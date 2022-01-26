Time To Be Excited About Occidental Petroleum
Summary
- Occidental Petroleum doesn't have enough excitement given its ability to generate massive FCF.
- The company has the ability to generate $3 billion in quarterly FCF on top of maintaining its impressive production.
- The company's debt is a mere $5-6 billion from its target, and in the next 8 years it should be able to repay preferred equity.
- We expect the company to be able to focus on dividends, share buybacks, or other forms of shareholder rewards.
- Investors should be more excited about Occidental Petroleum.
- I do much more than just articles at The Energy Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:OXY) is a unique American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration with a $30 billion market capitalization. As we'll see throughout this article, with Brent crude approaching $90 per barrel, and WTI at more than $85 per barrel, investors need to be paying substantially more attention to Occidental Petroleum's potential.
Occidental Petroleum Long-Term Debt
Since the poorly timed Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, investors have remained consistently concerned about the company's debt.
Occidental Petroleum has managed to drastically reduce its long-term debt; however, the company still has $30 billion of long-term debt and $10 billion in preferred equity. That's roughly $40 billion in 'owed' money which pushes the company's total enterprise value towards $70 billion at current share prices. The interest in preferred + debt is roughly $2.2 billion.
The company is focused on long-term debt reduction. It expects to aim for mid-$20s billion debt (so another $5 billion reduction) before redirecting cash flow. However, for the long run, it plans to continue reducing its debt. There's two important takeaways for investors to pay close attention to here as they move forward.
Occidental Petroleum Financial Results
Occidental Petroleum has achieved strong financial results showing the continued strength in its portfolio.
The company achieved $2.3 billion in 3Q 2021 FCF showing its financial strength. The company has a mere $0.7 billion in 2022 debt remaining highlighting its financial strength and it managed a $5.1 billion balance sheet improvement in the quarter. The company has continued to maintain production at 1.2 million barrels / day.
The company's incredibly strong financial results go to more than $9 billion in annualized FCF. For a company with a $70 billion FCF and debt it can rapidly pay down, this highlights the company's financial strength and strong financial results.
Occidental Petroleum Capital Spending
Occidental Petroleum has continued to focus on investing in its business. The company has revamped its portfolio to significantly reduce its capital spending.
Occidental Petroleum has significantly improved its capital program. The company has a planned $2.9 billion capital program that'll sustain production; however, the company has room to increase production even further. We can see the company increase its capital program to potentially increase short-term production and take advantage of higher prices.
It can do so fairly cheaply.
Occidental Petroleum Cash Flow Potential
Occidental Petroleum has massive cash flow potential. The company earned $2.3 billion in 3Q 2021 FCF, as we discussed. In that same quarter, the company realized WTI prices of $70.5 and Brent prices of $73.5 per barrel for shareholders. Current crude prices, with the volatility today, are $83.5 WTI and $86.5 Brent.
That means prices have increased $13 / barrel across both WTI and Brent. The company's combined cash flow sensitivity is $215 million / barrel (with $205 million / $0.50 MMBtu). That means that the company's annual cash flow could increase by $700 million / quarter. That could push the company's quarterly cash flow to more than $3 billion at current prices.
The company has $30 billion in market capitalization, $30 billion in long-term debt, and $10 billion in preferred equity. The base redeem term on the preferred equity is, starting on the 10th anniversary, with a 105% cash redemption rate. Redeeming them, which would start in the late-2020s, would come at an 8% dividend yield, saving $800 million annually.
In the meantime, however, with $12 billion in annualized cash flow, the company can aggressively redeem debt. Or it can hit its mid-$20s billion debt target and focus aggressively on buybacks and other shareholder returns. However it does it, the company has the ability to generate massive double-digit shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment.
Occidental Petroleum Risk
The largest risk to our theory is crude oil prices. As discussed above, Occidental Petroleum has significant potential at almost $90 Brent at current high WTI prices. However, there's no guarantee that prices remain high, and they could decline significantly. If they do, they'd hurt Occidental Petroleum's continued shareholder returns.
Conclusion
Occidental Petroleum's made a poorly timed Anadarko Petroleum acquisition with expensive capital from Berkshire Hathaway and a bidding war with Chevron. After all that beauty was a multi-billion dollar breakup fee paid to Chevron. Despite all of this, prices have started increasing for crude oil, and it's a new era for the company.
The company has $12 billion in annual FCF at current prices. The company's long-term debt is $6 billion from the target although the company plans to continue reducing debt past that. It has minimal debt due before YE 2022; however, the company's debt is comfortably manageable. After that, the company can drive substantial shareholder rewards.
Create a High-Yield Portfolio Using Unique Investment Strategies, 2-Week Trial!
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
- Model energy and market portfolios generating high-yield income.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Macroeconomic overviews.
- Summaries of recommendations and option strategies.
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.