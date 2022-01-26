Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market is clouded with pessimism right now (Covid-19, elevated valuations, Fed interest rate hikes, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, etc.). As a result, all major indices are down significantly so far this year; the Dow is down ~6%, the S&P 500 is down ~8%, and the Russell 2000 and Nasdaq are both into correction territory, down ~11.5% and ~12%, respectively. Similarly, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is also down by almost 12%.

Data by YCharts

My previous article on MSFT, entitled Microsoft Is Firing On All Cylinders, was written way back during the early dark days of the coronavirus on May 11, 2020 (price at publication: $186.80). Back then, MSFT was quite cheap relative to its cash flow generation and cash-rich balance sheet. The good news is that today MSFT continues to fire on all cylinders and remains relatively attractive in terms of valuation compared to many other tech names that are producing minuscule or even negative cash flows. Even though I am pleased that MSFT will acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI), this is not the main reason why I am adding more to my MSFT position now, the first time after almost two years on the sidelines.

A quick comment on the ATVI deal. If regulators permit it, this will be MSFT's largest-ever acquisition, and puts the company ever deeper into the videogame industry and positions it for the metaverse. What about the all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion? First off, ATVI is a company that generates attractive operating cash flow, now surpassing the $2 billion mark annually.

Activision Blizzard Operating Cash Flow

What's more, ATVI has a strong balance sheet. As per ATVI's Q3 2021 earnings report, ATVI's Total Cash & ST Investments stood at ~$10 billion versus Long-Term Debt of ~$3.6 billion. Of importance, ATVI's cash position also exceeds Total Liabilities of ~$7 billion (i.e. net debt is negative). Whilst the $68.7 billion deal is inclusive of ATVI's net cash, it highlights that ATVI is a financially strong company, with healthy cash flow generation and a rock solid balance sheet, that has a bright future on its own. As such, MSFT had to pay a justifiable premium to acquire ATVI and its crown jewel assets including iconic franchises such as Warcraft, Diablo, Call of Duty and Candy Crush. All in all, I think MSFT did fairly ok given the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead in the gaming industry.

ATVI aside, MSFT continues to be attractively valued today, and it's all about cash flow generation. To put it simply, MSFT continues to be a tremendous cash flow machine, generating more than $80 billion per annum in cash from operations (up from ~$50 billion annually when I wrote my previous article two years ago). In other words, in just a couple of years, MSFT managed to increase its annual cash flow generation by an additional/incremental $30 billion, enough to stockpile an additional $300 billion in cash on the balance sheet over the next decade, all else constant. To put things into perspective, MSFT was generating $30 billion operating cash flow in 2012, so MSFT's incremental cash flow boost over the past 2 years matches the entire cash flow generated by the company in 2012! This is very impressive, especially given MSFT's size. Looking at it in a different way, at present levels, MSFT can replenish the entire cash amount it splashed on the ATVI deal in less than one year!

Going forward, I expect MSFT to experience attractive growth across key segments, organically as well via M&A, which will further boost operating cash flow. Eventually, MSFT will surpass the $100 billion mark in operating cash flow, further enhancing its already cash-rich balance sheet, and the share price will gain accordingly. A note, on MSFT's cash position which has stagnated over the past few years.

MSFT Cash Position

MSFT Total Cash & Short-Term Investments:

MSFT's Cash Position

Since 2017, the cash balance is 'stuck' at ~$130 billion. However, this is self-imposed, and it is a good thing! It demonstrates that MSFT has been active in growing its business via acquisitions and innovation, and, despite this, the cash balance continues to hover around all time high levels. If MSFT wanted to boost its cash balance, it could, by simply staying put and scaling down on its investments and ambitions (i.e. not participate in M&A activity and simply work towards maintaining existing level of operations). However, the company has opted to invest heavily in growth initiatives as well improve existing services/products (digital transformation, cloud, etc.), and I applaud this. This is evidenced by the MSFT's annual CAPEX (capital expenditure) spending, which has increased almost ten-fold since 2012:

MSFT's Capital Expenditure

Also, MSFT has been active in the M&A space through cash acquisitions. ATVI will be an outlier point given that it is the largest acquisition by far in the company's history, to be followed by LinkedIn in 2017 at $26 billion.

MSFT Cash Acquisitions

However, as mentioned earlier, MSFT can replenish the entire $69 billion to be splashed in the Activision deal in less than a year. As such, I encourage MSFT to keep on making quality acquisitions. After all, every time an acquisition is made, MSFT's operating cash flow will be boosted as well, provided the target company produces positive operating cash flows.

With a market cap of just over $2 trillion and pro forma annual operating cash flow set to surpass the $100 billion mark in the not so distance future, the valuation is quite appealing at today's levels after the recent sell off, but to be fair no way near as distressed like in 2020. That said, should the current market sell off continue and MSFT's market cap falls to around $1.5 trillion, then a big buying opportunity will present itself. In other words, investors must always preserve some dry powder. Looking out a decade from now, I am confident that with all the operating cash flow MSFT produces, investors will enjoy a nice compounding effect, as was also the case during the past decade. To put it simply, MSFT has the luxury of having so much recurring annual operating cash flow, in addition to so much cash on the balance sheet, that it can afford to experiment aggressively and make big acquisition bets without much risk, and some of these bets will most certainly pay off.