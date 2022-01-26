Paperkites/iStock via Getty Images

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) announced last evening that:

"During the Company’s resource and reserve update process for the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance, the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report...as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model."

The company estimates a potential reduction in the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

Gatos said that "CLG's geological structures and mineral veins are more complex than previously modeled, with the size and orientation of the mineral veins more variable than expected."

Gatos went on to say that it's "working with independent engineering consultants to better understand the magnitude of the overestimation" and anticipates that it will complete its work in the second half of this year.

So, clearly not good news out of Gatos.

However, Gatos also stated in the press release that it's forecasting record AgEq production and even lower AISC in 2022, including a 15% increase in silver production and AISC of just $13 - $15 per silver ounce.

• Tonnes Per Day ("tpd") Milled 2,600 tpd in H1 rising to 2,700 tpd in H2 • Contained Metal in Concentrate • Silver 8.5 – 9.0 million ounces • Zinc (in zinc conc.) 49 – 54 million pounds • Lead (in lead conc.) 36 – 40 million pounds • Gold (in lead conc.) 4.0 – 4.5 thousand ounces • All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) o Co-product basis $16.50/oz – $18.50/oz o By-product basis $13.00/oz – $15.00/oz

It's odd to have a company talk about a 30-50% reduction in metal content of the reserves but then guide for record production and lower costs.

So what's going on here?

It's not exactly clear at this stage, but I think it could be an overestimation of the zinc reserves more than anything. Silver and lead reserves also will likely be reduced, but not to the same extent. I'm speculating, though, and this assumption could be way off base.

The reason I believe it could primarily be a problem with the zinc content is because Zn output and grade have been trailing well behind the mine plan.

Zinc grade and contained zinc in concentrate in 2021 were 3.94% and 49.6 million pounds, respectively. In 2020, grade and output were even lower. 2022 guidance calls for 49-54 million pounds of zinc.

Gatos Silver

However, the technical report estimated 75.9 million pounds of zinc production in 2021 and 83.2 million in 2022. So zinc output has been underperforming the plan by over 30%.

Gatos Silver

The reserve grade of zinc at the CLG mine is 5.65%. Yet the average over the last few years has been under 4%. Lead is running under plan as well, but not to the same degree (20-25%). Silver, both in terms of grade and production, is closer to the mine plan.

Gatos Silver

I discussed this with my subscribers in March 2021 (pay attention to the text in bold):

The likely piece of news impacting the stock since that time was the 2021 guidance, which calls for production of 7.5-7.9 million ounces of silver, 40-42 million pounds of lead, 49-52 million pounds of zinc, and 4,500-5,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $17.00-$17.50 per Ag ounce (i.e., they are using by-product zinc and lead credits in the cost guidance). On a silver equivalent basis, this puts production at just under 12 million ounces. Compare that to the 2020 technical report, which estimated 13.3 million AgEq ounces in 2021 at an AISC of $13.97 per AgEq ounce (i.e., not using zinc, lead, and gold by-product credits). Actual silver production isn't too far below the mine plan; the culprit is zinc production, as the expectation was originally 75.9 million pounds. The majority of silver comes from a lead concentrate (as I highlighted in the gross revenue below), which is why silver production for this year is still close to the mine plan. Some silver production comes from the zinc concentrate, and the lower zinc output likely explains the slight shortfall in silver. The company is saying higher than expected grade variability and where they are specifically mining at the moment are the reasons for the lower zinc production, and they expect better zinc grades next year. Gatos Silver

The company did start to prove in Q2 2021 that Cerro Los Gatos was a low-cost mine, but on a by-product basis as zinc still trailed well behind plan, and lead production was also lower than envisioned in the technical report. Still, the mine was performing well, had healthy margins, and generating cash flow. Even at the higher AISC than estimated in the technical report, it was an exceptional asset.

The company also indicated that zinc grades would improve this year. Given the guidance released last night, clearly they won't.

Getting back to the potential issue, if we look at the block grades from the technical report, the top diagram is of the silver grade, the next is lead, and the bottom is zinc. The zinc diagram has notably higher block grades. Possibly an extreme overestimation? Given what we've seen so far and the news last night, it certainly seems plausible.

Gatos Silver Gatos Silver

There were almost 1.2 billion pounds of zinc reserves at CLG, according to the 2020 reserve estimate. On a silver equivalent basis, zinc makes up just over one-third of the total metal content.

I found the wording in the press release curious when I first read it, as Gatos stated it expects a potential reduction "of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve." In other words, I interpret it as meaning it won't be a similar percentage reduction across all metals.

I believe the distinction between "metal content" and "reserves" supports my assumption about this being primarily an issue with zinc reserve estimate, which could be 50% overstated.

However, in this scenario, I would still expect a reduction in silver and lead reserves, just not to the same extent. Maybe 15% for silver and 20-25% for lead. That would result in a 30% reduction in overall metal content and within the range that Gatos issued. If that's the scenario, then silver reserves are still ~70 million ounces.

Again, I'm speculating based on the data we've seen so far, and I could be incorrect.

The optics of this look very bad, but if that's the outcome, it's not much different than what the mine has been producing. In other words, the CLG mine was originally expected to produce at an AISC of $11.77 per ounce on a co-product basis or $5.47 per ounce using by-product credits. I think GATO is just confirming that those original cost metrics and by-product reserves are overinflated and not nearly as robust as estimated in the technical report.

This also could explain why we aren't seeing any significant negative impact on 2022 silver production and AISC.

The company will still generate substantial cash flow this year (over $100 million on a 100% basis at current metal prices), and future exploration could make up for the loss in reserves.

Of course, none of this matters today, and investors at this point aren't trusting what management says (or any guidance). This morning, the shares are down 65%, which puts the market cap at just under $250 million. Unless the 75%-plus of the reserves are gone, I believe this is an extreme overreaction. The most important thing is for silver reserves to hold up fairly well in the new reserve model. If they do, then the shares will eventually rebound. But it will be 6-9 months before the company announces the updated reserve estimate.

Data by YCharts

There isn't a risk of bankruptcy as GATO only had $12.6 million of debt on its balance sheet at the end of Q3 2021 and held $12.4 million of cash.

Gatos Silver

The JV held $10 million of cash and was debt-free as of September 30, 2021, and GATO stated in its latest presentation that the LGJV had over $20 million cash on December 31, 2021.

Gatos Silver

Gatos and its partner Dowa spent $316 million constructing the mine; it's all top-shelf infrastructure. The value of the PP&E likely equals the current market cap of the company.

Gatos Silver

To reiterate, it's not exactly clear what happened with the technical report and how much each metal is overstated. I'm speculating as to the cause and ultimate ramifications based on the data we have so far. We must remain open to the possibility that silver reserves drop substantially (30-50%). Either way, the company must be more transparent and provide more detail than what they stated in the press release last evening. Why aren't they hosting a conference call today? This is also a must because as of now, investors are pricing the stock as if there are hardly any reserves at CLG. I don't think that is the case, which is why I'm holding.