piranka/E+ via Getty Images

We had written about Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) in October last year, when the company sought funds from an initial public offering (IPO). Mainz, a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, netted proceeds of approximately $10.35 million from its IPO with the share priced at $5. The stock price had doubled on listing and has moved in a range of $7.80 to $30 per share. Since then, the company has changed its name from the private limited liability Mainz BioMed B.V. (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) to a public limited Mainz BioMed N.V. (naamloze vennootschap). The company has now filed for a public offering of 1.5 million shares priced at $23.75 per share, its last closing on 1/20/2022, and expects to receive approximately $32.5 million in net proceeds.

Use of Proceeds

A major portion ($20 million) of the proceeds is planned to be used for the clinical studies to get ColoAlert approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company also plans to use $3.5 million for further research & development (R&D) of ColoAlert and PancAlert. In January 2022, the company entered into a technology rights agreement (TRA) with the Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) related to their portfolio of five novel gene expression biomarkers that are highly effective in the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) lesions including advanced adenomas (AA). A UdeS study demonstrated overall sensitivities of 75% for AA and 95% for CRC, respectively, for a 96% specificity. The company has acquired an exclusive license for one year with an option to extend the license for another six months, for the clinical study of the UdeS biomarkers, and intends to use $1.25 million for this study. The company may exercise the option to further license the UdeS biomarkers for future integration with ColoAlert, which entails royalty and payment of prosecution and maintenance costs for the patents related to these biomarkers. The company also plans to use $4.75 million for marketing and sales activities and the rest of the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Products and Market

As reviewed in October 2021, the company is marketing and developing innovative cancer diagnostics products and product candidates. ColoAlert detects bleeding and non-bleeding tumours through DNA analysis offering better and earlier detection than fecal occult blood tests. While CRC is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, early detection provides survival rates above 90%. The product is licensed from ColoAlert AS and sold in Europe. The company is looking at a $3.7 billion market opportunity in the U.S. from the estimated 112 million CRC at-risk population that needs to be tested once every three years with each test costing about $100. The company plans to conduct clinical study for the approval of ColoAlert by the FDA. Recent FDA guidance recommends CRC screening for everyone over the age of 45, which translates to a market potential of over 52 million tests per year, with the CRC at-risk population estimated to reach 157 million within 10 years.

The company is currently developing PancAlert, a proprietary genetic testing method for pancreatic cancer, a disease that is set to become the world’s second most deadly cancer. PancAlert is a convenient stool test for at-home use, supported by a federal grant from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research.

The company’s GenoStick technology applicable for various genetic diagnostics can sample up to four genetic biomarkers and has high patient acceptance due to convenient sampling. The product development is supported by a federal grant from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research. A prototypical application has been developed for an Abacavir hypersensitivity test, however the product development is in a very early stage.

The company also has legacy diagnostic products with some being CE-IVD registered while some being research use only (RUO) that are supplied to clinical laboratories mostly in Germany. The company has decided to license out, sell off or discontinue those products due to the impending high cost of meeting new IVD-R requirements starting May 2022. The company also intends to discontinue the third-party laboratory testing services they have been providing.

The company recently appointed a Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Karen Richards, who brings over 30 years of experience spearheading regulatory approvals worldwide for both novel and traditional IVD assays and products, as well as laboratory developed tests in the United States.

Risks

The company is an “emerging growth company,” and a “foreign private issuer,” and has elected to take advantage of reduced reporting and compliance requirements.

New stockholders investing in this offering will face a dilution of $20.64 per share.

Bottom line

The company’s flagship product ColoAlert is designed to be easier to administer than ColoGuard from Exact Sciences (EXAS), a company with a market capitalization of $13 billion. Recently a distributor laboratory chain has offered to promote ColoAlert as a co-branded product, a major differentiation from ColoGuard that can only be performed in Exact’s in-house laboratories. Aiming to become a leading provider of easy-to-use diagnostic solutions for patients everywhere, Mainz Biomed with a market capitalization of only $333 million offers an attractive opportunity.