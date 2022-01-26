saiko3p/iStock via Getty Images

Stock after stock, 2021 has been a devastation. As I look at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) today, for example, I see the stock down 40% since I last covered it in July. The stock I covered before that - 40%. The one before that - 40%. The IBB is down 23%, but what is important for our style of investing is that the XBI is also down 43%. That means not just my stock or your stock, every stock out there is down. As I look at the nearly 200 stocks held by XBI, I notice names I have covered - dozens of them. And I know that if I take a random sample, many of these stocks will be down.

A contrarian view tells you that this is an opportunity; in fact, this is an opportunity frenzy. This is the time, when everybody is selling, to buy ETFs associated with the XBI; and not just the XBI, but also fundamentally strong stocks in the small to mid-cap sector which are down today.

New investors in a specific stock mustn’t forget that prices like these are opportunities if your analysis tells you that the company, otherwise, is sound. Bubble is a big name for big players making money on the way up. Correction is a big name for them making money on the way down. But two can play that game. Corrections can be opportunities if retail investors make our bets right.

So what is up - or down - with Nektar? Last I covered it, they had declared strong phase 2 data in metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma and were waiting for phase 3 registrational data for both indications in 2022; they were also waiting for Phase II accelerated approval study in cisplatin-ineligible bladder cancer. I had covered the first two indications in two earlier articles. The company has an extensive pipeline which looks like this:

NKTR Pipeline Nektar website

From the latest pipeline, they have two more registrational studies - in Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer and adjuvant melanoma. And for that immense pipeline, the market is putting a value to this enterprise at just under $1.2bn. That is astounding, given the following list of anticipated near-term launches and their market potential:

NKTR catalysts NKTR Corp presentation

Lead candidate is Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214), or bempeg for short. Bempeg works by priming, proliferating, activating, and increasing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) and also increases PD-1 expression. In various earlier studies, bempeg demonstrated excellent and competitive data in various indications.

In metastatic melanoma, the following chart sums up the therapeutic activity of bempeg:

Melanoma data Corp Presentation

There is really not much needed to explain this data; the chart itself is quite self-explanatory that this is very good data. More so, when we consider that median PFS for the trial patients was 30.9 months when historical data shows that ​​median PFS for Nivolumab (CM-067) is just 6.9 months and mPFS for Ipilimumab+Nivolumab (CM-067) is just 11.5 months.

In the melanoma cohort of the PIVOT-02 study, bempeg did produce some underwhelming data according to Evaluate, however, the company attributed this to faulty manufacturing. I recommend reading the article just cited for a fairer assessment of bempeg in this indication.

In RCC, as I noted earlier:

Bempeg is able to improve upon nivo’s usefulness, first in nivo-refractory patients by adding a second option, and second by increasing the number of TILs (tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes) and conditioning the TME to put nivo to better use.

In a phase 2 RCC combo trial, ORR was 46% with 12 out of 26 patients with a CR or a PR. Of this, 53% (9/17) ORR was observed in patients without a PD-L1 expressing tumor, see below:

RCC data NKTR website

In a phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) in combination with Nivolumab (NIVO) in cisplatin-ineligible patients with previously untreated locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, the following data was seen:

NSCLC DATA NKTR WEBSITE

Especially interesting in all these graphs is the scope of the medicine in attenuating disease conditions in both PD-L1 positive and negative patients. Why? Because 70% of cisplatin-eligible patients are PD-L1 negative, 50% of first-line locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer patients are cisplatin-ineligible; and checkpoint inhibitors do not work on PD-L1 negative patients. So bempeg extends the scope of therapy to cisplatin-ineligible, PD-L1 negative patients. This is its key USP.

Evaluate has a very different reading of the PROPEL NSCLC trial. I will quote the entire assessment:

But it was in PD-L1-low patients that Propel really disappointed. A “low-single-digit” ORR is well below the 15% seen with Keytruda alone. The company had some explanations for this, including that a high number of patients in this arm of Propel had aggressive squamous cell disease, and the fact that 25% of subjects in this cohort had previously received chemotherapy for either stage three disease, or as adjuvant treatment for stage one or two disease. In the Keynote trials Nektar execs said this figure was only 4-6%. On the positive side, bempeg plus Keytruda did result in some deep responses, with two complete remissions in the PD-L1-high arm, and two non-expressers seeing 100% reduction in target lesions. Nektar will await the Keytruda and chemo-combo data from Propel before deciding on its filing strategy in NSCLC. The company might be looking for a path forward in PD-L1 low or non-expressers, who make up around 70% of patients, but the latest data suggest that even this is now far from clear.

About this, management said:

Although we were surprised by the results, it is important to note that we did observe 3 key differences in the patient population enrolled into the 1 to 49 cohort versus the single agent pembrolizumab studies. First and most notably, we discovered that in this cohort of 1% to 49%, 25% of patients had had prior chemotherapy for either Stage 3 disease or as adjuvant treatment for stage 1 or 2 disease before coming on to the study. This was allowed per protocol with a minimum interval of 6 months. In the KEYNOTE studies, this percentage of patients, however, was much lower at 4% to 6%. Furthermore, this cohort also enrolled patients with the highest baseline median and mean tumor burden in our study, and we had a higher proportion of patients with squamous histology in this cohort as compared to the single agent pembrolizumab studies.

More clarity on this question will be available once we have readout from the later-stage data from this particular indication.

Financials

NKTR has a market cap just north of $2bn and a cash balance of nearly $1bn. Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $138.5 million. R&D expenses were $104mn. G&A was $30mn. At that rate, they have a cash balance of 6-8 quarters.

The company is heavily funds/institution owned. Key holders are Invesco, BlackRock, and Vanguard. Insider buys are nonexistent.

Bottom line

As I said in the beginning, 2020 has devastated small and mid-cap biopharma. I am seeing some TPT members leaving my service. When biopharma blooms, people come; when it withers, like now, people leave. It should be the other way round - at least, partly so. These sorts of market corrections are long-term opportunities; this is when you can pick ‘em up dirt cheap. This is when you need a service that looks at the science of companies. And from the analysis, NKTR looks like it is doing very promising science. True, there are caveats and warning signs, and bempeg has a few of these. However, given the current lows and the large opportunity, NKTR looks very attractive.