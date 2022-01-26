jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I analyzed Chevron (NYSE:CVX) a year ago and believed it was a great opportunity to invest in the supermajor integrated oil company. Since then, the total return exceeded 50%. In this article, I will revisit Chevron, and try to understand whether after the increase in the share price the company is still attractive for dividend growth investors.

Chevron and its American peers Exxon Mobil (XOM) are both dividend aristocrats that managed to survive every downturn and keep rewarding investors with growing payouts. Unlike their European peers, they are less invested in renewables, and their shift is going to be slower.

I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Chevron engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals.

Fundamentals

Revenues of Chevron have grown by 13.5% over the last five years. The graph below shows you how volatile and cyclical the revenue growth is. You can see the COVID slump, but this is not unique. You can see similar booms and busts in 2009 and 2015, this is the nature of the oil business. Chevron's growth comes mainly from organic growth as the company increases production, but it also acquires companies when it finds an opportunity like the acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Going forward analysts forecast that Chevrons will continue to grow its revenues at mid-single-digits according to Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

The cyclical and volatile revenues have a direct effect on the company's EPS, and more importantly on its FCF. The company is a cash cow, producing billions of dollars in free cash flow. FCF is fueled by revenue growth and by the company's focus on more lucrative assets with higher ROI. Chevron is focusing its effort on quality over quantity and it results in EPS and FCF growing faster than the revenues. Going forward analysts forecast that Chevrons will continue to grow its EPS at high-single-digits according to Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Chevron is probably one of the best capital allocators out there. These cyclical EPS, FCF, and revenue are translated into a steadily growing dividend for 33 years now. The company's current yield is above 4%, and I believe that it is very attractive for income and dividend growth investors. The dividend may look unsafe when looking at the GAAP earnings payout ratio. However, when using non-GAAP and more important FCF metrics the dividend is safe with the payout ratio hovering around 50%.

Data by YCharts

Chevron is not an avid share repurchasing company. The company focuses its FCF on dividends and growth, as the energy business is very capital intensive. However, due to the harsh times that oil companies endured they have become more efficient. Chevron is enjoying a surplus of FCF beyond what it needs for dividends and Capex, and therefore it intends to buy as much as $5B in shares annually, which amounts to 2% of the number of shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Chevron is still cheap nowadays. It is not as cheap as it was last year when I wrote about it, but the company is trading for a forward P/E of 12. Paying 12 times the 2022 forecasted earnings for a company that is profitable, following a bust is still attractive. The company constantly sees its P/E fluctuating with the earnings, and locking on 12 times earnings when EPS is on the rise is attractive.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs gives investors a better perspective. You can easily see the four busts over the last twenty years, and also the recovery which followed. Over the past 20 years, shares of Chevron have been trading for an average P/E of 14. Buying shares now for a valuation that is 10% lower than the average valuation is more than fair, especially when the last slump was last year and demand for energy is on the rise.

Fastgraphs.com

To conclude, Chevron offers investors a bumpy ride. Cyclicality is the nature of the company, and while EPS and revenues grow, investors should take into account that this is not the steady growth we see with other blue-chips. The dividend is stable and growing despite the cyclicality, and the current valuation is taking into account the cyclicality of the business with the shares trading below the average valuation.

Opportunities

The largest short-term opportunity is the massive demand for energy worldwide. We see this demand influencing inflation which in turn pushes for price increases across the board. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine may also affect energy prices. A war between the two countries might call for American and European sanctions against Russia. Russia is one of the largest energy exporters on the planet. Therefore, the demand from Europe together with geopolitical tensions are likely to keep energy prices up, and that means that more money will be returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks.

"We've always said we would begin buybacks when we were confident that we could sustain it, and our breakeven is $50 per barrel and we are now well above it"

(Pierre Breber, CFO, Reuters)

Carbon-free initiatives are a second growth opportunity. While Chevron is somewhat skeptical that renewables can achieve high ROI, the company is investing in the trend. The company is investing in hydrogen initiatives as well as bio-diesel projects and carbon capture projects. The company while not shifting to renewables with full steam ahead is building the infrastructure needed for future development of such projects.

"The $10 billion of capital is connected to some pretty ambitious targets that go up to 2030. So 150,000 tons per annum of hydrogen, 25 million tons per year of carbon capture and storage. That's all consistent with that capital guidance. So we are more in the execution mode and getting it done versus, let's say competing on CapEx targets. It's not easy to do, these are ambitious targets."

(Pierre Breber, CFO, Q3 earning call)

Another growth opportunity is the shift in the company's strategy. The company is shifting from focusing on growth to focusing on shareholders' returns. This is a trend seen across the board with big oil companies. The company's focus on high ROI projects instead of focusing on replacing every barrel drilled. This is translated to lower breakeven prices, which make Chevron extremely profitable even when revenues are lower.

"All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree, by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind."

(Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors)

Risks

The shift to renewables may not be fast enough. The company is trying as hard as it can to focus on oil and gas as this is its expertise. While the company is building the future infrastructure, its limited investments in the industry might make it hard in the long term to make the shift. The company may need to accelerate the shift in order to avoid being left alone in obsolete fossil fuel energy, even if at the moment as its CEO says, the returns from such projects are not high enough.

"Renewables don't generate the double-digit returns that investors want."

(Michael Wirth, CEO, Reuters)

Another risk for Chevron is the regulatory environment. The current administration in the United States is extremely determined to promote a shift towards renewable and greener energy. This may cause some pressure on Chevron and may limit its ability to pursue new projects in the United States. This risk is partly mitigated due to the fact that the rising energy prices are concerning politicians, and they need Chevron and its peers to supply cheap energy as fast as possible.

Fluctuation and cyclicality are the medium-term risks for Chevron. The company will have to deal with busts and bumps every 4-5 years. These are capital allocation challenges as the company has to plan for dividends and CAPEX that are sustainable during ups and downs. This is an industry-wide challenge that Chevron has proved it can handle, yet every mistake here may put the dividend in jeopardy.

Conclusions

Chevron is a good buy at the current price. The share is trading for 12.5 times its 2022 earnings, and all indicators point towards higher energy prices in the short and medium-term due to inflation and geopolitical tensions. The company is working on an infrastructure for a carbon-free business, and its risk while relevant is not new, and the company is addressing them all.

Chevron is a possible anchor in every dividend growth portfolio. The company is a cash cow with a long track record of dividend increases, and a cyclical yet steady long-term growth in FCF per share needed to fund this dividend. the current market environment, where investors flee to safer assets with a long track record of excellence is good for Chevron. Dividend growth investors should consider the current situation as an opportunity to build a position in this dividend aristocrat.