Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:OXY) is a unique American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration with a $30 billion market capitalization. As we'll see throughout this article, with Brent crude approaching $90 per barrel, and WTI at more than $85 per barrel, investors need to be paying substantially more attention to Occidental Petroleum's potential.

Occidental Petroleum Long-Term Debt

Since the poorly timed Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, investors have remained consistently concerned about the company's debt.

Occidental Petroleum Long-Term Debt Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has managed to drastically reduce its long-term debt; however, the company still has $30 billion of long-term debt and $10 billion in preferred equity. That's roughly $40 billion in 'owed' money which pushes the company's total enterprise value towards $70 billion at current share prices. The interest in preferred + debt is roughly $2.2 billion.

The company is focused on long-term debt reduction. It expects to aim for mid-$20s billion debt (so another $5 billion reduction) before redirecting cash flow. However, for the long run, it plans to continue reducing its debt. There's two important takeaways for investors to pay close attention to here as they move forward.

Occidental Petroleum Financial Results

Occidental Petroleum has achieved strong financial results showing the continued strength in its portfolio.

The company achieved $2.3 billion in 3Q 2021 FCF showing its financial strength. The company has a mere $0.7 billion in 2022 debt remaining highlighting its financial strength and it managed a $5.1 billion balance sheet improvement in the quarter. The company has continued to maintain production at 1.2 million barrels / day.

The company's incredibly strong financial results go to more than $9 billion in annualized FCF. For a company with a $70 billion FCF and debt it can rapidly pay down, this highlights the company's financial strength and strong financial results.

Occidental Petroleum Capital Spending

Occidental Petroleum has continued to focus on investing in its business. The company has revamped its portfolio to significantly reduce its capital spending.

Occidental Petroleum - Capital Spending Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has significantly improved its capital program. The company has a planned $2.9 billion capital program that'll sustain production; however, the company has room to increase production even further. We can see the company increase its capital program to potentially increase short-term production and take advantage of higher prices.

It can do so fairly cheaply.

Occidental Petroleum Cash Flow Potential

Occidental Petroleum has massive cash flow potential. The company earned $2.3 billion in 3Q 2021 FCF, as we discussed. In that same quarter, the company realized WTI prices of $70.5 and Brent prices of $73.5 per barrel for shareholders. Current crude prices, with the volatility today, are $83.5 WTI and $86.5 Brent.

That means prices have increased $13 / barrel across both WTI and Brent. The company's combined cash flow sensitivity is $215 million / barrel (with $205 million / $0.50 MMBtu). That means that the company's annual cash flow could increase by $700 million / quarter. That could push the company's quarterly cash flow to more than $3 billion at current prices.

The company has $30 billion in market capitalization, $30 billion in long-term debt, and $10 billion in preferred equity. The base redeem term on the preferred equity is, starting on the 10th anniversary, with a 105% cash redemption rate. Redeeming them, which would start in the late-2020s, would come at an 8% dividend yield, saving $800 million annually.

In the meantime, however, with $12 billion in annualized cash flow, the company can aggressively redeem debt. Or it can hit its mid-$20s billion debt target and focus aggressively on buybacks and other shareholder returns. However it does it, the company has the ability to generate massive double-digit shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

The largest risk to our theory is crude oil prices. As discussed above, Occidental Petroleum has significant potential at almost $90 Brent at current high WTI prices. However, there's no guarantee that prices remain high, and they could decline significantly. If they do, they'd hurt Occidental Petroleum's continued shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum's made a poorly timed Anadarko Petroleum acquisition with expensive capital from Berkshire Hathaway and a bidding war with Chevron. After all that beauty was a multi-billion dollar breakup fee paid to Chevron. Despite all of this, prices have started increasing for crude oil, and it's a new era for the company.

The company has $12 billion in annual FCF at current prices. The company's long-term debt is $6 billion from the target although the company plans to continue reducing debt past that. It has minimal debt due before YE 2022; however, the company's debt is comfortably manageable. After that, the company can drive substantial shareholder rewards.