adamdodd/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is on a tear this morning with the stock up 8% as of this writing. This comes on the back of the company's Q4 earnings announcement, which included a myriad of positives including an EPS beat, revenue beat, revenue growth guidance of nearly 20%, and a 20% dividend increase. The details about the quarter and guidance have been covered by Seeking Alpha in the link above.

This article focuses on the company's new dividend and the potential for further dividend growth in the future. Amex did not increase its dividend in 2020 and 2021, which means the dividend growth streak is reset to the starting point, one. This may disappoint the classic dividend growth investors but to Amex's credit:

The company has been paying dividends for more than 30 years now.

Since 2000, on the occasions where they did not increase the dividend, they at least maintained the dividend.

They paid dividends at the height of the financial crisis in 2008/2009.

With that little history out of the way, let us evaluate the new quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share. We tend to evaluate dividend coverage using both the classic earnings per share (EPS) metric as well as the free cash flow (FCF) metric. This is to ensure that the flaws (or pitfalls) in both approaches are reasonably covered. As examples, the EPS metric tends to overshoot or undershoot the dividend coverage due to non-recurring events. The FCF metric does not take into account non-cash expenses. Using both presents a relatively fuller picture.

Using forward EPS of $9.60, the new annual dividend of $2.08 per share represents a payout ratio of ~ 22% .

. Amex has an outstanding shares count of ~ 775 Million, which means the company is committing $403 Million towards its quarterly dividend (775 times 52 cents per share).

Amex's average quarterly FCF stands at $2.36 Billion over the last 5 years, which works out to a payout ratio of 17% using this metric.

using this metric. Using the four most recent quarters (not including Q4 reported today), the average quarterly FCF stands at an even healthier $2.9 Billion, which gives a payout ratio of ~ 14%.

In short, the dividend coverage looks extremely healthy and investors can realistically expect further dividend increases in the future as long as the company's earnings don't plummet. But then, why isn't Amex a classic dividend growth stock then? By that, we mean one that increases dividend every single year. The answer is likely in the italicized words above. Not surprisingly, Amex's FCF was negative $2.50 Billion in the "COVID quarter" of March 2020. But before that, the company did increase dividends every year going back to 2012.

Should dividend growth investors shun a stock like Amex just because the streak got broken? Has Amex made up for the lost two years by increasing the dividend by a generous 20%? Let's run some numbers to find out.

The first table depicts the 10-year dividend returns and yield on cost for an investor buying Amex at the current price of $172, assuming Amex increases annual dividend by 5% each year. The second table assumes at 20% growth every 4th year, as you can see dividends changing only every 4th year. The yield on cost as well as total dividends received in the second scenario outpaces the first scenario. Sure, the outcome will be different if the company increases dividend less frequently than assumed in the 2nd scenario but a comparable risk also applies to the first scenario's assumption of 5% every year.

Amex dividend extrapolation Author

Conclusion

What is the takeaway? The key takeaway is to not shun a perfectly fine dividend growth stock just because the streak gets broken, especially due to a macroeconomic event. By not increasing dividends in 2020 and 2021 until the business stabilized, Amex's management has in fact shown that they'd rather surprise to the upside than disappoint to the downside. We like those surprises.

The benefit of doubt may need to be extended especially to companies like Amex that have a well-established history of rewarding investors not just through dividends but through buybacks as well. Amex's shares outstanding has been on a steady decline thanks to the buyback program announced in 2019. The current shares outstanding is at its lowest level in the last five years.

While Amex may not show up in any of the classic dividend champion or dividend aristocrat list yet, we firmly believe this stock has most of the qualities that dividend investors look for: a moderate yield with plenty of room to grow, backed up by a "staple like" business and a management that likes to err on the side of caution.