BRC Looks At Medium Term Growth Drivers

Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) near-term strategy is to increase product pricing and create a better product mix in the Workplace Safety segment. As many leading indicators remain steady, I think the company's near-term outlook looks stable. To maintain its long-term growth drivers and improve margin, it invests in RFID scanners, printers, high-quality materials, and barcode scanners. I think the company's earnings in FY2022 will exceed the previous year.

However, the supply chain difficulties will continue to affect the company's operations at various levels. Not only will it offset the benefits of price hikes in the near to medium term, but it will also add to the company's inventory costs, thus diminishing cash flows. BRC's balance sheet remains robust, though, allowing it to absorb any pressure from low cash flows or any sudden need for cash. The stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers at the current level, enticing investors to hold the stock for steady returns.

Analyzing Outlook And Strategy

I think three factors will benefit BRC's outlook in the near to medium term. These are price hikes, efficiency gains, and advantages of automation projects. Much of the benefits are likely to accrue in Q3 and Q4 of FY2022. Overall, the management expects earnings (excluding amortization expense) to range between $3.12 and $3.32, which, at the guidance mid-point, indicates a 29% increase compared to FY2021.

Looking closely at the company's strategy reveals that it plans to invest in new product development and accelerate new product launches in the Workplace Safety (or WPS) business to increase the share of high-value products in the mix. Although higher marketing spending affects profit margin adversely, it can boost revenues in the coming quarters. Read my previous article to understand how its strategies evolve.

Much of the pricing action is taking place in the company's Identification Solutions (or IDS) segment. Since the pandemic, the supply chain has been disrupted, leading to cost escalations and inflation. This happened primarily in chips and selected products for the supply chain originating in Asia. So, the company has implemented price raises to mitigate the effect of returning to a normalized (pre-pandemic) operating margin. However, the pace of price increase fell short of the cost rise, leading to a seventy-basis point drag on the gross margin on a year-over-year basis. As I will discuss later, the company has also increased investments in new products and research & development (or R&D). The other part of the strategy involves upgrading the websites, investing in digital marketing, and expanding salesforce geographically.

Industry Drivers Are Not Concerning

In December, the US unemployment rate declined to 3.9%, perceptively lower than a year ago (6.7%). However, in the same month, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went down to 58.7 compared to 61.1 in November, which indicates a slowdown in new orders and low factory activity. The new privately-owned housing units rose by 9% in December 2021 compared to the previous month. So, despite the uncertainties prevailing over the new waves of COVID, the indicators are moderately bullish, at least in the short term.

Analyzing The Q1 2022 Performance

The company's WPS segment sales in Q1 2022 decreased by 8% compared to a quarter ago, while the segment operating margin shrank by 700 basis points. Despite that, the overall topline for the company increased in Q1, primarily due to the ID Solutions business's robust growth. Organic sales growth (13.2% up) and revenue addition from acquisitions drove the segment topline during the quarter. However, the segment profit margin failed to expand due to the impact of the cost inflationary environment.

Year-over-year, BRC's overall gross profit margin (48.2%) remained nearly deflated marginally (70 basis points), due mainly to the effect of cost inflation and workforce issues. However, it could offset a large part of the problem through higher pricing and efficiency gains. The management is currently mulling over additional price increases across many of its product lines to nullify higher costs. It believes it can expand the gross margin to ~50% in the near term.

R&D Spend Increased

BRC currently prefers to invest in RFID scanners, printers, high-quality materials, and barcode scanners. In Q1 2022, its R&D expenditure increased by 36% compared to a year ago. R&D is critical to the company in building an industrial track and trace platform for long-term sales growth and protecting the gross profit margin.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share or a 1.72% forward dividend yield. In comparison, MSA Safety's (MSA) forward dividend yield is 1.28% for a yearly dividend of $1.76.

Cash Flows And Debt

In Q1 2022, BRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $27 million, 56% lower than a year ago. Despite a 16% revenue rise, a rise in the inventory over its efforts to optimize inventory levels and reduce the risks of running out of critical materials following the supply chain disruption led to the fall in CFO. Free cash flow (or FCF) (excluding acquisition costs) crashed 70% in the past year. Although the company's long-term debt increased marginally in Q1, it continues to have a low debt structure. So, its debt-to-equity is much lower than its competitors (MSA, RRD, and DOV). Plus, with $488 million of liquidity, the financial risks are non-existent.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on the historical relationship between the key industry & economic indicators and BRC's revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarters, I expect revenues to increase in the next 12-months (or NTM 2023). However, the topline can decelerate in the following year.

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve in the next two years.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Returns potential using BRC's forward multiple (11.9x) is lower (3% downside) than the returns potential using the past five-year average (4% upside). According to the sell-side analysts, the stock has nearly 24% upside potential in the next year. Given the headwinds as discussed in this article, I think the sell-side analysts may have been overestimating the returns potential.

BRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than the peers in the next four quarters. This typically reflects in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers' (MSA, RRD, and DOV) average of 15.2x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued.

What's The Take On BRC?

Some industry and economic indicators have remained steady-to-positive, which means Brady Corporation's near-term outlook looks stable. The moot point for BRC's strategy is to increase product pricing and improve the product mix. While the strategy is likely to pay dividends in the WP segment, I doubt it will affect the ID segment. This is because the rate of cost hikes due to the supply chain disruption would exceed its ability to raise pricing. Some of BRC's current strategies include upgrading the websites, investing in digital marketing, and expanding salesforce geographically.

BRC continues to have low leverage and robust liquidity. However, the company's cash flows have diminished spectacularly in Q1 due to the efforts to optimize inventory levels and reduce the critical materials shortages following the supply chain disruption. So, the stock underperformed SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year. Although I see limited upside in the short term, investors might want to hold the stock for stable medium-term returns.