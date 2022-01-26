Margarita-Young/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the 22 months or so since I put out my bullish article on H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), the shares have returned just over 70% against a gain of ~76% for the S&P 500. Interestingly, fully 14% of my returns here came from the dividend, so that’ll be one of the things I focus on in this article. I thought I’d look at the name again, because holding a stock priced at $21.50 is by definition more risky than buying that same stock at $14. I’ll try to determine whether to buy more, sell, or hold by looking at the most recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, as you might have guessed if you’re one of my regulars, I’m going to write about potential opportunities with short put options here.

Reading my stuff can be punishing, and not everyone is cut out for it. Many are called, few are chosen. For those of you who don’t have the stomach for an entire Doyle screed, I’ll come right to the point. I think the generous dividend remains sustainable, and I think the stock remains cheap, in spite of the run up. For that reason, I’ll be adding a few more shares. Additionally, I’ll be selling put options to enhance my returns further. If the shares remain above the strike price, I’ll add about 3% to the dividend yield here. If the shares fall, and I’m “forced” to buy, I’ll do so at a price that locks in a sustainable 7.5% yield. Read on to find out more, if you dare.

Financial Snapshot - A Mixed Bag

There are some positives and negatives regarding the financial history here. On the one hand, the level of debt is concerning. It’s certainly been higher than it is at present, but it’s about $500 million above its longer term average. As you would imagine, interest expense has risen along with it. So, if someone from the company asked me what to do, I would recommend paying down some of the debt here.

On the other hand, I only care about the debt level when it runs the risk of endangering the dividend, and in my view it doesn’t. There are $500 million of the 5.5% notes due this coming November, and the company has about 56% of that amount sitting in cash. Additionally, there’s a chance the company can refinance this 5.5% debt at a lower rate. Finally the company has generated an average of $447 million in cash from operations over the past three years. If we strip out the $450 million acquisition, it only invested about $74 million annually over the same time period. When we compare this $447 million in cash from operations against the ~$205 million spent on dividends, we get a sense that the dividend is secure. Finally, I’m not normally a fan of buybacks, but I think the company buying stock aggressively at current valuations (see below) makes a great deal of sense. They’ve spent an average of $203 million per year over the past 3 years to bring the share count down by ~20 million, and I think that was money well spent.

Taking all of this into account suggests to me that the dividend is reasonably safe here. Taking the above into account, I'd be very happy to buy this business at the right price.

H&R Block Financial History H&R Block Investor Relations

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it’s at this point in the article where I destroy the mood and start whining about the fact that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. I’ll defend my discipline by pointing out, again, that the more you pay for a stock, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use H&R Block itself to demonstrate the principle. The people who bought about a year ago are up just under 28% (plus dividends, obviously). People who waited and bought at the beginning of this year are down about 8%. Obviously a great deal happened over the year, but it can’t be denied that the investor who bought this stock relatively cheaply did better. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories, in my previous article, I was very impressed by the fact that PE was under 7. I think it's relevant that the shares are only slightly more expensive on a PE basis (not shown) as when I called this company a "strong buy", and price to sales remains rather low by historical standards, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book that I can’t recommend highly enough "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to H&R Block at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will be bankrupt in ~9 years. I consider this forecast to be nicely pessimistic. Given all of the above, I’ll be buying more shares at the current price.

But Wait, There’s More–Put Options

In addition to buying shares at the current price, I want to sell some puts on the name because I think these are also a great way to “play” the name. In my view, short put options represent a "win-win", and so they’re too compelling to pass up in my view. To refresh your memories, dear readers, I consider these “win-win” trades because the results are great no matter the outcome. If the puts expire worthless, I’ll simply pocket the premium, which is a positive. If the shares drop below the strike price, I’ll be obliged to buy at a price that I predetermined is acceptable to me, so that’s also a positive.

At the moment, I’m willing to sell the January 2023 H&R Block puts with a strike of $15. These are currently bid at $.65, which works out to a 4.5% yield on cash. If the share price remains above $15 over the next year, I’ll simply collect this 4.5% return. If the shares drop 29% from the current (already cheap) price, I’ll be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$14.35. Holding all else constant, that represents a 7.5% dividend yield. Being “forced” to buy at a price that locks in a sustainable 7.5% yield is, unsurprisingly, also very acceptable to me.

It's now time for me to engage in my time honored tradition of spoiling the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If H&R Block shares remain above $15 over the next twelve months, investors will simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, investors will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a 7.5% dividend yield. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." You may conclude that it’s odd to conclude a discussion of risk by writing about how puts reduce risk. You would be right to draw that conclusion.

Conclusion

I think H&R Block remains an intriguing business. In spite of a huge run up in price, the stock still represents great value in my view. I think at the very least an investor can expect a near 5% yield from the reasonably secure dividend here. On top of that, it’s possible to generate more income by introducing this “win-win” trade into the mix. In my view, this stock is one of those increasingly rare instances of having the opportunity to buy at a price that remains significantly below value.