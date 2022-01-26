FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH) is a diversified biotech company that both has several existing products with growing sales and a number of promising drugs in various stages of development.

Company Website They focus in the areas of diabetes, asthma, pain management, and opioid overdose. Some of their notable products ordinary people might recognize include naloxone and lidocaine.

Company Presentation

The company's competitive advantages and strategy are to be a fully integrated manufacturer and developer of high complexity products. This means that they do not contract out their clinical trials, manufacturing, or any other aspect of bring a drug from phase 1 to selling it globally.

Company Presentation

Recent Results

Unlike many development stage biotech companies which have never brought a drug to market and in order to do so have to hire many more employees and raise tons more capital to complete the process, Amphastar has had two big drugs approved in the past few years. Those drugs are Primatene MIST, its inhaler product, and Glucagon.

Company Presentation

Those two products make up 26% of sales combined, with Glucagon in its first year of sales in 2021 and Primatene growing 28% in the most recent quarter.

In Q3 2021, which is the latest results we have, overall sales hit a record of $112.2 million, an increase of 34.5%. Net income followed in unison and increased to $29 million from $3.9 million.

EPS grew to $0.59 from $.09. The company expects its existing products to continue to have strong growth for a number of years to come. It also expects some new approvals in 2022 to continue to drive momentum.

Company Presentation

More recently in late December 2021, the vasopressin approval noted above was granted. This is a biosimilar that seeks to take a bite of its mirror VASOSTRICT, which sold $800 million worth in the US last year.

Historical Look

Looking back further, Amphastar has been on a similar trajectory for a while now. Through its combination of internally funded research and development and the growth in new and existing products, sales and gross profit have continued to grow.

Company Presentation

2019 net income is overstated due to a $60 million patent litigation settlement win, but factoring that in 2018 and 2019's losses are very insubstantial to what one would expect from this type of company.

10-K

There are tons of fast growing, cash flow negative companies that never turn the corner with much lower R&D expenses and constant capital raises.

To be fair, the company has been doing some modest raises for its Chinese subsidiary, ANP, but other than that it is largely internally funded.

Company Presentation

The balance sheet is in near perfect shape. The company has very low leverage, low long term liabilities, and plenty of cash.

2020 10-K

Primatene MIST

Talking more about one of their recently approved products, Primatene has been a model success story for the company. The have successfully ran a multifaceted marketing and advertising blitz over the past several years since its approval and continued to grow sales of this product right through the Covid disruptions.

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Asthma is a very large market in the US with over 20 million diagnosed patients, although there are many competitive products and the severity varies.

Challenges, Risks, and Valuation

The challenges and risks investing in Amphastar are not unique to itself but are mostly general ones that the whole industry shares. It's possible that many pipeline products do not pan out or are significantly delayed if they do. Current revenues from blockbuster products could fail to get replaced by successful pipeline products.

While the company hopes to shift to almost 50% proprietary products by 2025, at present a large portion of their offerings are generics or biosimilars. New competitors could hurt their existing products and are almost inevitable in such a competitive industry. In addition, regulation or other causes of a weak pricing environment or decreased healthcare spend due to insurance changes or Covid effects could decrease revenue and demand for its products.

Another consideration is that all the positivity noted above has not gone unnoticed by the market. Ampha is at a 3-year high and currently trades at a $1.2 billion market cap.

Ampha should earn $1.25 to $1.50 this year and trades at ~$25 a share, for a forward p/e of 20.

Data by YCharts

I actually think despite the technical move, Amphastar is very compelling at this price. The company has a unique combination of proven historical performance, disciplined and strong financials and capital allocation, and a relatively clear avenue for accelerating growth.

Conclusion

Amphastar has a lot of interesting qualities that make it an attractive stock. From a financial perspective, the company appears well managed, has a strong balance sheet, a unique fully integrated model which helps their development process and ensure quality control. The mix of strong pipeline, existing sales base, and recently launched products showing strong growth give Ampha a winning combination.

The company is not too big to be acquired either, should one of the mega cap pharma companies be interested. The negatives are mostly industry-wide constant negatives and the valuation isn't a steal by any means, but the company and its stock seem like a great investment.