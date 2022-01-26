designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: NYSE:BHLB) will most probably dip this year due to a higher provision expense. Moreover, although the declining loan trend will most probably reverse soon, the average loan balance in 2022 will likely remain below the average balance for last year. On the other hand, slight margin expansion will likely restrict the earnings decline. Overall, I am expecting Berkshire Hills to report earnings of $1.51 per share in 2022, down 20% year-over-year. The current market price is above the year-end target price. Moreover, the company is offering a low and unattractive dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a Hold rating on Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Loan Portfolio Likely to Bottom-out Soon

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s loan portfolio has plunged sharply by about 27% from June 2020 to September 2021. After the sharp plunge, the portfolio's decline decelerated in the last quarter of 2021, which gives hope for a better future. Moreover, the recovery in economic activity and improvement in the unemployment rate will likely boost credit demand through 2022. The management mentioned in the earnings presentation that it expects loan growth to hover within the low-to-mid-single-digit range this year.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 3% by the end of December 2022 from the end of December 2021. Despite the turnaround, the average loan balance in 2022 will likely still be 5% below the average for 2021, due to the sharp loan decline last year. Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely almost match loan growth. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 8,248 8,982 9,439 7,954 6,720 6,924 Growth of Net Loans 26.8% 8.9% 5.1% (15.7)% (15.5)% 3.0% Other Earning Assets 2,210 2,003 2,281 3,708 4,073 4,114 Deposits 8,750 8,982 10,336 10,216 10,069 10,272 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,137 1,518 828 572 111 109 Common equity 1,456 1,512 1,718 1,188 1,182 1,233 Book Value Per Share ($) 36.7 32.7 34.8 23.6 23.9 24.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 22.6 20.8 22.6 22.9 23.3 24.3 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Margin to Partly Compensate for the Lower Average Loan Balance

Due to the nature of its earning assets and funds, Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s balance sheet is not very sensitive to interest rate changes. According to the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, a 100-basis points interest rate hike can increase the net interest income by slightly less than 2.0% in the first year, and less than 6.5% in the second year of rate hikes.

Although higher interest rates won't benefit the margin much, I still have a positive outlook on the margin because the company has plenty of opportunities to benefit from balance sheet optimization. Berkshire Hills built up a large amount of excess cash over the last few quarters as deposit growth outpaced loan growth. The company has already shifted some of the excess cash into higher-yielding securities in the last quarter of 2021. The cash and short-term investments declined from $2.1 billion at the end of September 2021 to $1.6 billion at the end of December 2021. Nevertheless, the cash balance is still well above the historical trend, which shows that Berkshire Hills has plenty of room to improve its earning asset yield. The management mentioned in the presentation that it will continue to focus on opportunistic deployment of cash into securities.

Moreover, Berkshire Hills is planning to reduce its high-costing broker certificates of deposit (“CD”) portfolio by over 75% by the end of the second quarter of 2022, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, the company is planning to redeem a subordinated debt totaling $75 million with a considerably high coupon of 6.85%. Even if rates increase by 100 basis points this year, Berkshire Hills can still replace the outgoing subordinated debt with much cheaper funding.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to improve by four basis points in 2022 from 2.6% in the last quarter of 2021.

Provision Expense Likely to Increase This Year but Remain Below Normal

Berkshire Hills released a significant portion of its loan loss reserves through 2021. As a result, allowances declined from 1.71% of total loans in December 2020 to 1.56% of total loans by the end of December 2021. The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the allowances to trend towards Day 1 CECL reserves by the third quarter of 2022. The Day 1 reserves are not reported, but we can get a good idea by considering the allowance at the end of the period. Allowances made up just 1.22% of total loans at the end of March 2020.

The management's target appears overly optimistic considering the net charge-offs were quite high in the fourth quarter of 2021. As reported in the earnings presentation, net charge-offs made up 0.23% of average loans in the last quarter. This means that allowances for loan losses were less than seven times the actual annualized loan losses, which is quite a small cushion in my opinion.

Further, the loan additions will require provisioning for expected loan losses. Considering the management’s guidance and the factors given above, I'm expecting the provision expense to be higher on a year-over-year basis but remain below the historical average. I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.17% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the provision expense made up 0.30% of average loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 20% Year-Over-Year

The higher provision will likely drag earnings this year. Moreover, the non-interest income will likely decline after an exceptional year because of the sale of the insurance business. Furthermore, the average loan balance will likely be lower this year compared to last year, which will hurt the top line.

On the other hand, the anticipated margin expansion will likely restrict the earnings decline. Moreover, the management plans to further reduce its expense base by rationalizing procurement expenses and the real estate footprint in 2022, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to drop to 73% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, from 77% in the last quarter of 2021.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share in 2022, down 20% from the normalized earnings for 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 291 356 365 317 291 282 Provision for loan losses 21 25 35 76 (1) 12 Non-interest income 74 74 84 66 143 97 Non-interest expense 253 267 290 840 286 278 Net income - Common Sh. 55 105 96 (533) 119 75 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.39 2.29 1.97 -10.60 2.39 1.51 EPS Normalized - Diluted ($) 1.93 2.17 1.92 0.33 1.88 1.51 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates, Normalized EPS from Seeking Alpha (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

Small, Negative Expected Return Calls for a Hold Rating

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 1.6% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.12 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 32% for 2022, which is much below the 2016-2019 average of 47%. As a result, there are chances of an increase in the dividend level. The management also mentioned in the conference call that it will assess increasing its cash dividend in 2022. Nevertheless, to remain on the safe side, I'm assuming no change in the dividend level for my investment thesis.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Berkshire Hills. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.23 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 20.8 22.6 22.9 23.3 Average Market Price ($) 38.2 30.2 15.6 25.0 Historical P/TB 1.84x 1.33x 0.68x 1.08x 1.23x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $24.3 gives a target price of $29.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 0.8% upside from the January 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.13x 1.18x 1.23x 1.28x 1.33x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 Target Price ($) 27.5 28.7 29.9 31.2 32.4 Market Price ($) 29.7 29.7 29.7 29.7 29.7 Upside/(Downside) (7.4)% (3.3)% 0.8% 4.8% 8.9% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.5x in the past, as shown below. I have excluded the outlier for 2020 in my calculation.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 T. Average Norm. Earnings per Share ($) 2.17 1.92 0.33 1.88 Average Market Price ($) 38.2 30.2 15.6 25.0 Historical P/E 17.6x 15.7x 47.4x 13.3x 15.5x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.51 gives a target price of $23.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 21.0% downside from the January 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 13.5x 14.5x 15.5x 16.5x 17.5x EPS 2022 ($) 1.51 1.51 1.51 1.51 1.51 Target Price ($) 20.5 22.0 23.5 25.0 26.5 Market Price ($) 29.7 29.7 29.7 29.7 29.7 Upside/(Downside) (31.2)% (26.1)% (21.0)% (16.0)% (10.9)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $26.7, which implies a 10.1% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 8.5%. Hence, I’m adopting a Hold rating on Berkshire Hills Bancorp. I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its market price corrects significantly by over 18% from the current level.