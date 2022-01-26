Alan Brochstein On Cannabis Investing In 2022
Summary
- Cannabis industry expert Alan Brochstein on 2022 catalysts.
- New York and New Jersey's path to legalization, how to look at consolidation.
- Direct listings and SPACs, cannabis REITs, Curaleaf and Verano.
- Unsurprised by MedMen/Ascend Wellness deal breakdown.
Alan's current view on the industry. WM Technology (MAPS), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH)-MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) breakdown ('You could see this coming a mile away.'). New York and New Jersey's path to legalization and what investors should be focused on.
How to look at consolidation using Liberty Health and AYR (OTCQX:AYRWF) as an example. Direct listings and SPACs, including Leafly and Merida (MCMJ). New Lake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP) and cannabis REITs. 5 reasons why Verano's (OTCQX:VRNOF) doing well; Canopy Growth's (CGC) curious deal with Wana; Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) expensive.
This article was written by
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.