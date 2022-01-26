Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) is a regional community bank that serves the North Cal and South Cal markets. Operating through 79 branches and 21 counties in California, the bank underwrites commercial, CRE, residential mortgage, construction and consumer installment loans. The bank is known for its highly conservative credit culture, manifested through a high level of securities balance and low historical loan losses. The bank also earns non-interest income via merchant processing services and traditional non-interest income such as services charges, debit card fees, trust fees, etc. Throughout the years, the bank has established itself as a strong, conservative, and consistent regional bank providing various services to business and retail customers.

One of the bank’s key highlights is its strong position in low-cost deposits. The extremely low cost of deposit of less than 10 basis points is probably the best within the country. Given the desirable deposit position, WABC can potentially be a highly attractive acquisition target, allowing the acquirer to assess to attract low-cost funding.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, ROA and ROE are relatively at par with industry averages. The efficiency ratio trended favorably over time as the management team focused on cost control.

The conservative credit culture can be seen through the low level of non-performing loans. Over the past five years, the non-performing loan as a percentage of the total loan portfolio has consistently shown at less than ~50 basis points. Moreover, with a total asset base of $7.5 billion, the bank reported securities of ~$5.0 billion and a net loan of $1.0 billion. This is a manifestation of ultra-conservative credit culture, as the management either cannot or is unwilling to expose the bank to any risk. While no bank investors would like to see a loss of principal, a banker’s job is to deploy capital and generate returns on a risk-adjusted basis. Even though the bank has been able to increase the size of the balance sheet over time, WABC hasn’t significantly grown its loan portfolio, and most of the additional assets are held as securities on the balance sheet. While securities do pay interests, investors would like to see WABC take a more balanced approach in deploying capital and evaluating risks. At the end of the day, bank investors are not fixed-income investors. Banks should provide return on assets that investors cannot achieve via the local economy and generate returns that helps diversify portfolio risks. WABC, although generating good profit, failed to achieve that.

As previously mentioned, given the bank’s conservative credit culture, the bank’s loan portfolio has not grown significantly over time. The extremely low cost of borrowing is attractive, but to a certain extent, the bank is mainly benefiting from its low funding source and, in our opinion, under-earning to its true potential. The bank would need to engage in some transformative corporate actions to create value for shareholders.

Cap IQ, 10-K

Valuation

Both P/TBV and P/E are relatively rich, especially given the bank’s ability to grow. The shareholders view the bank as a safe place for their capital and are essentially “parking their cash.” M&A can provide upside to the bank if the target has a strong lending practice and can successfully convince the existing management team to take a more balanced approach with the loan book. WABC will be a good target for acquisition in the interim, although an acquirer would have to justify paying a reasonable premium on top of a 2.2x P/TBV for the bank at this point.

Cap IQ, 10-K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, a badly-executed transaction can derail the bank. The cultural difference between the acquirer and the target can cause social problems within the combined bank and derail the operations. If the bank will continue to operate on a standalone basis, then the bank is subjected to typical risks a traditional regional bank is being exposed to.

From a reward perspective, we continue to struggle with a clear and well-articulated growth plan. The current management team has not shown the ability to balance risk and reward from a loan portfolio perspective and has relied mainly on clipping interest from its securities portfolio. Both a change of management team and an M&A can potentially create some excitement around the growth plan, although the timing and execution can be uncertain.

Conclusion

Overall, WABC is operating in relatively wealthy neighborhoods in the country. The low-funding cost is a core advantage, but to a certain extent, the “offense side of the bank,” i.e., loan underwriting, is not as strong because of the bank’s credit culture. Being conservative is not bad; the return generation can be slower, and the bank is less dynamic. For investors looking for dividends, it will probably work out just fine because the growth of the securities portfolio and well-managed cost structure will allow the bank to increase dividends over time. For investors looking for capital appreciation, it is a slightly different story. We are investors that have a bias towards capital appreciation. As such, we will continue to monitor the bank’s operations and wait for catalysts to drive excitement around the name.