U.S. Steel: A Breakout Stock For 2022
Summary
- In November of 2020, sell-side earnings estimates for U.S. Steel were negative for 2021.
- With fourth quarter results, and full-year results due to be posted after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th, U.S. Steel's 2021 earnings are going to be roughly $15 per share.
- 2022 earnings estimates have risen from the $3 or $4 range per share earlier in 2021 to the $9 or $10 range today.
- The surging free cash flows have already transformed the balance sheet. U.S. Steel is buying back stock, and they acquired perhaps the best steel asset in the U.S. near the bottom of the cycle.
- All this has transpired, a full makeover of the company, and the stock price is basically unchanged over the past year. Thus, in my opinion, this is a massive bullish opportunity, a proverbial steal at today's prices.
Introduction
Looking back over the past year, two things should be clear from my research and writing. One, we're in the midst of a historic capital rotation from growth to value that I think will exceed what we witnessed from 2000-2007. Two, part of this process is a rolling bear market. Articles that I have authored, like the three selected below, illustrate this viewpoint.
A Historic Capital Rotation Is Quietly Marching On - Published October 29th, 2021
A Quiet Year Of Energy Equity Dominance - Published December 30th, 2021
It's Time To Go To Cash For The Next 7 Years - Update - Published January 20th, 2022
The difficulty of a rolling bear market accompanying a historical capital rotation, beyond being exhausting for investors and a boon for traders, is that transformative company-specific developments can get lost in the shuffle of market volatility.
This is firmly the case with U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), a company I have been bullish on for a long time now.
Looking back, in November of 2020, specifically on November 13th, 2020, sell-side earnings estimates for U.S. Steel were negative for 2021.
However, with fourth quarter results and full-year results due to be posted after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th, U.S. Steel's earnings for 2021 are going to come in around roughly $15 per share, with current estimates showing $14.66 in fiscal year 2021 earnings.
Think about the magnitude of the miss by sell-side analysts, specifically, on November 13th, 2020, they expected negative earnings per share of $1.55, and instead, U.S. Steel is on track to deliver almost $15 per share in earnings for calendar year 2021.
With a windfall of profits, and a complete transformation of U.S. Steel's balance sheet the past year, you would think that U.S. Steel's shares would have had an exemplary year of share price performance. After all, if you study market history, earnings surprises have a high correlation to stock price movement. However, instead of rocketing higher, U.S. Steel shares have been stuck in the proverbial mud, up 0.1% over the past year as I write this article.
Longer-term investors looking at this divergence between earnings and the stock price should view this as an excellent risk/reward opportunity. Interestingly, 2022 earnings estimates have increased materially too, and this two-year boom in profits has completely transformed U.S. Steel balance sheet. Balance sheet transformation, an asset base transformation, ongoing stock buybacks, a rebirth of U.S. manufacturing, and developing bull markets in housing, construction, automobiles, and the energy industry are all reasons that we are structurally bullish on U.S. Steel shares today.
Setting The Table For A Bull Market
Taking a look at U.S. Steel's longer-term price chart tells an interesting story in a succinct fashion. First, pay attention to the secular bull market in steel prices that began in 2003. This was part of the bigger picture growth-to-value rotation that ran from 2000-2008.
Said another way, there was a parallel secular bull market in commodities and commodity equities that began quietly in 2000, on a relative basis, broke out in 2003 on an absolute basis, and peaked in 2008. Ever since then, we have been in a structural downturn in commodity prices, which initially ended in late 2015 and early 2016, however, the pandemic saw a secondary low in 2020.
This timeframe, especially the post-2011 period when the debate on whether quantitative easing would cause inflation or disinflation/deflation was resolved, with those advocating disinflation/deflation winning, has been particularly difficult for commodity equities investors. This outcome, meaning those advocating disinflation being right, ushered in a golden era for the S&P 500 Index (SP500), and the largest capitalization equities. Simply put, these companies had an ample pool of labor available following the 2007-2009 downturn, and commodity prices fell on a relative basis.
This backdrop, combined with the rise in price-insensitive and valuation insensitive passive investing, starved capital from commodity producers, causing an epic bear market amidst commodity shares. Ironically, this occurred in the midst of an epic bull market in equities, led by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), as these companies' profit margins expanded year after year.
Quietly, beginning in late 2015 and early 2016, the status quote started to change. You can see this closely if you look at the largest diversified commodity producers, including BHP Group Limited (BHP), and Rio Tinto (RIO), where you can see that their share prices bottomed, then outperformed.
Looking back, we saw the first signs back then, that in a recovery, demand for specific commodities exceeded the already reduced supply, thinned by the horrific bear market, in commodities and commodity equities. For example, after metallurgical coal prices rocketed against almost universally dire expectations in 2016, by the way, they are much higher today, I wrote about this development.
The Historic Fall And Rise Of Met Coal And The Bullish Case For BHP - Published September 12th, 2021
From that juncture, BHP shares have actually outperformed the S&P 500 Index, as the snapshot from that article shows below.
Looking at the graphic above, BHP shares have gained 160.5% from the article's publication date, with the S&P 500 Index higher by 101.8%.
Sounds like smooth sailing for commodity producers, with the biggest diversified producers leading following the late 2015 and 2016 lows. The reality was a much more difficult picture, exemplified by the price action in Exxon Mobil (XOM), which I have written about on several occasions over the past two years. Building on this narrative, just like U.S. Steel, Exxon's shares made a new low in the spring of 2020.
With the benefit of hindsight and some prescient analysis, it's now clear that we are in a secular bull market for commodities and commodity equities.
Those studying the charts above should note the price gains during the last secular commodities bull market, roughly defined by the 2000-2008 time frame, with time variance for individual commodities.
More specifically, U.S. Steel led all of the share price gainers listed above, roughly going up 20 times from its 2003 lows to its 2008 highs.
Looking Back To 2008 For Perspective
Remarkably, U.S. Steel shares gained roughly 20 times from their 2003 lows to their 2008 highs.
Even more remarkable, profits in 2021 and 2022 are going to exceed the profits that U.S. Steel generated in 2008, which many thought would never be exceeded. Adding emphasis, the 2008 record profits will be exceeded by a wide margin.
To provide a perspective on the magnitude of the profits today, trailing-twelve-month EBITDA peaked at roughly $3.7 billion at the end of 2008.
For the third quarter of 2021 alone, which is going to be almost replicated in the fourth quarter of 2021, U.S. Steel generated $2.03 billion in adjusted EBITDA.
Building on this narrative, through the third quarter of 2021, EBITDA has already exceeded what U.S. Steel generated in 2008, which was approximately $3.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA.
With a strong fourth quarter on tap when U.S. Steel reports earnings Thursday, January 27th, 2022, the adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is going to exceed 2008's record-high adjusted EBITDA by a wide margin. 2022's results are also going to exceed 2008's results. The only question at this juncture is if 2022's results exceed 2021's results, which is a possibility, given the contract nature of the steel business today.
Equally important as the record EBITDA is the fact that U.S. Steel generated over $1.5 billion in cash from operations in the third quarter of 2021, and they paid down over $1.3 billion in debt. The completed acquisition of Big River Steel is somewhat obscuring the pay down of debt over the course of 2021, however, U.S. Steel is rapidly on their way to having zero net debt.
With over $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet, roughly $4.3 billion in long-term debt, and another series of quarters of strong free cash flow generation ahead, net debt has the potential to be completely eliminated at some point in 2022, dependent on what U.S. Steel does with its surging free cash flows.
This is happening as U.S. Steel is buying back stock, with a $300 million buyback announced on October 28th, 2021, fully funding and offloading risk from its pension plan, and modernizing and expanding its steel production facilities.
Keep in mind that the share count is much higher today than it was in 2008, so the equivalent share price at the 2008 highs translated to today's share count would be roughly $70 per share.
Keep in mind, though, that the company is buying back shares, its asset base is larger, and higher quality today, especially after the Big River Steel acquisition near the bottom of the cycle, and that peak profitability is higher too. Additionally, since debt is being repaid rapidly, balance sheet risk is lower today, interest costs are lower, and baseline profitability of the superior steel assets is higher.
All of this argues for multiple expansion, and even if you assume steel prices going forward, follow the backwardated curve lower, base-line profits are going to exceed $5 per share, even at normalized steel prices. Keep in mind that 2021 earnings are roughly $15 per share. The virtuous cycle will continue as stock buybacks reduce the share count, and increase earnings per share. Given this backdrop, a 10 times earnings multiple or even 15-time earnings multiple on base-level earnings gets you to a much higher share price for U.S. Steel shares.
This implied $50 to $75 share price matches up nicely with some of the sell-side analysts, including Credit Suisse (CS), who have changed their tune regarding U.S. Steel shares.
A Structural Bull Market In Steel, More Specifically American Steel Producers
Previously, I have written extensively about U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) for the past several years. If you are just getting started on this topic, here are some articles to review in order to provide background on the investment landscape for the steel industry in general, and these two firms more specifically.
U.S. Steel's Significant Rebound Potential Still Intact - Published January 23rd, 2020
U.S. Steel: Too Cheap To Ignore Again - Published November 13th, 2020
The Current Version Of Cleveland-Cliffs Is Lourenco Goncalves' Defining Masterpiece - Published March 3rd, 2021
U.S. Steel: Earnings Set To Surge - Published April 16th, 2021
Cleveland-Cliffs: Estimates And Expectations Still Too Low - Published April 21st, 2021
Cleveland-Cliffs: Still Undervalued, Under-Owned, And Unloved - Published July 26th, 2021
Three takeaways that I want to highlight here are listed as follows.
One, there has been tremendous consolidation in the North American steel industry.
The consolidation and continued investment in state-of-the-art facilities should lead to structurally higher profits.
Two, the United States has a significant energy advantage right now over the rest of the world, with lower energy prices and lower electricity prices. This means that manufacturing in the U.S. should have a structural advantage. For North American steel producers, this is a double benefit as not only are their energy input costs lower than global competitors, making their profit margins better, but also they have demand drivers from the restoration of manufacturing in the United States.
Third, we're closer to the beginning of a secular bull market than the end, and for investors chasing the commodity secular bull market here, the entry points are comparatively good. Additionally, North American steel companies may be the most ESG friendly steel manufacturers in the world, and unlike something like coal, which I'm very bullish on too, the terminal values here are definitely not zero for some of the assets.
Are there risks?
Of course, there are, as U.S. Steel and its peers, still cyclical companies subject to a boom and bust business cycle.
The risk of a downturn was recently highlighted as Stelco Holdings' (OTCPK:STZHF) CEO, Alan Kestenbaum, recently warned of both supply and demand issues. This warning amplified the recent decline in U.S. Steel shares.
Offsetting the supply and demand worries brought up by Stelco, Worthington Industries (WOR), Insteel Industries (IIIN), and then Steel Dynamics (STLD), which reported results on Monday, January 24th, have all reaffirmed the favorable supply/demand backdrop. In fact, here is an excerpt from the Steel Dynamics conference call yesterday.
Listening to the conference call from Steel Dynamics or reading the transcript, one would walk away thinking the steel market in the United States has never looked better. Adding to the narrative, we know intuitively that the construction industry is strong, led by housing, which has been structurally under-built for roughly a decade, the automobile industry is bouncing back from a chip shortage, and the energy industry, which uses a lot of steel in wells, is recovering too.
Closing Thoughts: Buy The Forgivable Dip And U.S. Steel Is A Breakout Stock Candidate For 2022
On August 2nd, 2021, I wrote an article on Antero Resources (AR), which was titled, "Antero Resources: Buy The Forgivable Dip." This was a follow-up to a series of generational buy articles I authored on Antero over the past two years. The message was to ignore the dip if you were holding, and to buy the dip if you were looking to enter a position, using a play on words to the popular "buy the dip" acronym.
That same title would be applicable here, meaning "U.S. Steel: Buy The Forgivable Dip." However, I believe the developing opportunity is even better than that description.
More specifically, U.S. Steel has seen its earnings explode higher, its balance sheet has been transformed, its asset base has been transformed, the company is buying back stock, and its stock price has simply yawned.
From Tuesday's closing price of $18.98, U.S. Steel shares could more than double here, and I believe there is a case for a triple in the stock or higher, amplified by the amount of stock they are able to buy back over the next year.
Needless to say, I'm extremely bullish on U.S. Steel shares here, and because of the transformation of the balance sheet, I believe the risk/reward is particularly compelling.
In summary, quietly, we have already seen a passing of the baton of market leadership. Most investors are simply not aware of this leadership transition yet. Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from growth-to-value during 2000-2007.
Investors skittish of commodity equities should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of X, AR, BHP, CLF, CS, RIO, XOM, AND SHORT SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.