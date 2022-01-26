LockieCurrie/E+ via Getty Images

We wrote about Newmont (NYSE:NEM) back in June of last year when we stated that the stock was a strong candidate for a dividend growth portfolio. Although shares of NEM are more or less flat since we penned that piece, the generous $0.55 quarterly dividend payment amounts to a forward dividend yield of approximately 3.47%. Despite Newmont's stellar increases in its dividend over the past few years, many income-oriented investors still believe Newmont has not proved itself to be warranted a stable dividend growth play. However, what investors need to ask themselves here is how many more years are they willing to wait to be convinced otherwise.

We are staunch supporters of following the money irrespective of what the share price may be doing at the time. For example, from the end of fiscal 2018 to where we stand now at the end of Q3 in 2021, operating cash flow has increased from $1.82 billion to $4.66 billion over a trailing twelve-month average. The growth rate in free cash flow was even higher during this period. Obviously, the increase in the price of gold in this period was one of the reasons for the sizeable increase in cash flow, but as we can see below, Newmont (due to how it has set up its operations) does not need an elevated gold price to keep on generating sizable amounts of cash-flow.

Newmont offers sizable downside protection Earnings Presentation

Given that dividend-oriented investors also look at the "total return" of their underlyings, if we look at the technical chart over the same time frame (3 years), we can see that shares of NEM after a very strong 2019 have continued to make higher highs as well as higher lows since mid-2020. In fact, given that shares successfully stayed above support last year, there is every possibility that the stock is undergoing a bottoming pattern (double bottom). If this is the case, the height of this pattern is roughly $20 a share which means shares would potentially arrive at least at $90 a share before everything gets said and done here. Moreover, the recent MACD weekly crossover adds weight to the above argument especially given the fact that its averages are only now coming into positive territory.

Bullish technicals in Newmont Mining StockCharts.com

Whether Newmont shares continue to trade in a rangebound manner or break out aggressively to the upside remains to be seen. Therefore, what we would recommend for the dividend investor (who has not been convinced of Newmont as yet as a core income play) would be to sell covered calls against their long stock position every month. An interesting covered call study was done to this effect recently on 100 shares of GLD (which is also well up in price over the past three years) and the average profit per month when undergoing a monthly covered call strategy ($188) came in significantly higher than the average monthly profit from holding the basket of shares ($110). During the three-year period, if the respective investor lost his inventory, he simply bought stock and wrote another call (30 delta one-month option) in the following month. If he managed to maintain his stock, he simply wrote another call in the following cycle. The study definitely demonstrated how covered calls can many times outperform long-stock positions even in up markets.

Newmont though has clear advantages over GLD with respect to adopting this strategy. Shares are much cheaper which means less capital is needed to deploy the strategy. Furthermore, the dividend is higher and has been growing at breakneck speed in recent times. Irrespective of the underlying, the study alluded to above demonstrates that one can actually make more money in an uptrending market from selling covered calls than by holding long stock. Because of the reduced delta on the position, there invariably will be less volatility and smaller drawdowns as a result.

To sum up, we remain bullish in Newmont for a number of reasons. Despite the big increases in the dividend, the payout ratio comes in at present just over 50% from a cash-flow standpoint. Furthermore, the recent strong cash-flow generation has been facilitating aggressive Capex investment plus the balance sheet has been getting stronger. The technicals are also pointing to a bottoming pattern. Investors who are still sitting on the fence here can reduce their risk by selling covered calls against long stock positions. This strategy reduces volatility and may even make more profit over the next few years over a long stock position depending on how NEM shares perform. We look forward to continued coverage.