The AT&T (NYSE:T) quarterly numbers are virtually impossible to compare considering all of the shifting divisions. The wireless and media giant reported solid subscriber metrics, but the numbers didn't exactly improve the bottom line in the process due to higher costs. My investment thesis remains Neutral on AT&T until the business is completely divided up and more easily digested by the market.

Subscriber Progress

AT&T reported another quarter of solid subscriber growth, especially in wireless. The company had 884K net adds in crucial postpaid phone subs. HBO saw a rebound in domestic subs back close to the record high at 47 million while Fiber subs were a record high of 6 million.

AT&T Q4'21 presentation

These impressive sub numbers only led to adjusted EPS growing $0.03 YoY to $0.78. AT&T reported total revenues down over 10% due to unloading the Video business, but the adjusted revenues excluding Video were up an impressive 4.2%. If only this was the full story, the stock would rise from the mid-$20 levels.

With the recent weakness in Netflix (NFLX) sub forecasts for 2022 due to tougher competition, a big question exists whether the HBO business is peaking here after a strong year of growth. HBO DTC revenue was still only $1.9 billion in the quarter and sums up a major problem with the HBO Max business all along. Despite growing total subs from 60.6 million last Q4 to 73.8 million to end 2021, the HBO subscription business is still a drop in the bucket compared to the total WarnerMedia revenue of $9.9 billion.

The numbers don't get any easier to analyze with the expected split off of WarnerMedia during 2022. AT&T provided guidance for the year with revenue growth in the low single digits and an adjusted EPS of $3.10 to $3.15.

AT&T Q4'21 presentation

The wireless and media giant just reported a year where the adjusted EPS was $3.40, up from the 2020 COVID-19 impacted EPS of $3.18. The company dividing up the business doesn't come across as impressive with the EPS going in the wrong direction despite the positive news on subscriber growth and the $3+ billion in costs stripped from the business.

The important WarnerMedia division saw adjusted EBITDA dip $1.0 billion in Q4'21 to just $1.7 billion due to higher investments in HBO Max and the inclusion of DirecTV advertising revenue sharing costs. The subscriber gains aren't as impressive when considering the higher costs.

Hard To Value

The stock was probably too beaten down at the lows around $22, but AT&T just isn't interesting here until the company figures out how to reward shareholders versus just shuffling numbers. Up at $26, the stock just doesn't have much appeal.

AT&T is forecasting $23 billion in free cash flow this year with ~$3 billion from WarnerMedia included in the numbers. The company generated $26 billion in FCF last year, so again the key bottom line numbers are declining.

In addition, the Federal Communications Commission recently confirmed the wireless giant had to spend another $9.1 billion on spectrum auctions at the end of 2021. The company has $156.2 billion in net debt at the end of 2021. AT&T only generated $11.7 billion in FCF after paying dividends last year and the spectrum spending nearly wipes out all of the additional cash flows generated by the business.

AT&T Q4'21 financial schedules

The biggest problem with the business remains these hidden costs of where AT&T reports large cash flows, yet the company always ends up with substantial debt levels. At the same time, the HBO sub growth has come at substantial additional costs leading to no net benefits to shareholders with the EPS target heading down in 2022.

The ultimate spinoff of the WarnerMedia business into Discovery (DISCA) leaves a lot of questions about what investors actually own here. The DTC business has become ultra-competitive with even Netflix struggling, so again AT&T appears to be making a corporate move late to the game.

Even if the stock only trades at 8x 2022 EPS targets, investors aren't clear what a current investment in AT&T gets going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has far too many moving parts for the market to value the stock aggressively. In addition, the company isn't generating any profit growth while absorbing massive hidden costs for more and more spectrum.

Investors should remain on the sideline until the investment story is far more clear here with the spinoff of the WarnerMedia division forecast for Q2'22 leading to the pending dividend cut. AT&T just isn't going to rally in the midst of these headwinds.