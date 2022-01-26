tampatra/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest issue of investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last year was catching the stock prior to a collapse after the surge from below $2 to $46. The sporting goods retailer posted some fantastic results in 2021, but the company and the sector face a give back period in 2022. My investment thesis is more Bullish on the stock following the sell off and more normalized results priced into investor expectations.

End Of The Boom

A few weeks back, Big 5 released some solid preliminary Q4'21 numbers for the year ended January 2. The sporting goods retailer predicted a strong EPS beat due in a large part to gross merchandise margins increasing ~194 basis points, or the equivalent of nearly 2 percentage points, from levels in 2020.

Every dollar of merchandise sales is producing $2 of additional profits compared to last year. The number is an even more impressive 437 basis points above the Q4'19 levels. Big 5 just isn't likely to repeat these merchandise margins with the business not being improved from back in 2019.

The company is now generating total gross margins in the 37% range from around the 32% range prior to COVID-19. In addition, Big 5 has to maintain the higher revenue levels with these higher margins in order to generate these large profits of 2021.

Data by YCharts

While the company is on target to beat Q4'21 EPS targets, Big 5 is only reporting numbers mostly flat with the Q4'20 adjusted EPS in the $0.83 range. The retailer expects the comp sales to barely reach positive 0.2% in the holiday quarter producing an EPS of $0.85.

The boom clearly came to an end during the 2021 holiday period with comp sales hardly positive. Big 5 reported that merchandise inventories were up 7.1% at the end of the fiscal year suggesting the company had plenty of inventory this holiday season, but the sporting goods retailer wasn't able to sell more product.

Already Crashed

The good news for new investors is that the stock has already crashed below $20. Big 5 is already priced for a dip in revenues and a massive drop in profits going forward. The biggest question is where the numbers normalize in 2022 and beyond.

The sporting goods retailer just predicted 2021 revenues will hit $1.16 billion. Analysts only have this number falling to $1.13 billion the next couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The company forecasts the 2021 EPS hitting $4.51. The current consensus estimates are for the EPS estimates to fall to $3.2 and below in the next couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The stock is definitely attractive at $19.50 with a $3+ EPS stream going forward. If Big 5 was to give up $100 million in annual revenues and the gross margins dipped back to 35%, the EPS would fall to about $3.00. Such numbers would still easily top the 2020 numbers were the EPS was $2.58 based mostly on lower costs from store closures.

Under this scenario, the company would generate ~$385 million in gross profits. The biggest question is the SG&A expense levels with 2019 at $297 million and 2021 expenses generally running higher now. The high levels of inflation question whether Big 5 can avoid much higher costs in 2022.

The biggest concern is that higher inventory levels will lead to more promotions in the sector during 2022. Big 5 ended 2020 with only $251 million in merchandise inventories and the amount rose to just $269 million at the start of January. The inventory levels are still far below the $309 million level of 2019, but the supply constraint issues limiting inventory replenishments and related promotions should be resolved this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should buy the stock based on the company generating ~$3 in profit going forward. Big 5 hasn't done enough on e-commerce to think the company can grow profits in the future, but the sporting goods retailer can generate solid profits plus the company has a cash balance of nearly $100 million. The stock is a far better deal after the crash.