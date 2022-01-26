Storm-Proof Portfolio: Upside Without Downside

Alena Zharava/iStock via Getty Images

What Constitutes An Ideal Portfolio?

Most people would define an ideal portfolio as one that allows them to have peace of mind in market downturns without having to sacrifice much upside during the bull market. You don't need to do anything to supplement your life. The investment period should not be exceedingly long when compared with the investor's lifetime.

A portfolio should always contain the appropriate balance of growth, income, and capital preservation. Besides, an ideal portfolio should keep its downside at a low percentage level. Why is it so important? Because statistics show that the average investor returned just 2.5%, barely beating inflation. They got freaked out and sold at the market bottom, which is why limiting downside risk as a preventive mechanism makes sense. These years we have entered an era of bubble where market risk must be strictly monitored and controlled.

In this regard, I would like to remind our readers that even investing in index funds alone can cause a lot of pain. It happened in 2008 when such famous funds as SPY or VTI could evaporate 40+% of their value in a single year. If your portfolio is not diversified enough, you are bound to meet the same fate when a gray rhino arrives. And remember this: most investors cannot stomach another 2008 without selling some or all of their investments.

With this in mind, I want to discuss constructing a storm-proof portfolio. One that you can hold for as long as you wish without much active management. Probably the sole effort you put in is to rebalance the portfolio annually.

The Four-Fund Storm-Proof Portfolio

Ticker Weights Category SPY, VTI, VUG 35% Stock ETF TLT 40% Long Term Bond IEI 15% Intermediate Term Bond IAU 10% Gold ETF

The constituent components are devised in such a way that investors can choose amongst three variations of the portfolio. For stock ETFs, investors can pick one of the tickers to make up the four-fund portfolio. Tickers in other categories are fixed for the sake of simplicity.

A storm-proof portfolio is simply where you keep your money. It's not a smart idea by putting all your money as cash in your bank account. The interest you earn on the cash will be lower than the inflation rate, so the value of your money will decrease over time. By distributing your cash wisely into different financial vehicles, you have a sure chance of defeating inflation and gaining accumulative growth.

How Did The Storm-Proof Portfolio Perform?

Table 1 records the performance of individual ETFs in the portfolio. In the span of 14 years since 2008, each stock ETF has appreciated at least 4X. Stock ETFs were the profit drivers of the portfolio, while they were also the source of volatility and uncertainty.

Ticker Annualized Risk Annualized Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Ratio US Market Correlation As of 2008 January As of 2021 December SPY 15.64% 12.33% -48.23% 0.71 1.00 100% 429.4% VTI 16.18% 12.55% -48.15% 0.70 1.00 100% 435.5% VUG 16.60% 15.05% -45.45% 0.81 0.97 100% 588.1% TLT 13.93% 7.39% -21.80% 0.47 -0.31 100% 237.8% IEI 3.46% 3.15% -2.54% 0.75 -0.36 100% 153.2% IAU 17.57% 7.10% -28.26% 0.36 0.05 100% 211.1%

The beauty of the portfolio lies in the fact that its stock ETF carries a negative correlation with the bond assets and nearly zero correlation with gold. It's an important property that investors should always strive for when constructing their ideal portfolio. With this build-in structure, the violent downside in the stock sector can be partially offset by the bond assets to smoothen the ride along the way.

Table 2 presents three variations of the storm-proof portfolio. They get very similar performance, of which the VUG variation behaves more superior in terms of return and growth. It has the highest Sharpe ratio amongst the three. If you invest a fixed sum of cash according to the set weights to your chosen portfolio, you get the results of table 2.

Storm-Proof Portfolio Annualized Risk Annualized Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Ratio 14-Year Growth SPY TLT IEI IAU 7.41% 8.12% -12.41% 1.02 298% 35% 40% 15% 10% VTI TLT IEI IAU 7.45% 8.19% -12.28% 1.02 301% 35% 40% 15% 10% VUG TLT IEI IAU 7.77% 9.00% -11.54% 1.08 334% 35% 40% 15% 10%

To differentiate among the three variations, readers can easily make out which is more likely to perform better in terms of return and maximum drawdown. By putting these variables in the same chart, the rational investor should prefer the largest return but the smallest maximum drawdown.

Your Monthly Contribution Storm-Proof Portfolio

If you have limited start-up capital but have a steady paycheck, I would advise you to begin investing early. Compounding your gains with monthly contributions to your portfolio will accelerate its growth exponentially. Suppose you can afford a monthly contribution of $1500, your storm-proof portfolio could have grown as depicted below had you started it in January 2008.

Here are the summary statistics:

Storm-Proof Portfolio US Market Correlation Sharpe Ratio Best Year Worst Year Monthly Contribution Start-Up 2008 Jan As of 2021 December With SPY 0.45 1.05 19.23% -2.21% $1,500 $10,000 $575,090 With VTI 0.47 1.05 19.04% -2.44% $1,500 $10,000 $573,043 With VUG 0.46 1.12 24.88% -1.77% $1,500 $10,000 $627,163

Is It Appropriate Time To Start A Storm-Proof Portfolio?

Robert Shiller's CAPE

You might have seen the above chart before and be frustrated by the high level of CAPE, currently standing at 39.6. CAPE is a recognized thermometer of the US stock market. It's just a few steps away from its 2000 peak. Most people would believe a stock crash is imminent.

I'm not against this thought. It's absolutely sensible. But would you be deterred from starting a storm-proof portfolio at the present moment? Suppose the stock crash does arrive in 2022, what devastating effect can it bring about?

Let's review some past statistics. From January 2008 to February 2009, SPY lost 48.23%, VTI lost 48.15% and VUG lost 45.45%. These have caused a plunge of 11.68%, 11.56%, and 10.62% in their respective portfolio. It was the worst moment in the past 14 years. It's no big deal. If something bad had to come sooner or later, why not boldly face it?

If a crash would not arrive in 2022, how long can it be postponed further? From the above CAPE chart, it's almost certain that all bubbles ended up in terms of a spike. The right sides of all spikes were vertical dives. There hadn't been one exception to that. Investors who vote to start their monthly contribution storm-proof plan would be benefitted earlier than late.