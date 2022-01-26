solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are in volatile and sell-off mode as inflation has reached 7% and the 10-year yield is still well under 2%. We argued that while the next several months are going to be difficult, we don't see a prolonged bear market.

The present conditions are particularly bad for the high-value growth stocks, the likes of Roku (ROKU) and Trade Desk (TTD), but we've largely avoided that segment in our marketplace portfolio due to the sky-high valuations.

However, while the Nasdaq has reached correction territory, the kind of small growth companies we target have already been in a bear market since March 2021, and they are getting thrown out further with the bathwater of the wider market correction.

This is opening up some terrific buying opportunities if you can withstand the wild gyrations and have a longer-term outlook. Here are three smallcaps that got flushed with the market that have massive upside, in our view.

Smith Micro

FinViz

Smith Micro (SMSI) now has the three Tier-1 carriers on board for its white-label Family Safety solution (SafePath). These carriers are going to launch at various times during the year so the company is set for a huge increase in revenues, and especially earnings. Look what happened when Sprint did exactly that in 2019:

SMSI 2020 IR presentation

It's the blue bars that represent SafePath revenues, and these went up from $2.1M in Q1 2019 to $7.8M in Q1 2020 before the pandemic and uncertainties about the merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) aborted the Sprint marketing effort. Net income for 2019 was $10.7M or $0.28.

Now, we have T-Mobile launching in Q1 and the combined T-Mobile/Sprint company is 3x the size that Sprint was in 2019. Later this year Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) will follow.

Subscriptions to SafePath could very well get a bump as there are various legacy applications from Circle Labs and Avast running at all of these carriers, and Smith Micro has bought these apps from Circle Labs and Avast and has already consolidated the Circle Labs solution into the new version of SafePath (SafePath 7.0) with the Avast solution to follow this year.

Q4 2021 and probably Q1 2022 are likely to be ugly as the ramp isn't instant and there is the one-time additional payment to Avast for getting AT&T on board.

There are also the costs of unifying the legacy offerings Avast, but from Q2 2022 onwards things are likely to move pretty swiftly.

When all three carriers marketing a unified SafePath and having moved their legacy app subscribers onto a unified SafePath, we think the company is will be well underway towards $1 per share EPS in 2023.

A bad economy might slow this somewhat, but there are also opportunities abroad to add additional carriers.

One should realize that SafePath generates gross margins in the order of 90% as Smith Micro markets to carriers, so it has little in the way of S&M cost.

Fulgent Genetics

FinViz

The case for picking up Fulgent (FLGT) shares in this downdraft is pretty straightforward. Their core NGS (next-generation sequencing) business is growing at triple-digit rates (215% in Q3 guided to deliver $115M in 2021) despite the pandemic, and will likely exit 2022 on a run rate approaching $250M a year.

Even valuing the shares just on their NGS business makes already a pretty compelling case. Why? Well, by the end of Q4 2021 or certainly by the end of Q1 2022, the company will have $1B in cash.

If you subtract that from their market cap then the shares trade at roughly 3x EV/S on their core NGS business alone, a business growing at triple-digit rates.

The cash comes mostly from the company's massive Covid testing business, and with the Omicron variant, this is likely to have generated huge additional revenues in Q4 and Q1 and is still likely to produce significant revenues going forward.

Consensus revenues for 2022 is nearly $600M, which put the shares on a 1.1x EV/S multiple. While we acknowledge that their Covid testing business will wind down at some point, every quarter that they still generate significant revenue from this business adds large amounts of cash to an already overflowing balance sheet.

One might also appreciate that the point at which their massively profitable Covid testing business will wind down is progressively moved forward in time (there were many who expected this to happen last year already).

And all the way their core NGS business is growing at triple-digit rates while the share price keeps moving down. Something's got to give here and with valuations already this low, it's not hard to see what, in our opinion.

Usio

FinViz

We find it difficult to comprehend how Usio (USIO) shares have crashed from $8 just a few months ago to under $3 where they are trading now. While their ACH business was affected in the early pandemic, lending usually increases during economic downturns so we don't expect a repeat of this.

Through a strategic agreement with Voyager, a crypto platform, they do have exposure to crypto so this part of their business is likely to be affected by the recent downdraft there, but it's not very big.

What investors seem to overlook is that the company has two secular growth businesses in PayFac and Prepaid, and these businesses have come to flourish the last two years from small origins.

Their PayFac business especially is a gem, as explained by SA contributor SC Capital Group in considerable detail. Their Prepaid business established links through pandemic support programs but is now using these links to increase its footprint.

And there are preliminary Q4 figures just out which provide a curious contrast to what's going on with the share price (PR):

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "We ended the year with the strongest quarter in the history of the Company, with $2.9 billion in total dollars processed, a 215% increase compared to the total dollars processed in the fourth quarter of 2020. ACH growth was particularly impressive, with electronic check transaction volume more than doubling and electronic check dollars processed nearly tripling compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total dollars loaded on prepaid cards set a new quarterly record at $65 million, fueling a 205% increase in prepaid card transaction volume compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. And, both Credit Card dollars and transactions processed for the fourth quarter were up more than 40% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Q4 ACH growth is particularly encouraging because the crypto market started already to deflate in Q4 but apparently, this hasn't prevented their ACH business to rake in new records. We took advantage of the sub $3 stock price to add to our position for our marketplace portfolio.

Conclusion

Markets are in volatile and sell-off mode as inflation has reached 7% and the 10-year yield is still well under 2%, it's no wonder that high-valued technology and growth stocks are selling off.

This is a segment we have largely avoided in our marketplace portfolio due to valuation concerns. However, the small-cap growth segment in which we specialize has been in a bear market for almost a year already, and many of these are now getting flushed again due to the broader market selloff.

Valuations are now getting cheap so this opens up very good buying opportunities in Smith Micro, Fulgent, and Usio, and we'll have plenty more for our subscribers coming up.