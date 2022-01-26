Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Many on this board are familiar with the nausea inducing ups and downs that come with being an equity investor in Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT). Many of us are now being treated for ulcers as a result of that volatility. This previous week of trading did nothing to help calm that nausea, but it has presented a fantastic opportunity which I plan to explain in this article. As a result of the opacity behind long term COVID testing revenues I do not plan to model this company's cash flows like I normally would. I simply take a step back, a deep breath and review how key metrics that drive the non-core business make me feel optimistic about Q4 2021.

Current Cash Position Provides a Floor

According to the latest 10-Q, Fulgent Genetics had a total cash position of roughly $873m at the end of Q3 2021. The company has taken its cash and invested in a series of debt and equity instruments that makes it fairly difficult to pinpoint the exact number. For reference the company lists Cash, cash equivalent, and investments in marketable securities of $877.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

Fulgent Genetics Q3 2021 Seeking Alpha

The number I derived was the sum of total current assets and marketable long-term securities minus other current assets, accounts payable, income tax payable, contract liabilities, customer deposits and investment margin loan costs. Most importantly, with 29.831m shares outstanding as of November 1st,2021 the company has a net cash per share position of ~$30/share. It's also important to note that the large investment in securities and debt instruments is resulting in ~$500k in cash flows from investing every quarter as of Q3 2021.

PCR Testing is Still on the Rise

While the news is full of stories surrounding the downsides of PCR testing, it is ultimately the most accurate and most economical way to test at scale. At-Home antigen tests certainly have their utility, but PCR testing will continue to be the gold standard moving forward. In Fact, Fulgent confirmed on December 1st, that their PCR-RT tests can accurately identify the Omicron variant and they were confident that their Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) tests would be able to identify the strain as well. In contrast, the further the variants stray from the initial structure of SARS-CoV2, the lower the rapid antigen test sensitivity seems to fall. At the beginning of December, a small study noted that saliva based PCR tests were able to detect the omicron variant days before the rapid antigen test could do so. Additionally, Dr. Wilbur Lam, a lead biomedical engineering doctor at Emory University, who is a lead COVID-19 diagnostic researcher for the federal government stated that some rapid tests could not detect the omicron variant "at a concentration that we would have expected them to catch it if it were another variant." In lieu of this initial data, I still think universities, hospitals and employers will continue to rely heavily on PCR testing.

Daily Covid Testing Johns Hopkins University

With positive case levels on the rise in the previous 3 months, we all expected that this would have resulted in a stark increase in daily testing as observed above. Fortunately, Johns Hopkins publishes daily testing trends using data published daily on Healthdata.gov. Most readers may question what percent of the above data is derived from at-home antigen testing, and the answer is zero. With a little digging we find the inclusion criteria as follows:

"This time series dataset includes viral COVID-19 laboratory test [Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)] results from over 1,000 U.S. laboratories and testing locations including commercial and reference laboratories, public health laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other testing locations. Data are reported to state and jurisdictional health departments in accordance with applicable state or local law and in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (CARES Act Section 18115)."

Fulgent Genetics posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.93/share which beat estimates by $2.36. This was done on revenues of $227m, of which $187m was resulting from non-core COVID testing. While it has long been forewarned that average sale prices per test will continue to fall, it appears clear in the above graph that we should see test volume significantly higher than that of Q3 (which ended September 30th). Yet, we see that the company guided for a drop in sales by $38m to $189m. Other authors have noted that Fulgent's management team takes a very conservative approach to guiding COVID revenues and I think we're in for another sizeable beat in non-core testing. The result of this Q3 performance was cash generated from operations totaling $152.2m, or just over $5/share for reference. I think this is a very repeatable prediction for Q4 and this leads me to a top idea for 2022.

Selling Volatility

Many retail sellers of options have already been scared from the market after a wildly volatile start to 2022. We need to remember, last weeks options market (W/E 1/20/22) was one of the busiest options expiry days in history with $3.1T in options expiring (OpEx). It's my view that a lot of the move that we saw on Friday and today (01/24/22) was a result of this. A nice little review of how OpEx moves markets can be found here for reader. While OpEx isn't something I would try to trade directly, it has been directly correlated to volatility. Today, the index that tracks the average weighted prices of out of the money puts and calls on SPY, or the VIX crossed 37, which is something it hadn't done since November of 2020. The VIX also closed at 29.90 which made for a massive mid-day move (as shown below).

Data by YCharts

Risks and The Trade

The main risk to this trade as with most is the permanent loss of principle. However, I stayed up late this evening after working a 12-hour shift because I think this is a trade worth consideration. Ultimately, we know with a high degree of certainty that Fulgent Genetics will have close to 35$/share in cash at this very point in time. The volatility in the equity price has been unbearable for many retail investors which is why I think you can sleep well at night by selling the 40p expiring in January of 2023. Sure, it's a long dated put and that deters most from making the trade. However, even when factoring in the wide bid/ask spread and the fact that you may have to accept the bid to sell the contract, there is undeniable Graham-esque value in this trade. With the bid being at 6.70 as of close the equity price would have to fall below 33.30 for the seller of the put to lose money, a number below my current projected cash balance. That would mean the market would view any future business done by Fulgent Genetics as negative cash flow generating ventures, which I find highly unlikely. Additionally, selling the Jan 2023 40p results in a ~31% margin of safety to strike and a 16.75% annualized return if shares close above that 40$ strike price.

Conclusion

I haven't come across many opportunities like this in my time as a trader. Fear and nerves are likely resulting in investors shedding this very volatile stock at unreasonably low prices when accounting for the company's net cash position. While I do expect that non-core COVID testing revenues will wane in the coming year, this trade offers a trader a sizeable margin of safety and a decent premium. If assigned the investor will own shares of a well-managed business at a price below the enterprises net cash balance per share.