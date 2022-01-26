Microsoft Drops The Mic Again: Big Tech To The Rescue
For a moment, I thought that the market had lost its senses. Sure, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has been in an uncomfortable 14% drawdown, all of it coming in the past three weeks alone. As a result, hour-by-hour volatility has been so intense that it can be hard to justify price movements sometimes.
But the after-hours selloff in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) after the release of the earnings report looked way too disconnected from reality.
On the back of another massive all-around beat that included above-consensus revenues across all business segments, MSFT shed around $110 billion in market value. This is the equivalent of a whole General Electric (GE) vaporized in minutes on the back of outstanding results.
Luckily for investors, the market seems to have taken the time to digest the report and come to the realization that Microsoft is a great asset to own through these turbulent times. It certainly helped that, during the earnings call, the management team offered a set of guided P&L figures for fiscal Q3 that impressed, as they usually do.
On the results
As summarized well by Seeking Alpha's news desk, Microsoft beat Q2 revenues consensus of $50.8 billion by nearly $1 billion - in line with what the Redmond-based company has been doing for the past 12 quarters. The company also delivered segment revenues that were either very near or above the high end of the guidance range offered around three months ago. On diluted EPS, $2.48 was significantly better than the Street-projected $2.32 and the $2.29 that I estimate to have been guided by management.
It was hard to find one single area of weakness in the earnings release, which made it tough to justify the ultra-bearish knee jerk reaction to the results. Looking through the financial media channels, consensus pointed at "only" 46% growth in Azure that had decelerated two percentage points sequentially (see chart below) as one key reason to be disappointed about Microsoft's performance. But this seemed like nitpicking to me, considering the size of the cloud business and the usual quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in growth rates.
Instead, I was impressed to see double-digit growth across nearly all major products and services that Microsoft usually highlights in its earnings report: from Xbox to LinkedIn and even Windows OEM - the only exception was Surface, at a still solid 8% YOY growth rate. Even the feared supply chain constraints do not seem to have made too great an impact on P&L results.
The best came during the earnings call. Unsurprisingly, given the tone of the earnings release, Microsoft set the stage for yet another impressive quarter ahead. The table below summarizes fiscal Q3 outlook and my estimate for guided earnings per share.
The growth engines should sound familiar to most: LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, a resilient PC business and increased usage providing uplift to Windows and Office, a strong gaming console cycle. Possibly easing some concerns were the expectations for sequential increase in the growth pace of Azure, and the overall strong performance of intelligent cloud that is estimated to increase revenues by yet another 25%.
On the investment opportunity
No stock should be so good to be bought at any price. But I have been arguing for many years that Microsoft is expensive for a good reason. Since CEO Satya Nadella took over, in 2014, the company has been successfully shifting its business model towards cloud infrastructure and applications, software and service subscriptions, while taking advantage of positive trends in consumer tech consumption.
The better news is that, for a change, valuations now look unusually compelling. The chart below shows that forward P/E of 27.3x, down from 32x only three weeks ago, is about as low as the multiple was around mid-2021. Once the EPS upside revisions come in from Wall Street, I expect P/E to head even lower - especially if the current market pullback persists for longer.
It is hard to make a bearish case on Microsoft based on fundamentals. I think that future financial results may even exceed current expectations once the Activision Blizzard acquisition is completed. If thinking of buying this dip in the stock market, I would probably start looking at the companies with the strongest business and most robust growth prospects first. Microsoft, down 16% from its all-time high, is a top-of-mind name to me.
