JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Conservative Guidance Despite Strong 2021

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) delivered better than expected 2021 results in its earnings release with EPS coming in at $4.27 (non-GAAP). This exceeded my expectations from my article one year ago, where I predicted $3.54/share. Margins improved beyond my expectations at all 4 segments even though total segment sales were about in line with my forecast. Overall results were also helped by an unusually low effective tax rate of 15.5% as the company enjoyed one-time benefits associated with restructuring.

The company delivered $5 billion of free cash flow and remains on-target to meet its goal of returning $20 billion of capital to shareholders in the 4 years following the UTX-Raytheon merger. In 2021, RTX paid $3 billion in dividends and bought back $2.3 billion worth of stock.

Raytheon Technologies 2021 Highlights RTX 4Q 2021 Earnings Call Slides

Looking forward, RTX is maintaining its prediction from last year that global commercial aerospace activity would return to 2019 levels by the end of 2023. The US is recovering faster than the rest of the world, as domestic passenger miles are expected to hit 2019 levels by the end of 2022, but international travel will only approach 75%-80% of 2019 levels this year. These figures are based on management commentary in the earnings call:

The reopening of international borders, specifically in the Asia Pacific region and the related wide-body traffic will be a significant factor in the timing and extent of the related aftermarket recovery. Ultimately, the timing and trajectory of the overall recovery this year isn't likely to be linear and it will depend on our customers' fleet decisions and buying behavior.

Source: Neil Mitchill, CFO

Additionally, RTX expects continued labor shortages in the first half of 2022, particularly for welders in the casting operations of Collins and Pratt & Whitney. The company is also expecting inflation and some delayed material receipts, especially on the Defense side.

Combining all these impacts, RTX earnings guidance for 2022 is $4.60 - $4.80 per share, only 10% above 2021. This is below the street expectations as well as the $5.15/share I estimated in my RTX article last January. This pushes my target date for RTX to reach spinoff-adjusted new high share prices to 2024, from 2023 which I projected last year.

Despite this setback, RTX is still a buy here, as it is valued similar to pure-play defense contractor peers on 2024 earnings even though RTX also has the commercial business which continues to recover. At a current $90 share price, RTX has traded sideways since May 2021. I now see the stock getting to $110 by 2024 where it would be valued in between its defense-focused peers and a company like Boeing with a larger commercial component.

Updating The Model

RTX provided data in the earnings call slides to bridge to their forecast of $4.60-4.80 EPS in 2022. Using the midpoint sales growth rates and operating income changes for each segment plus the tax and pension assumptions on slides 17 and 37, I come up with an EPS of $4.75 for 2022. This also assumes $2.5 billion worth of share buybacks in 2022 at an average price of $88. For 2023 and 2024, I make the following assumptions:

- Collins and Pratt & Whitney growth: Last year I optimistically assumed a return to 2019 conditions for the full year 2023. In this model, I push the recovery out to 2024, in-line with company forecasts to reach 2019 activity levels at the end of 2023.

- Heritage Raytheon growth: I lowered last year's 3.75% growth assumption to 3% but raised margin assumptions to be in line with the improvements seen in 2021.

- Pension Income: From slide 37 of the presentation.

- Interest and Tax Costs: Interest expense in line with 2021 actuals. Effective tax rate goes back to 18.75% for 2022 and beyond.

- Merger Synergy: Remaining unspecified Collins and Raytheon merger synergies of $195 million assumed for 2023. (2022 synergy benefits are now built into the segment and corporate assumptions.)

- Buybacks: Raised from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion per year in line with guidance provided in the latest earning call.

With these assumptions, I estimate RTX earning $5.76 per share in 2023 and $6.61 in 2024.

The updated model is shown below, along with a comparison to last year's model.

Raytheon Technologies Earnings Model Author calculations

Valuation

Using Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison tool, we can see that P/E valuations based on earnings 3 years out are around 13.8-14 for the defense-oriented companies like Lockheed (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD) but 20.4 for Boeing (BA), which has more commercial focus.

P/E Ratios EPS Growth PPS 2021 2022 2023 2024 3-yr CAGR RTX $ 90.00 21.1 18.9 15.6 13.6 15.7% BA $ 204.52 NM 44.1 25.4 20.4 NM LMT $ 386.63 15.3 14.5 13.9 14.0 3.1% NOC $ 402.69 15.7 16.1 14.8 14.0 4.0% GD $ 206.27 17.9 16.6 15.0 13.8 9.2%

At $90, RTX is valued below its defense-heavy peers on 2024 earnings despite the stronger growth over the next three years thanks to the still-recovering commercial business. On this basis, RTX looks cheap. With its commercial and defense mix, RTX should be valued in between Boeing and the more defense-oriented peers, or around a 2024 P/E of 17. Using my 2024 earnings forecast of $6.61, my target price for RTX is $112.

Capital Management

Management indicated a plan to buy back $2.5 billion worth of shares in 2022. This is an increase of just $0.2 billion over 2021 buybacks, however, the company exceeded its original 2021 target of $1.5 billion. RTX is forecasting $6 billion of free cash flow in 2022, up 20% from 2021 levels. The company therefore could afford to pay out $3.5 billion in dividends without increasing debt. This would be a per share amount of around $2.36 or $0.59 per quarter, 16% over 2021 levels.

This level of dividend raise would be about twice as much as the 2020-2021 raise, so I would not bank on it yet. The company typically announces its dividend increase around the time of the 1Q earnings release in April.

Risks

The response of governments around the world to the coronavirus continues to be the biggest risk to the commercial side of the business. While most countries in the Americas and Europe have reopened to international travel, many Asia-Pacific countries have not. These long-haul routes flown on large jets are a strong driver of RTX's aftermarket business.

Quality issues with the Boeing 787 remain a headwind. Boeing is currently producing 2 787's per month while deliveries have been paused. If deliveries resume, Boeing can ramp up production to 5 per month, which would be an upside to the RTX forecast.

On the defense side, the plan assumes bipartisan support for the 2022 defense budget. If passage is held up and spending is done by continuing resolution, the company estimates it would be a $500-$600 million hit to sales. Longer-term, there is ongoing discussion about the government switching or adding a secondary supplier for the engines used on F-35 fighter jets, although Pratt & Whitney hold many advantages as the current supplier.

Conclusion

Raytheon Technologies performed well in 2021, benefitting from the ongoing recovery in the commercial aerospace business as well as reducing costs and finding synergies from the UTX-Raytheon merger that closed in 2020. Looking forward, 2022 is more of a challenge than expected last year, as inflation and labor issues will slow down margin improvements. International air travel is still a headwind, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nevertheless, commercial air travel still has more growth potential over the next three years than the defense business. That makes RTX look cheap compared to its defense-focused peers on 2024 earnings estimates. A premium multiple closer to Boeing's is warranted, which would put my target price for RTX at $112.

The company outperformed its 2021 share buyback plan and has raised the buyback amount going forward. Given planned free cash flow, it can afford a larger dividend increase as well, although it remains to be seen if that will happen. If they do implement the dividend raise to $0.59/quarter, the 2.7% yield would be a nice bonus on top of the potential capital gains.