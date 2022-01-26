David Ryder/Getty Images News

Part #1

Most Likely Undervalued

Now the market is so volatile that it makes little sense to talk about the fundamental value of a company based on a comparison of multiples. In such a situation, an acceptable option to get a company's rational value is to build a reasonable DCF model. I emphasize that such a model should be realistic, or even better pessimistic.

So, when predicting Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue for the next ten years, I proceeded from the average expectations of analysts. I would like to note that, as a rule, such expectations turn out to be too conservative.

Amazon's operating margin has been growing steadily over the past ten years. It will not surprise anyone that this is mainly due to the growth of the company's cloud business and the development of digital advertising. The company's key business is still low-margin and I think it will remain so.

Therefore, in my model, I assume that Amazon's average operating margin will grow to only 9% over the next ten years. I think this is more than a realistic scenario.

In the past year, the company's capital expenditures have risen significantly. This was mainly due to the increase in storage space and inventory during the pandemic. But I'm starting from the assumption that CAPEX will only gradually decrease in the future and will not fall below 9% of revenue.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

And here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Amazon's shares is ~$5,200, offering 80% upside.

In short, the present value of free cash flow that Amazon is able to generate in the future is significantly higher than the company's current market capitalization.

Of course, you can argue about the details, but you have to admit - Amazon is fundamentally undervalued, it's obvious.

Part #2

What's Wrong?

It is interesting to note that from the point of view of determining the fundamental value based on DCF modeling, the indicated undervaluation of the company did not occur recently. At least it has been preserved since December, but I think it was like that before:

So what am I missing?

There are different views on the nature of pricing in the stock market, here's the one I'm leaning towards. Simply put, the price is a function that reflects the momentary assessment of investors of four parameters: the potential for (1) quantitative and (2) qualitative growth, (3) risks and (4) the current technical pattern. Of course, the influence of these factors is always different and sometimes one can outweigh the others:

It seems to me that we have dealt with the first two parameters. From the point of view of the potential for quantitative and qualitative growth of the company, the undervaluation is obvious.

The Alibaba (BABA) story taught that when a company is clearly undervalued, it is a wake-up call for an investor. In the case of Alibaba, this meant that the risks associated with investing in this company far outweigh all other factors. So, let's talk about risks.

There has long been a lot of discussion in the US about the idea of more regulation for big tech companies. As a rule, Amazon plays the role of the first target in such potential bills. The FTC's investigation into the AWS cloud division, which began in 2019, is also ongoing. In General, the risks of future uncertainty are indeed elevated.

But in general, these are normal conditions for the development of any large company. For example, here is the story of the confrontation between the Department of Justice and Microsoft (MSFT) in the 90s:

In addition, the increased risks of additional regulation should put pressure on the technology sector in approximately equal measure. But this is obviously not the case:

In general, the increased risks can hardly justify such a strong underestimation of Amazon. Although of course this hypothesis cannot be completely denied...

Now let's look at the company in the context of technical analysis.

Over the past 12 years, Amazon's price dynamics has been well described by an exponential trend, and so far there is no reason to argue that this trend is no longer relevant - the price just dropped a little below the standard deviation:

VisualizedAnalytics

Looking at the last two years on a monthly chart, it's also worth noting that Amazon's stock price has now only retraced 50% from its 2020 gain. Judging by Fibonacci levels, I would not rule out a drop to $2500:

So, if we consider the current wave of decline in Amazon shares exclusively in a technical context, then this is, in principle, a normal rollback after a strong growth. At the same time, the uptrend continues.

Bottom Line

Let's be honest, you and I have only very limited information about the reasons that push the market in one direction or another. And we definitely have only an approximate idea of ​​the real level of risk of investing in Amazon. By the way, there is an interesting point of view that everything that Alibaba has experienced over the past two years in terms of tightening government regulation, Amazon will have to endure in the next ten years. There is something to think about here.

On the other hand, at the moment the market is in the stage of correction, and Amazon's situation is fully consistent with this. And until the price falls below $2500, it cannot be said that the main trend has changed.

Therefore, in my opinion, now it is not necessary to rush. The company is clearly undervalued, and if it's all about the technical factor and there are no hidden risks, then after the share price exceeds $3,000, one can actively buy.