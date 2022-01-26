LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The sell-off of a wide range of risky growth stocks in the past few months is already leaving some interesting wreckage to pick over, and fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is one such example. Much of the sell-off is probably indiscriminate, as fuboTV had what many would regard to be a strong quarter in 2021Q3, with paid subscriber growth of 108% y/y (39% q/q) and revenue growth of 156% y/y. But the combination of terrible margins, continued losses for the foreseeable future, an ATM offering of $500M, multiple acquisitions, and an unproven business model, meant that FUBO was not going to escape unscathed.

fuboTV is a popular stock with SA contributors, so I will spend relatively more effort discussing margins, which are a main sticking point. The improvement in "adjusted contribution margin" (ACM), which reached 12.4% in 2021Q3, hints at how a path to break-even/profitability might take shape. Using that to construct a range of plausible scenarios, I arrive at a median timeline to break-even of 5 years, with dilution of ~39% -- of course, there is a wide range of potential outcomes, and fuboTV might never get there. Conversely, certain bullish scenarios could take ~4 years to break-even, and profitability, with less dilution.

FUBO could drop well into the single-digits, just based on the market's mood, irrespective of progress on fundamentals. But with the stock now being at a more reasonable level, the continued cord-cutting by the ~70M+ pay-TV subscribers in the United States, advertising optimization for fuboTV's sizeable 121 hours/month of screen time per monthly active user, and its innovation to make its platform more immersive, I lean towards bullish on FUBO's long-term potential as a high-risk, high-reward bet.

A Sports-First vMVPD For A Sports-First World

Whether one considers professional sports to be wholesome entertainment or an opiate for the masses, there's no doubt that it's central to the lives of many consumers. The pandemic-induced interruptions for many sports leagues are proving to be a transitory blip, as leagues and fans didn't waste much time getting back to where they left off, whenever public health protocols have permitted.

I'm assuming that readers are familiar with the bullish case for fuboTV, which involves the intersection of (1) cable cord-cutting, (2) the shift of ad dollars to connected devices, and (3) sports-betting. But as everyone knows, margins are not great (i.e. negative), which limits visibility into future profitability potential and valuation. To work around that, we can consider a range of scenarios to assess what a path to break-even might look like. Guessing as to what's plausible, I look at long-term adjusted contribution margins (ACMs) ranging from 12% to 30%, and average growth ranging from 20% to 50% per year, over the next five years. Some high-level results are as follows:

Median of 5 years to break-even, across the scenarios. Ranges from 4 to 19 years.

Median 39% dilution (i.e. +64% in shares outstanding), based on raising equity at ~$10/share, to cover cumulative losses until break-even. Dilution in my scenarios ranges from 26% to 65%+.

Forward P/Es that range from -15x to ~3x by 2026. The middle outcome is 53x.

Clearly, that's a wide range of possible outcomes, and each investor will have their own subjective view of which scenario is likeliest.

For now, top-line momentum is well on the side of FUBO. Based on preliminary 2021Q4 results, subscribers ended 2021Q4 at >1.1M, which is >16% sequential growth relative to 2021Q3's subscribers number of 944,605. Cash and equivalents for 2021Q4 were only ~$18M lower than at 2021Q3 quarter-end, which doesn't look bad at all, but they could have drawn on their ATM, so we don't have a clear picture of cash burn in the quarter. TTM cash flow from operations was around -$220M, so the cash and equivalents of around $375M looks adequate for the next year or so, notwithstanding potential acquisitions.

A key risk is that market sentiment continues to sour, leaving FUBO backed into a corner by the time it needs to raise more capital. If it stays on course with building out scale and improving margins, FUBO could probably withstand a significant capital raise with a single-digit stock price, although this wouldn't be ideal.

The Minor Issue of Negative Margins

While some might complain about the price of Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (vMVPD) services, which are somewhat cheaper than cable but rather high relative to individual SVODs, the main stumbling block are negative margins. These are a function of content costs, and intense competition.

Data by YCharts

Obviously, FUBO is in growth mode, so margins are not the first priority -- it will have a much better chance of being able to improve margins if it continues to scale. But sooner or later, the company will have to become profitable. The weakness of margins could be attributed to a few reasons:

A high proportion of sales and marketing expenses -- 2021Q3 was within the targeted 30-35% of revenues. Customer acquisition costs are also within the targeted 1.0-1.5x of first month's ARPU.

Small scale, which reduces leverage when acquiring content.

Key verticals which haven't yet been completely built-out, i.e. sports betting, and advertising.

Adjusted Contribution Margins. Fubo 2021Q3 shareholder letter.

Scale Should Help With Content Costs

The high cost of content, particularly sports, is a key contributor to the weak margins. One would expect that increased scale and other factors should help to improve this:

An increasing subscriber base means improved "relevance, leverage, and influence" with content partners and leagues.

fuboTV's sports-first orientation should give it an edge -- a higher share of fuboTV viewers likely value high-cost sports content, relative to other services.

Sports leagues likely know that the best way to continue getting higher fees in the long term is to have a viable ecosystem of bidders that will get their content in front of a large number of fans. They could let Big Tech outbid everyone else, but then they'd be captive to them, if other outlets fall by the wayside.

I'd expect that sports leagues would look at fuboTV's small but fast-growing subscriber base and decide that this is the kind of partner they'll want to have, longer-term. fuboTV is dedicated to sports, has a premium audience, and helps with building an engaged fan base. Other services, e.g. run by Big Tech, are bound to be less focused on sports fans, specifically.

Other Factors That Will Impact Margins

fuboTV's 2021Q3 advertising ARPU of $8.23/month sounds low, considering that fuboTV monthly active users are a highly engaged premium audience, having watched 121 hours/month, on average. Gandler has contended that they could achieve advertising ARPU of $15-20, which would mean up to a ~16-point margin improvement, on its own. For comparison, Discovery (DISCA)(DISCB)(DISCK) has said they have ~$6 of advertising per subscriber on their ad-lite discovery+, with 3 minutes of advertising per hour.

Gandler has described fuboTV as being more like a software company, rather than a cable distributor. Without the large Capex of a cable company, Gandler claims that fuboTV can survive on lower long-term margins, with a goal of reaching 30% gross margin -- we'll find out. Of course, this still depends on achieving scale.

While I'm not sure when sports betting will start yielding a return, and how lucrative it would be, I'd also expect that companies that can offer a more cohesive user experience will have an edge at gaining market share. Importantly, Gandler has stated that Fubo believes in "watch and bet", versus gambling pure-plays that are "bet and watch".

The latter mainly benefits from sports fans gambling more and more, whereas for fuboTV, it can benefit by having casual gamers more immersed in a broader ecosystem. I'm not sure that Gandler is particularly married to sports betting as a key business pillar, but it happens to fit into a bigger picture:

[Fubo CEO David Gandler] ...it's really the amount of time-share that we own and the data that we have, that allows us to continue to sell more and more products. That's where this can go long-term. In the mid-term, it's becoming very clear that we're looking to develop a new category of television that's tied to interactivity.

Source: CNBC interview with fuboTV CEO David Gandler, August 2021.

Assessing the Path to Break-Even

If one takes management's commentary about adjusted contribution margin at face value, then we can construct a bunch of scenarios to illustrate some potential paths to break-even. fuboTV management defines adjusted contribution margin (ACM) as ARPU minus ACPU (average cost per user), with the remainder of expenses presumably being fixed. I proceed with the following assumptions:

Start with the 12.4% ACM from 2021Q3, which suggests that there's about 87.6% of revenue in variable costs, and another 77.9% in fixed costs. This adds up to 165.5% because the net loss was 65.5% of revenue.

That gives fixed costs with an annual run-rate of about ~$488M.

ACM increases linearly over 5 years, to a steady-state target, and then stays constant. Scenarios range from 12% to 30%.

Elevated revenue growth in the first 5 years, medium growth in the next 5, and then 6% revenue growth afterwards.

20% tax rate.

Dilution corresponds to the cumulative losses until break-even, with equity raised at a ~$10/share.

The results range from 4 and 19 years to break-even, with a median of 5 years, and average of 6.6 years. The fastest-growth scenarios could seem incautiously optimistic -- but note that Fubo is exiting 2021Q4 at >1.1M subscribers, so just holding onto these subscribers at the current ARPU of ~$74 would imply 56% growth in 2022.

Of course, this is highly approximate. "Fixed" costs, for instance, also have a way of growing over time. But there isn't some arbitrary timeline on which Fubo is required to break even, as long as the market recognizes tangible progress towards scale and profitability, over time. For comparison, there's only one analyst estimate for fuboTV beyond 2023, and they have it breaking even in 2029. Another point of reference is that Gandler expects that they can reach 3M-5M subscribers by 2026, based on a >6% market share of virtual MVPDs with 40M-50M in total subscribers.

One of the wild cards, of course, is how the stock price will impact Fubo's cost of capital. At an average price of $10, the median dilution is 39%, and the average is 41%. Dilution could end up being significantly higher if the stock price is still beaten down when more capital is needed.

The last table shows forward 2026 P/Es, taking into account the implied dilution. The middle scenario gives 53x -- this isn't outrageous if growth momentum can be sustained, but there's also a wide range around that. For a more bullish scenario like 40% average growth in the next 5 years, and reaching an ACM of 20%, I get a forward 2026 P/E of ~19x.

Can Fubo Redefine How Viewers Experience Television?

After a decade of unbundling, there's skepticism that some consumers would want to go right back to re-bundling. But there are ~70M+ households that never left bundling and still subscribe to pay TV, and the fact that fuboTV and other vMVPDs have attracted ~14M subscribers by 2021Q3 suggests that live television and bundling is not dead. This just looks like a case of different strokes for different folks.

Fubo aims to be the gateway to television entertainment for the whole family, with a sports-first orientation. One of its selling points is a shift from passive viewing to a more interactive, immersive experience. There's probably a lot of TV viewers that could care less about interactivity -- passivity could be part of what made TV so popular, in the first place. Others might disagree: sports super-fans, nerds, kids, families, gamblers, etc. Some might just like to have limited interactivity available, even if not used often. Considering that sports fantasy leagues, for example, are an actual thing, my hunch is that there will be some degree of demand for interactivity, if done in the right way.

(if not done in the right way, it could just end up being really annoying)

Some fuboTV features include multi-view, FanView, and free-to-play games. The acquisition of Edison AI hints at the creation of "new experiences that integrate interactivity and data directly within our live TV feeds". Inevitably, other services will copy some of these features, but with fuboTV's greater focus on innovating to serve sports fans, specifically, they can maybe stay ahead of the curve.

Molotov Acquisition Points to Global Ambitions

An interview with CEO Gandler adds some color around the recent acquisitions of French streaming company Molotov SAS, and Edison AI. One key benefit is better access to data science and engineering talent. Gandler also intends to continue being opportunistic with acquisitions, with the aim of building a scalable global platform, though the pullback in stock price could limit that.

Molotov has a freemium model, where it's free to watch, but they sell add-ons: e.g. DVR, services, premium channel packages. Fubo aims to help Molotov with monetization, while Molotov helps give scale and a foothold in the global streaming business. The latter should be valuable to distribution partners. Molotov is not yet sports-focused, although management's plan is to eventually move in that direction under the fuboTV brand. Some other miscellaneous points:

Approx. $190M acquisition cost, with >85% expected to be in equity.

#2 streaming application in France with 4M monthly active users.

It also operates in several countries in Western Africa.

The U.S. is 3-4 years ahead, in this space.

Margin profile of basic bundle is better than Fubo's.

Otherwise, more similar than dissimilar, to Fubo.

While there could now be additional execution risk, it reflects up-sized global ambitions, at the same time. Edison AI, for its part, is an "AI powered computer vision platform" which could lead to use cases such as improved syncing of video and data, DVR'ing, and contextual advertising.

Fubo Might Never Achieve Scale, and Other Risks

There are plenty of risks, key among them that Fubo's business model might never succeed at achieving profitability. More specifically:

Although Fubo seems to have enough cash for the next year, if the stock price stays depressed, it will increase the cost of capital and limit flexibility.

Subscriber growth could decelerate sooner than expected, e.g. as a result of intense competition.

Fubo might fail to sufficiently improve margins.

Risks around the integration of recent and future acquisitions.

Fubo might get acquired, before realizing its full potential.

There's a risk of investors succumbing to the salesmanship/vision, even as it will require a significant stretch ahead of relentless execution and business performance.

Other risks that I've overlooked.

Some downside protection could result from fuboTV becoming an acquisition target for a larger media (or sports betting) company. Fubo now trades at less than $1.5k/subscriber, while Gandler cited some companies recently paying $800-$1000 in average customer acquisition costs.

Final Thoughts

There's no guarantee that Fubo will succeed -- and based purely on the market's mood, irrespective of fundamental progress, the stock price could drop well into the single digits. But FUBO has been achieving its objectives, so far. Part of the sell-off could be indiscriminate, as FUBO investors likely skew towards growth/riskier stocks that have gotten hammered from all sides.

fuboTV's 120+ hours/month of screen-time per monthly active user, on average, is arguably an enviable level of engagement with a premium audience. In the medium-term, Fubo is heading towards making television a more immersive experience, with better-optimized advertising, sports-friendly features, sports betting, etc. Longer term, the aim is a scaled global platform which would be advantageous for selling more products/services by keeping consumers in their ecosystem.

Although there's a daunting ways to go on the path to scale, I've outlined a range of scenarios through which getting to break-even and profitability could be plausible. E.g. if adjusted contribution margin expands to upwards of 20%, revenue growth averages 30%+ over the next 5 years, and "fixed" costs stay fixed, break-even could be achieved in ~5 years. Given the risks involved, one will want to size accordingly.

Let me know your thoughts and feedback on FUBO, in the comments below.