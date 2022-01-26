Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We urge investors to buy the stock following Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) stellar F2Q22 results and guidance. Microsoft stock declined 15% YTD and is about 18% below its high of $350. Microsoft is one of the best-positioned large-cap software names. Microsoft is one of the few companies in the entire tech landscape that is strong on-prem and is now parlaying that strength in the cloud. Both Google and Amazon are strong in the cloud but have difficulty replicating that success on-prem. For the foreseeable future (for the next 10-15 years), we expect the Hybrid multi-cloud paradigm to be the dominant IT architecture. Microsoft will be a dominant player in a hybrid multi-cloud world, and there lies our confidence in its ability to outperform its peers. On top of this, Microsoft is fast becoming a force to reckon in Automation, AI, Security and Gaming. Therefore, Microsoft is the safest bet on the future. Hence, we would be buying shares every time the stock sells off. While Microsoft is not immune to market sell-off, we expect it to weather better than many popular technology names.

Solid results – much ado about slowing Azure growth

Microsoft reported F2Q22 results that beat consensus estimates and provided guidance that is considered stellar by most analysts. However, the stock was weak post results as some investors were concerned that Azure growth rate slowed. Azure grew 46% and beat the Street estimate of 45%, but the buy-side whisper numbers were calling for growth of 48%. On the conference call, CFO Amy Hood noted that Azure growth rates vary quarter to quarter, depending on Azure services consumed during the quarter and the variability of large deals signed within the quarter.

Microsoft reported EPS of $2.48 versus a consensus of $2.31. Revenue was $51.7 billion versus a consensus of $50.9 billion, an upside of about $850 million. The revenue beat of about 200bps was lower than the last five-year average of about 330 bps. Gross margin was 67.2% and was ahead of the consensus of 66.4%. The operating margin was 43% and was ahead of the consensus of 41.2%.

On a segment basis, Productivity and Business Processes revenue grew 19% on a constant currency basis and was $15.9 billion and was ahead of the street at $15.8 billion. Personal Computing business grew 15% on a constant currency basis and came in at $17.5 billion and was ahead of the Street estimate of $16.6 billion. The following chart illustrates Microsoft’s results versus our estimates.

Guidance ahead of estimates and Cloud revenue guide strong

Microsoft guided F3Q22 revenue in the range of $48.5-49.3 billion, versus the prior consensus estimate of $48.2 billion. Productivity and Business Process revenue is expected to be $15.6-15.85 billion range; Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to be $18.75-19.0 billion range. Azure is expected to drive most of the growth for the Intelligent Cloud business. Finally, Personal Computing revenue is forecasted to be in the range of $14.15-14.45 billion. We believe the Cloud revenue outlook is solid, and we expect Microsoft to gain share. The following chart illustrates our new estimates.

Valuation

Microsoft is our favorite stock in the large-cap growth universe. Microsoft is part of a select group of tech stocks highly profitable on a GAAP basis. Hence, we value Microsoft on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. Microsoft also continues to remain inexpensive when compared to many large-cap names. Microsoft is currently trading at 24.7x C2023 P/E compared to 28.2x for the large-cap peer group. Microsoft is cheaper than the large-cap peer group than the table below indicates, given that many companies within the group report on a Non-GAAP basis. On top of this, Microsoft continues to grow faster than the peer group average of 12%, indicating Microsoft is significantly cheaper than the group. The following chart illustrates our large-cap valuation table.

What to do with the stock

While the stock has been under pressure, we are bullish on Microsoft. The stock declined about 15% YTD and is about 18% below the 52-week high of about $350. Our bullish sentiment is shared by the overwhelming majority of Wall Street Analysts. Out of the 48 analysts covering the stock, 46 analysts are buy-rated, and two are hold rated. The average price target is $373, and the median is $370. We expect some analysts to cut the price targets following the earnings as multiple compression is happening across the tech landscape. The following charts illustrate the stock performance and wall street ratings and price targets.

We are highly confident in Microsoft’s position in the industry due to its broad platform, position within the technology stack, ability to execute its product roadmaps, and vision. Microsoft has industry-leading products in multiple segments of the market, a dominant role in both enterprises and the cloud. It also has around a million customers, deep relationships with partners, revenue, earnings, and cash flows. Microsoft is also cheap when compared to large swathes of growth technologies. Therefore, we would be buying shares on any weakness and would stick with Microsoft through thick and thin.