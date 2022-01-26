metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Climate change and social reforms have recently been met with urgency seen in sweeping reforms, bills, and policies that put a lot of pressure on large energy-producing companies. In turn, companies like Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ERII) stand to benefit from these changes, but how they play into this will not only depend on their capacity to meet the demands for a greener future, but also on how prepared the company is to tackle the many challenges that lie ahead.

The climate may be favorable for companies like Energy Recovery now, but it remains to be seen whether the company's more successful days are still ahead of them, or whether this is the end of a good season. It might be worthwhile to wait and see how this crucial year will play out.

A Greener Future

A rise in global awareness of societal and environmental issues has created an urgent response in the manufacturing industry which not only supplies solutions, but with the help of governmental reforms and public backing, the (ESG) market now finds itself flooded with business opportunities and funding. It is now estimated to have assets worth $17.1 trillion with 2021 alone seeing $120 billion added to sustainable investments. This quickly growing market demands well-coordinated solutions that can be provided on a global scale.

While Energy Recovery is not directly involved in the production of renewable energy sources, the company's products specifically target non-renewable energy sources and seek to reduce their carbon footprint and make them more sustainable. Among the companies most under pressure to align with climate-friendly methods are oil and gas companies, themselves accounting for 9% of human-made greenhouse gas emissions. While they may not be able to change the essence of their business, they can apply methods to reduce negative environmental impacts, and that's where Energy Recovery comes into play.

Energy Recovery is responsible for the manufacturing of various devices that either manage waste or improve the overall efficiency of operations involved in non-renewable energy production. Their main product is the (PX) Pressure Exchanger device, which uses high and low-pressure liquid flows or gasses that generate energy. This technology can be adapted to protect pumps used in on-shore drilling, gas processing, and ammonia production by protecting them from wear. Their IsoGen system, another adaptation of the PX Pressure Exchanger, converts fluid pressure and generates electrical power.

Figure 1: Energy Recovery's pressure exchanger technology has a wide operating range that allows it to be used in many different applications from large industrial enterprises to small at-home solutions. This large range also increases the number of markets able to be reached by Energy Recovery's product line, diversifying and increasing profits. (Source: Energy Recovery)

It is estimated that roughly two-thirds of the world's population will face water shortages by 2025 due to climate change and a 30% increase in demand for freshwater by 2050. This is where the PX Pressure Exchanger's use in seawater desalination through reverse osmosis plays a major role in securing the company's future. With over 16,000 of these products currently in use worldwide, it is estimated that they have saved 14 billion kWh of energy annually while producing more than 12 billion liters of clean water daily. These energy recovery products have saved customers $2.6 billion annually and reduced approximately 12.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions in total. Despite this, the global desalination market is expected to decline 1.3% over the next five years largely due to the carbon footprint desalination products have, as well as the negative impacts on marine life. Efforts to modify desalination technology, while safeguarding marine life, need to be pioneered by companies such as Energy Recovery so that it remains a viable option for the impending water crisis.

While Energy Recovery continues to show engineering capability in managing unnecessary waste, they also need to balance between good PR through positive environmental impacts, and increasing scrutinization towards the production of non-renewables. A closer look at their current financial reporting, insider movement, and company news might shed some light on how that is being managed and whether the company will continue to see growth or reach the end of a good run.

Financial Foundations

Energy Recovery is attempting to convert what would potentially be considered waste into reusable energy. Some of their major clients include oil and gas companies whose combined total exploration and production market size is estimated to be $2.2 trillion in 2022. It is also estimated to grow 8.1%, despite ongoing efforts to transition to renewable energies, though this figure is down from $3.6 trillion in 2018. The transition will take decades to complete, so for those interested in investing, rest assured Energy Recovery will have plenty to work with until then.

Energy Recovery has consistently reported a decline of 29% in earnings per share (EPS) in the last three years. This is in contrast with the 182% rise in share price in the same period. The market cap of the company has grown from over $300 million in 2019 to over $1 billion in 2021. Despite some recent insider sales, raising eyebrows at the sheer amount sold, as well as transactions being made below the price at the time, there has been an overall positive outlook for the future of the company. This outlook is reflected in the conflicting EPS drop versus the rise in share price. However, this leaves investors with conflicting information as to what to expect, both in the short-term and long-term future. On the one hand, trends in the industry show the short-term future is secure, but financials favor a long-term future for profitability with a demonstrable earnings struggle in the short term.

Figure 2: Energy Recovery's 7% return on equity (ROE) has been decreasing quarter-over-quarter and is below the industry average of 10%. This indicates that profitability is not being maximized through reinvestment or retainment. (Source: Trading View)

Energy Recovery's lagging ROE is especially odd since the company doesn't pay dividends to its shareholders, which means the ROE should be as high as possible. That said, the company's management can take some comfort in seeing steady growth in revenue and continually increasing investment in the company serving as additional capital to stabilize operations in the long term.

Recent Events and Conclusion

Energy Recovery's strong foothold in the global market means earnings are not going to be shaken up any time soon. As policies favoring waste management continue to inject investment into the ESG market, companies like Energy Recovery will continue to benefit from this. By targeting the oil and gas industries, they are guaranteeing their stake in aiding more environmentally conscious production. The company recently announced a $25 million deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide desalination and energy recovery solutions, demonstrating that the company's growth is unlikely to stop in 2022.

In addition to this, Energy Recovery recently announced a new member to their board of directors, Joan Chow, who has extensive experience with marketing, branding, and other PR matters. This is smart as the company needs to negotiate between those demanding action to climate change and the opportunities the company's engineering technology will offer them. As seen last year, when the company saw more insider selling than buying, convincing investors to stick around is something they will certainly have to focus on.

The short-term future is fairly secure for the company, as the demand is not going away any time soon, but reporting increased revenue may not be enough to warrant a decisive decision at this time. So far, the undeniably increased growth in the company has been predicated on an optimistic outlook on those who are justifiably bullish about the ESG market. For those invested in the company, holding on a little longer might be worthwhile, as the near future will provide an opportunity to make an informed decision. For those on the outside looking in, however, it may be worthwhile to see what happens before committing.