GAL] (OTCPK:GLMGF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Group Ten Metals Inc. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTCPK:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTCPK:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] [GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources, RESOLUTION MINERALS Ltd [ASX:RML] (OTCPK:RLMLF), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE] (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

January saw cobalt prices slightly higher.

Highlights for the month were:

Aerospace support increase demand for cobalt.

Cobalt price to continue rising over next three years – Fitch Solutions.

BMI sees the cobalt market to transition into a slight surplus in 2022. CRU believes the market will be finely balanced in 2022.

BHP to invest $100m in Tanzania nickel and cobalt supply.

Plan for decades of high commodity prices, BlackRock says. Goldman Sachs agrees.

Trader Trafigura strikes $600m cobalt financing deal in Congo for Shalina Resources’ Chemaf unit.

Electra Battery Materials commercial agreements with Glencore. First production forecast in Q4 2022, with an annual production target of 5,000t of cobalt, subsequently increasing to nameplate capacity of 6,500t pa. Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni.

Ardea Resources Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide discovery confirmed with 2.72m at 5.42% Ni.

Cobalt Blue executes MOU with State of Queensland: Recovery of cobalt from mine waste.

Havilah Resources reports Mutooroo copper-cobalt lode extensions including 5 metres of 1.7% copper, 0.18% cobalt, and 0.13 g/t gold .

As usual, all comments are welcome.