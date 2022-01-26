Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to the innovative financial services firm Charles Schwab (SCHW). I was screening for stocks with not only the highest Revenue growth projections but also the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the TrendSpotter signaled a buy on 12/22, the stock gained 10.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas. Yahoo Finance

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

61.62+ Weighted Alpha

58.62% gain in the last year

TrendSpotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 15.23% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.38%

Technical support level at 90.55

Recently traded at 93.00 with a 50 day moving average of 89.33

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $165.75 billion

P/E 28.44

Dividend yield .78%

Revenue expected to grow 59.10% this year and another 9.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 33.10% this year, an additional 19.0% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 25.30% for the next 5 years

33 million active brokerage accounts

$7.92 trillion client assets

32,000 employees

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 3 buy, 6 hold, and 1 underperform opinions on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 770 to 52 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 252 to 10 for the same result

29,260 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha gives the stock a Quant rating of 3.47 out of 5

Some Wall Street analysts have a price target as high as 130.00

Factor Grades

Conclusion

There is more and more interest in the stock market and Charles Schwab is well-positioned to open new accounts for investors. Here we have an instance of projections for increased Revenue and Earnings and a high rate of price momentum coupled with some analysts' price targets well above its current trading range.

The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio, it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop-loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

