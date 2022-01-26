4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has had a bumpy ride in the after-hours session as the company reported earnings at the market close. The stock initially fell 7%, but as the conference got underway, and guidance came up, the stock rallied almost back to even. This goes to show just how fragile the tech market is right now. With so many concerns over the changing financial landscape, investors want to hear that guidance is still up to par before having faith in the short term. However, if you zoom out, it's clear that the growth will still be there in the long term and Microsoft is a great add at current levels.

How Were The Earnings?

At the closing bell today, Microsoft came out with Q2 earnings. The quick numbers show that they posted a GAAP EPS of $2.48, which beats by $0.16. Followed up with revenue of $51.7 billion, which beats by $910 million and is a 20% year-over-year increase. As far as the sector breakdown, they saw revenue from Productivity and Business Processes climb 19% to $15.9 billion. The big winner there was Office 365 which is now home to 56.4 million users. We saw the most growth on the Intelligent Cloud side as the company soared to 26% year-over-year growth to $18.3 billion. Lastly, More Personal Computing rose to $17.5 billion which is a 15% increase. This is where Windows fits into the picture.

Microsoft

The tech market could hinge on the results of Microsoft and Apple (AAPL) over the next few days. It was expected that they deliver, and deliver they have. The market remains very fragile, and many investors will be listening to the earnings call listening to see how guidance looks. This is what led Netflix (NFLX) to fall so drastically after its earnings beat. Given the changing financial landscape (inflation, rates, etc.), guidance is more important than ever.

What's Next For Microsoft?

So how was the guidance? Well, after the initial reaction which sent the market down 7%, as soon as CFO Amy Hood took over and started talking about the future, the stock rallied back and almost went green. This confirms that investors are looking to see who will be able to survive future supply chain issues that could potentially last longer than expected.

Microsoft is expecting $48.5 billion to $49.3 billion in revenue in Q3, which the entire range is greater than the $48.2 billion that was expected. With that, operating margins are expected to increase slightly. One of the big focuses for shareholders is Azure growth. The company posted 46%, which was the first quarter below 50% in the last year, but the company indicated that growth shall continue at a high rate in that area which is a good thing. Looking below, we can a good idea as to how important Azure growth has been over the last couple of years, and what else has been driving the growth at Microsoft.

CNBC

In terms of what's coming down the road, all you have to do is look at the kind of acquisitions Microsoft is making. Buying Activision (ATVI) in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion is a big move that makes them the 3rd largest gaming company concerning revenue. This is the largest deal Microsoft has done in its 46-year history. This is what CEO Satya Nadella had to say about the acquisition:

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms... We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."

Based on the early action, it's possible that the guidance provided "saved the stock". There is a lot of talk (including from myself) about the rise in the 10-year moving closer to 2% and how that harms future earnings. While that is true, at the end of the day you have to know what you own. If everyone is playing on the same field, then we have an opportunity to buy the best of the best at a discount right now. Looking below, we can see that the long-term revenue path is strong, and likely not going to be overly affected by a slight increase in rates. The best growth names will still be the best growth names and Microsoft is a company that has been around the block a few times and always manages to pick up the pieces, and this time will be no different. Keep your eyes on the future, and everything will be alright.

TIKR

How Is The Dividend?

Odds are that you don't own Microsoft or are considering it because of the dividend. Currently, the stock is yielding just under 1%. At that point, something is better than nothing. Looking below, we can see Microsoft has a very good track record of annual increases.

TIKR

This is thanks to the company's great balance sheet. While Microsoft may not be as good as some of the new tech names out there, the company is well-established with well-established products that continue to bring in cash flows at rates that many wish they could! For Q2, we saw Microsoft return $10.9 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends during the quarter, which is an increase of 9% year-over-year.

When you take the below chart into comparison with what the dividend costs them, it's next to nothing at the end of the day. This gives the company the flexibility to make cash deals (like Activision) to continue growing at the rapid rates we are seeing for years to come. As far as safety is concerned, there is nothing to worry about here. You can sleep well at night knowing you're going to see roughly 1% returned to you annually regardless of where the stock is.

TIKR

What Does The Price Say?

Now let's dive into the crystal ball to see where price action may take us in the short to medium term. I think we can all agree that we see Microsoft being higher than it is today 5+ years down the road. Starting with "fair value" which is calculated using 10-year forward levered cash flows, we can see that the stock is currently undervalued. As I write this, the stock is trading at just under $290, meaning if we do see $400, you are looking at almost a 50% return, which I don't think is astronomical down the road. Does it happen overnight? Of course not. But if you're in for the long haul, I don't think we have a problem getting there in the future.

Simplywall.st

Because the stock is more or less in free fall, let's look at where it could bottom (if it hasn't already). Looking below, we can see two levels I am watching. Those are $263.50, and $232.00. The problem when stocks run up so quickly like Microsoft and many other tech stocks have is that they don't leave a ton of support behind which only increases the velocity of the drop when it does happen. If we blow through $263.50, the next quality support is around $232.00. If you are looking for an entry, you can buy and put your stock at the $232.00 level with confidence. It's only 15% down from current levels which isn't awful risk-reward, and I don't think it's going to get that low. If it does, we could easily find ourselves at the peak of the 2020 COVID crash. This would be a roughly ~45% cut from the highs.

TC2000.com

More positively, I do think we are at or near a bottom. This is based on the relative strength index (RSI) and the 200-day moving average. Looking below, we can see that the 200-day moving average (orange line) has marked the flush point on all the other recent corrections. The stock typically trades below it for a few days before moving back above it, and quickly. In the 2020 COVID crash the stock traded 15% below it and we have seen about 10% so far.

TC2000.com

The second piece to that is the RSI, which as we can see above is below 20, which not only means it's oversold but if history repeats itself, usually marks the bottom. All of this has given me the confidence to take a long-term position here after hours with a stop in place at $232.00.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, at the end of the day it's the guidance that matters. This has now been confirmed between both Netflix and Microsoft. But, let's keep the big picture in mind. Zooming out and looking at the longer-term forecasts can help investors make good decisions and Microsoft was going to be just fine in the long term, even if guidance was a little weak for one or two quarters in the current financial environment. I feel confident holding Microsoft for the long term with my stop in place as I believe a bottom is near.