DianaHirsch/E+ via Getty Images

The Buy Thesis

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is a Florida based citrus grower that is the primary supplier of Tropicana. While its citrus revenues are significant, the real opportunity is in the unrecognized value of its land. At current price, ALCO is trading at a steep discount to its raw asset value and there is a solid plan in place to unlock said value.

There is also significant upside to its crop yields from a combination of denser planting commenced in 2018 that is reaching maturity today, and upside to yield per tree as research improves.

In combination, the land angle and the yield angle make Alico a potential cashflow powerhouse that is trading at a deep discount to NAV (net asset value). Let me start with some calculations on the value of its land and follow with a discussion of citrus yields.

Land assets

Alico owns 81,000 acres of land in Florida, 49,000 of which are citrus with the rest being ranch land.

Alico Asset overview ALCO

This is a rather unusually large number of acres for a company with an enterprise value of $407 million.

SNL Financial

Alico suggests in a recent presentation that their ranch acres are worth $4,000-5,000 each and that their citrus acres have a value of $8,000-10,000 per acre which would imply a raw land value of $520-650 million.

Alico Land Value Alico

If these numbers are correct, that would mean Alico has a net asset value of about $60 per share. When compared to its roughly $37 market price, Alico is trading at just 62% of NAV.

Companies are incented to present themselves in the best possible light, so it behooves us to verify the accuracy of these company estimates.

Looking first at the citrus land, there are 2 ways I would typically value real estate.

Comparable sales Cap rate on net operating income

CitrusIndustry.net did a bit of research into typical selling prices of citrus groves in which they looked at 80 sales and concluded:

The 80 grove sales noted in the report totaled $41 million. Sales prices ranged from $1,945 per gross acre to $15,764 per gross acre. The net-tree citrus acres sold from $2,056 per acre to $23,191 per acre. The average for all sales was $6,854 per gross acre and $7,892 per net-tree acre.”

I see this as supporting evidence for the $8K to $10K citrus acre valuation as Alico is one of the top producers in Florida so its land is probably in the higher end of the $1,945 to $15,764 range. Additionally, this report was using data from 2018 and there has been substantial appreciation since then.

NOI land valuation

In Fiscal 2021 Alico generated $23.9 million of operating income, $21.9 million of which came from citrus.

Land Value calculations Data from 10-K calcs by author

The Alico provided estimate of $8K-10K implies a cap rate of about 5%.

Row crop farmland often trades at cap rates of 3-4% while specialty crops are more in the 4-6% range due to having higher capex requirements.

Citrus is reasonably high capex, thanks in large part to Huanglongbing or HLB which is a bacterial disease spread via Asian citrus psyllids. As such, I would tend to prefer to see citrus at the higher end of the cap rate range closer to 6%, but it could also be argued that forward NOI is going to be significantly higher than 2021 NOI which would bring the value per acre back into that $8K-10K range. (more on this in the cashflow section.)

Ranch land value

In having owned Alico for a while something interesting jumped out at me in the latest communications. Specifically, management’s estimated value of ranch acres jumped from $2,000-$3,000 in May of 2021 to $4,000-$5,000 in its 2022 communications. The first slide below is from the May presentation and the second is from 2022.

Alico Land Value May 2021 Alico Alico Land Value 2022 Alico

That is a huge change.

Much of this ranch land is presently being marketed for sale, so my suspicion is that the change to the value estimate is related to the actual data in terms of what buyers are willing to pay.

In light of the deals in progress I am inclined to believe this estimate. It also fits into what we have seen in the broader Florida real estate market where property values are soaring.

General land appreciation in Florida

Florida is rather high population density and due to the swampiness of some areas it is somewhat limited in land mass. This limited land mass is further complicated by a slew of factors which have caused substantial job and population inflows.

Favorable taxation

Generally nice weather

Major hubs of economic activity

As a result, there is a land scarcity that has driven up property values to a far greater extent than the rest of the U.S. Since 2000, property values in Florida are up 201% and this appreciation has picked up in pace rising to an annual rate of 34% in 2Q-3Q of 2021.

Property Appreciation in Florida Neighborhoodscout

Alico is uniquely positioned in that it has been a major land owner in Florida for a very long time. The company’s name is an acronym for Atlantic Land and Improvement Company which has its origins back in 1898. There have been quite a few changes over the decades, but this tenure means the land on its balance sheet has gone through decades of appreciation beyond its book value.

There is some wiggle room in the asset valuation, but overall, it appears Alico is trading at somewhere between 50% and 70% of NAV. That is a massive discount in a world where most companies are trading at a premium.

With ranch land being sold and funneled to shareholders via dividends and potential share buybacks the land value alone is potentially enough to keep me interested in the stock. However, I think there is also a strong earnings angle.

Cashflow trough

In 2021 ALCO generated $65.5 million EBITDA. A large chunk of this was gain on sale which is a one-time gain, so if we distill it down to a more recurring number, EBITDA was $25.3 million.

With an enterprise value of $407 million, this spots ALCO at an EV/EBITDA of about 16X. Forward consensus estimates call for $27.6 million EBITDA in 2022 spotting it at a 14.7X forward multiple.

This is a reasonably normal multiple, but perhaps a bit on the cheap side if there is significant growth ahead. There are a few sources of growth which could hit over the next few years.

Organic plantings

Additional citrus acreage

HLB mitigation

Pricing of sales is quite strong right now with a combination of low inventories and high demand keeping price per pound solids high. Thus, producing a strong EBITDA will be a matter of citrus yield. Back in 2018, ALCO significantly increased their planting density and with a roughly 4-year window before trees start bearing significant fruit, those 2018 plantings are about to start producing. In this fashion, overall citrus yield should increase steadily over the next few years as each progressive year will see the benefit of another year’s plantings.

Beyond a higher tree density on their existing land, Alico is reinvesting a portion of the ranch sales into additional citrus acreage. This should further increase net yields and is quite accretive to earnings because the ranch land is a very low revenue asset relative to its sale price.

In selling ranch land at a less than 1% cap rate and putting the proceeds to work in citrus acquisitions at perhaps a 4-6% cap rate, it is immediately accretive to earnings.

These sources of growth are fairly straight forward and reliable.

A third source of growth is perhaps a bit more on the speculative side in the form of HLB mitigation.

HLB upside

I think most view the citrus greening disease known as HLB as strictly a negative and they might be right in the absolute sense.

However, growth is about a change from the current state and the current state is that HLB is severely hampering harvest volume across the citrus industry. Thus, a mere mitigation in the harm caused by the pathogen would represent significant upside to EBITDA.

In the present state, HLB is a double whammy in that it is both reducing yields and increasing expenses as responsible producers employ various expensive techniques to keep trees somewhat healthy. If new techniques are discovered to more effectively deal with HLB there is the potential for both yields to rise and expenses to drop, significantly increasing the bottom line.

As of right now there is no cure, but there are some potential cures on the horizon. Particularly promising is new research on a peptide that confers natural immunity/resistance to the citrus plant. Scientists are currently working on grafting this onto already infected trees such that the standing trees could potentially be cured of the disease. There has been some success within the laboratory setting but a few barriers remain to using it in the field.

Mass production of the peptide A technique to graft or inject the peptide in mass in the field FDA approval (since the end product is food)

For those who are curious to learn more about the cutting edge HLB techniques, there is a highly informative video on YouTube.

I am not a botanist so I have no idea how long these solutions will take or how effective they will be, but from a capital markets perspective I think this is the primary source of mispricing at Alico.

The market is treating HLB as strictly a risk factor, but as measured against current earnings as a reference point I think there is significantly more upside than downside.

Supply shortage

HLB is perhaps at its worst in Florida, but it is impacting oranges across the globe. Florida and Brazil are the world’s main producers of orange juice and supply has been significantly reduced in both regions. Many of the small scale operators in Florida have closed up operations for 2 reasons:

Not having the scale or expertise to properly deal with HLB The land became extremely valuable for development causing a profitable economic exit from the business.

Brazil, in addition to its own HLB struggles, is currently suffering from weather issues that substantially reduced yield in 2021 and are expected to keep yields low again in 2022.

With its increased plantings and new citrus acreage, Alico is actually increasing its yield in the face of dramatically reduced supplies globally. This affords an opportunity to significantly increase market share and ALCO is already one of the top growers.

Summary of buy thesis

Using various valuation techniques, it appears ALCO is trading at somewhere between 50% and 70% of the value of its land. In an inflationary environment land is a great asset to hold as it tends to appreciate at a rate faster than inflation. ALCO pays a nice 5%+ dividend while we wait for the appreciation and sale of the land as well as having earnings upside as it increases its orange yield.

Risks to thesis and factors to watch

The majority of Alico’s revenue (~80%) comes from contracts with Tropicana. While a solid counterparty, this level of revenue concentration should be monitored.

A key performance indicator will be same property orange yields. Specifically, we are watching the rate of growth or decline in yield from standing trees. There are seasonality and weather impacts, so perhaps a blended average of a few periods is better than reacting to individual quarter numbers.

As ranch sales come through, I will be comparing sale price per acre against expectations and adjusting NAV accordingly.