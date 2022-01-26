wavemovies/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Wix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:WIX) shares have been down over 46% and 63% from their February 2021 highs. The company has faced several challenges: lower revenue growth, lower gross margins, and general market pessimism about growth companies. However, do not rush to buy the dip. Further revenue growth rates are uncertain. Before the pandemic, Creative Subscriptions' revenue grew much slower than it does today. There is no reason to expect an acceleration in the growth rate of this segment. The Business Solutions growth rate also slowed down significantly. And although the company can achieve operating profitability by reducing SBC and R&D expenses, it is still unprofitable. Right now, Wix is ​​trading at EV/Sales - 5.7x. The price seems to be very low. Nevertheless, it is important to take into account the slowdown in the growth rate. For a company growing at 20% YoY, EV/Sales 5.7x is low. But is it low enough for a company growing at 10% YoY and is unprofitable? Based on our DCF valuation, Wix is ​​still trading at a premium to its fair price. We rate shares as a Hold.

Growth Is Slowing Down

To objectively assess the prospects of Wix, it is necessary to consider the dynamics of financial indicators in the context of business segments. The company operates in two segments: Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions. It generates Creative Subscriptions revenues from the sale of premium subscriptions for the website solutions and from the sale of domain name registrations. Business Solutions products and services include applications that are third are developed by Wix and by parties, payments services through Payments by Wix, Paid Ad Campaigns, shipping labels, Wix Answers, Wix Logo Maker and DeviantArt.

Business Solutions' dynamics of revenue are presented below.

Created by the author

The company began reporting this segment's revenue in a separate section of the income statement in the first quarter of 2019. Many analysts see Business Solutions as the main growth driver for Wix's business. However, the growth rate of this segment is declining rapidly. At the end of Q4 2020, revenue grew by 107% YoY, and at the end of Q3 2021, by 55%.

The most exciting things await us in Q4. Management forecasts Total Revenue of $324M-$333M. Wall Street Consensus - $329.3M. Let's assume Creative Subscriptions' revenue stays the same relative to Q3 ($241.3M). If the Street consensus is met, Business Solutions' revenue will be approximately $88M, which is only a 28% YoY increase. However, this is even an optimistic scenario.

On average, in 2021, Creative Subscriptions' revenue grew by 4.1% Quarter-over-Quarter. If this pace continues, this segment's revenue will be about $251.2M in Q4, and Business Solutions' revenue will be about $78.1M, i.e., it will grow by only 14% YoY.

Created by the author

Creative Subscriptions is a core part of the Wix business. About 75% of revenue comes from this segment.

Created by the author

The growth rate of this segment has also been declining since the beginning of 2021. This trend is likely to continue, as Creative Subscriptions' pre-pandemic revenue growth rate was significantly lower than today. The pandemic has become an important but temporary growth driver.

Created by the author

We have no reason to expect that revenue will continue to grow faster than the pre-pandemic level because a) the company's business model has not changed, b) the settlement base (current revenue) has grown significantly, c) competition in the market has increased significantly.

Wix can increase revenue by additional monetization of the current customer base, as the company has a high retention rate. However, the potential for internal growth is severely limited.

Profitability Potential

Gross margins are declining in both segments. Management expects improvement next year. Possibly, the optimistic view is related to the smaller amount of share-based compensation expenses, which are 7.6% reflected in the Cost of Revenues section. However, we do not expect significant changes, as the share of the less profitable Business Solutions segment is growing.

Created by the author

Created by the author

While Wix has never been operationally profitable, the company has the potential to grow profitability. At the end of 9M 2021, $150 million or 12% of all expenses are accounted for by share-based compensation (SBC), SBC's share in operating expenses is 17%. Research and development account for 38.2% of all operating expenses. Adjusting the operating margin for these items, the operating profit is $220 million, and the operating margin is 23.4%. Of course, this calculation is based on theoretical assumptions, but it shows that Wix controls the value burn process and can start creating it.

Wix can reduce marketing spending aggressively, but of course this would cause the growth rate to slow down significantly. We doubt that revenue would fall, however, as the company has a high customer retention rate and marketing efforts have become more efficient.

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect growth to slow down in the coming years as:

Before the pandemic, Creative Subscriptions grew much more slowly than it does today;

The growth rate of Business Solutions is slowing down rapidly;

Expected revenue in Q4 2021 represents a growth rate below 20%.

We expect a slight improvement in gross margin, in line with management's expectations. In addition, we expect operating expenses to grow by only 2% YoY from 2022, in line with the Fed's inflation target, which is hardly a conservative forecast. Our terminal growth rate is 5%. Our Assumptions are presented below:

Created by the author

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

Created by the author

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.5%.

Created by the author

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 21.16x, our model projects a fair market value of $6,246 million, or $109 per share. The company is trading at an 18% premium to our estimate of fair value.

The company is currently trading at an EV/Sales of 5.7x, which is comparable to the March 2020 multiple. The price seems to be very low. However, it is important to consider that the pace of revenue growth is slowing down and, as we expect, will continue to slow down. For a company growing at 20% YoY, an EV/Sales multiple of 5.7x is quite low. But is it low enough for a company growing at 10% YoY and is unprofitable? On this basis, the stock price still looks high.

Conclusion

Wix shares are down over 45% in a year. Revenue in both segments has slowed significantly in recent quarters, and the outlook for Q4 represents a further slowdown in growth. Although Wix has a good potential for profitability growth, the company is still loss-making. We are neutral on the company at the current price.