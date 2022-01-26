Alan Brochstein On Cannabis Investing In 2022

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Alan's current view on the industry. WM Technology (MAPS), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH)-MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) breakdown ('You could see this coming a mile away.'). New York and New Jersey's path to legalization and what investors should be focused on.

How to look at consolidation using Liberty Health and AYR (OTCQX:AYRWF) as an example. Direct listings and SPACs, including Leafly and Merida (MCMJ). New Lake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP) and cannabis REITs. 5 reasons why Verano's (OTCQX:VRNOF) doing well; Canopy Growth's (CGC) curious deal with Wana; Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) expensive.