Intro & Thesis

When I first laid my eyes on a pair of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), I thought what most people think: Well, that’s stupid. A few weeks later, I was watching a clip of Grant Cardone. In it he said, “whenever I think something is stupid, it means I need to learn more about it.”

Then it hit me: I remembered how “stupid” I thought Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was. I remembered how “stupid” it was for Facebook (FB) to go public onto the stock market. It’s just a website after all. When I first heard about the iPhone (AAPL), I couldn't possibly imagine a phone without a keyboard. Don’t even get me started on how “stupid” it was to think that a fully electric car (TSLA) can go from 0-60 in under 3 seconds. I think you get the idea.

So I added Crocs Inc. to my research to-do list. After an S.A. member messaged me to ask my opinion on it, I moved it to the front of my list. And I love what I found once I started digging into it. The further I look into this rubbery phenomenon, the more I see Crocs as the second coming of UGGs. In this article, I will demonstrate the likely possibility that Crocs is more than just a contemporary fad. Crocs is much more than just a shoe. It is a well-run business with a popular product whose stock price over the next several years will confirm it.

The Company

Crocs Inc is an international footwear company with accelerating sales. Crocs is ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha’s Quant as of this writing, but this is only a factor as to why I am bullish. Crocs was founded in 2002, is sold in over 90 countries, and has sold over 720M pairs of shoes since inception. Although that may be an impressive number, keep in mind that NIKE (NKE) sells 780M pairs of shoes each year. Although I (obviously) don’t see Crocs catching up to NIKE, there is clearly plenty of running room for sales growth.

Sales have been picking up for Crocs, especially in recent years. For the previous 3 fiscal years, Crocs’ annual sales growth averaged 12% YOY. Over the same period, Operating income grew at an average 135% YOY, which is phenomenal. However, over the last 4 consecutive quarters, revenue averaged 73% YOY growth with operating income averaging 480% YOY. This is of major significance. Based on the stocks that I have researched, operating income growing at a faster rate than sales is a common theme for home run investments.

Gross margins have been seeing impressive growth as well. Gross margins in the first quarter sat at 55%. In the second quarter, gross margins increased to 61.8%, and increased more in the third quarter to 64.2%. CROX has the best gross margins out of all competitors in Seeking Alpha's Footwear Category as well as the fastest growing revenue.

The company’s footwear is comprised of a proprietary material called Croslite. The company describes the material as a closed cell resin that makes the product “soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant.” I would describe the material as a blend of foam, rubber & plastic.

The Moat

Although it is relatively a young company, I believe Crocs are well on their way to becoming a part of the English language itself. The product is so unique that although it is technically a “sandal”, its appearance is clearly different than other sandals. This was one of the things that reminded me instantly of how Crocs is similar to UGGs. I’ve heard many people refer to furry boots as UGGs regardless of the actual brand name.

This is of significance for building a product moat. For example, when you need to perform an internet search, you “google” (GOOG) it. Decks made from synthetic wood are commonly referred to as “trex” (TREX) regardless of the name brand. I’ve never heard anyone ever order a “Jack & Pepsi” (KO) or ask a girl to “Hulu & chill” (NFLX). You get the idea.

The Strategy

So why is this? Why have sales absolutely skyrocketed over the last year? Aside from having a trending (and extremely comfortable) product, the company has executed their marketing with perfection. For example, Crocs and Snapchat (SNAP) had a brief collaboration. Snap added a Crocs filter onto its app. This resulted in 4 million users using the Snap filter in only 10 days. The company has also utilized TikTok for marketing to perfection. In the Q2 2021 transcript, CEO Andrew Rees said the “GetCrockd” TikTok campaign "drove over 8 billion views and over 1 million uses of the hashtag."

Crocs has also collaborated with Justin Bieber, which has proven to be a massive success. Other collaborations include Vladimir Cushman and French EDM artist and musician Post Malone. Utilizing social media marketing can deliver significant sales growth very quickly. The marketing strategy is very similar to that of Celsius’ (CELH) social media marketing strategy, which you can read about here.

What Does A Boot Have To Do With A Sandal?

As I wrote about in my piece on InMode (INMD), the success of present-day companies has already happened in the past. There are numerous examples, but the most obvious one is how Amazon (AMZN) is merely history repeating itself with the Sears Catalog from the 1880s.

I immediately saw similarities with Crocs and other high performing companies. At first, it reminded me of Lululemon (LULU). Lulu is a specialized retail store with a very specific target market. Lulu designs and distributes athletic apparel. As of this writing, LULU has returned 420% in the last 10 years and 2,200% since its IPO in 2007.

But Crocs reminded me much more of UGGs upon further digging. UGG Boots is a subsidiary of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK). For FY 2021, UGG accounted for $1.7B in sales & represented approximately 2/3 of DECK's revenue. DECK has returned 280% in the last 10 years & 14,900% since acquiring UGG in 1995.

Since the UGG acquisition, UGGs were seen as a fad multiple times in multiple years. Crocs has a similar story. Analysts, journalists and critics all have their opinions on Crocs. But the consumer’s opinion is the one that matters. As Walt Disney says: “We are not trying to entertain the critics. I’ll take my chances with the public.”

Customer Satisfaction?

Customers love Crocs' products. Crocs women’s sandals are rated 4.8 on Amazon with 96% of reviews totaling 4 stars or above - an insanely high review average. This particular croc has 48K+ reviews. This men’s Crocs also averages 4.8 stars. However, this SKU totals 271K+ total reviews. A great deal can go wrong over the course of 271K units sold. A 95% 4-star or above average is phenomenal. Here is the same SKU on Walmart averaging 4.7 / 5 on Wal-Mart’s online shopping site. Here is another SKU with a 4.7 average with 7K+ reviews.

Financially Sound

As of this writing, Crocs has the lowest share outstanding count in the history of the company. Although Crocs has been repurchasing shares already, it recently announced that it will purchase an additional $500M in stock. Personally I would rather a yield, but that’s another topic for another article. As of this writing, Crocs sits at a TTM P/E of 9. With such a low valuation, I can live with a share buyback.

As of the company’s last report, Crocs has the most cash on hand in the history of the company. However, I must admit that the company also has the most total liabilities it has ever had as well. But it should be noted that the cash position is growing at a much faster rate than the total liabilities. And since junk bonds recently hit a record low, I can live with debt if the company executes flawlessly. The recent financials confirm that it has.

How Far Can Crocs Go?

I am already convinced that Crocs will continue to execute and grow in the US. The marketing, customer demand and customer satisfaction clearly demonstrate this. I believe the HEYDUDE deal will be a long-term catalyst as well, which you can read about here. But how is Crocs doing across the world?

According to Anne Mehlman in the Q1 2021 transcript, Crocs’ sales grew by 20% in Asia with total EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) increasing by 41%. In Q2, Asia revenue increased by 27% with total EMEA increasing by 53%. Q3 Asia revenue increased by 21% with EMEA increasing by 42%. This represents an average of 22.6% for Asia and 45.3% EMEA for the last 3 quarters. Q4 ’21 earnings announcement is scheduled for February 22, 2022 as of this writing. It should be noted that Crocs' sales mostly comprise summer footwear and I would not be surprised if there was a slight seasonal slowdown of revenue growth.

And then there is Australia. Crocs sales increased by 430% between January & July of ’21. If you feel that this spike in sales is seasonal or a modern fad, here is Time calling Crocs one of the 50 worst inventions of all time in 2010. Crocs has an ROI of over 900% since Time put them in the same category as pop-up ads and asbestos. Unfortunately, I was unable to find the ROI of asbestos since the Time article.

The Final Step

With a forward P/E of 12 and a 6%+ short interest, I see a nice margin of safety for a Crocs Inc investment. Crocs is also down 16% over the last 5 days, 26% over the last month, and down 44% since its ATH of $183.88. Great financials, great company news, and current bear market should put Crocs on the radar for value investors.

At first, I was extremely skeptical of an ugly shoe coupled with an ugly ROI over the last few months. But upon further digging, I see that Crocs has the potential to be a great investment. With the company’s operational execution combined with its low valuation, it is difficult to imagine one regretting investing in Crocs 3-5 years from now.