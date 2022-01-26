LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is a community bank that operates 22 branches in California, Texas, Nevada, and HI. The bank operates with $7.7 billion in total assets, $5.4 billion in AUM, and $1.3 billion in AUA; it is known for its focus on providing exceptional customer services. First Foundation is a commercial bank at its core, with diversified commercial lending comprising ~30% of the loan book. The multi-family commercial real estate is another big part of the loan portfolio, representing ~48% of the loan book as of Q3 ‘21. The bank has successfully reduced brokered deposits exposure from a funding source perspective, and 98% of core deposits are attributable to the core, non-wholesale deposits. 74% of the core deposit base comprises commercial business deposits with 44% are non-interest bearing, per First-Foundation-Investor-Presentation-Q2-2021.pdf.

The bank has developed a strong advisory and trust franchise, representing approximately ~15% of the total revenues generated by the bank. With a solid regional presence, the bank will continue to leverage its exposure to relatively affluent markets with robust population growth in Dallas, TX and Naples, FL. First Foundation is operating with a two-tier strategy when approaching its customers. For the more affluent market, the bank has the opportunity to significantly increase the entire suite of services, both trust and advisory services. For a secondary market that is more stable, the bank’s focus will be generating cost-efficient deposit sources to help fund the underwriting of the loan portfolio.

First Foundation announced the acquisition of TGR Financial to expand its footprint in Naples, Florida. This acquisition helps First Foundation diversify its geography, loan mix, funding base, and revenue. TGR has a long history of strong underwriting and 0% NPAs. This acquisition gained access to a high-growth market in Naples, FL; a region ranked top ~20 in per capita income. The deal is structured in a highly attractive manner, with 4.5% earnings accretion in FY22 and 9.5% in FY23, with a tangible book value earn back period of 2.1 years.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, ROA and ROE have been trending positively over time. The bank has been able to grow via acquisition, acquiring Community First Bancorp in 2017 and PBB Bancorp in 2018. As an experienced acquirer and integrator, First Foundation has recently come back to the M&A market and is in the process of closing TGR Financials. The deal is attractive given the geographical exposure to allow First Foundation to gain access to new markets.

The bank has been improving its efficiency ratio and rationalizing cost structure. With the focus on technology investment, the bank can provide services to customers more efficiently, future building upon its strong back office for growth going forward.

Valuation

Stock is attractively priced on a P/E basis. The relatively pricey P/TBV will allow the bank to use its expensive currency to acquire other community banks to expand its footprint. As an experienced integrator, the bank will continue to invest in technology to lower cost of operations and create value to shareholders.

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, it is challenging to run a multi-state operation. The bank has a history of acquiring banks out of their footprint and has managed it successfully, thus eliminating concerns to a certain extent. Moreover, merger integration can always be tricky. Given the bank’s successful track record as a consolidator, we are less concerned than any first-time acquirers.

From a reward perspective, acquiring TGR Financial allows the bank to expand into a highly affluent market with a growing local economy. Investors should expect to see the bank continue to leverage its highly profitable fee income to cross-sell trust and wealth management services in the Naples, FL market. Future M&A will likely drive additional value going forward.

Conclusion

To sum up, we think FFWM presents an attractive risk/reward opportunity. The bank focuses on acquiring markets with a booming local economy without paying nose-bleeding multiples. Naples, FL’s strong economy will drive organic loan growth for the bank, and M&A will provide future upside. At 12x P/E, the stock is attractively priced.