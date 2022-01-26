U.S. Natural Gas Market: The Storage Deficit Is Expanding

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Jan. 21), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 14% w-o-w (from 191 to 218). The total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 26% above last year's level and 11% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending Jan. 28), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been cooling down but only slightly. I estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will edge up by 4.8% w-o-w (from 218 to 229). The average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 117 bcf/d and 120 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should increase by 12% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain positive (+17.1%).

Next week

Next week (ending Feb. 4), the weather conditions are expected to warm up. In absolute terms, however, the weather is projected to remain relatively cold. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to drop by 8% w-o-w (from 229 to 211). The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should increase by 12% y-o-y. The deviation from the norm will remain positive (+10.2%).

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs will remain mostly above the norm. However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 109.7 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days) while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 109.2 bcf/d over the same period.

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were bullish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "added" as much as 51 bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 3.7% above last year's level and 10.5% above the norm.

U.S. Short-Range Weather Forecast NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 126.9 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 0.5 bcf/d less than a year ago. A seasonal high in daily consumption was reached on January 21 (136.4 bcf/d). Please remember that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable. U.S. Natural Gas Consumption Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations U.S. Natural Gas Demand Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 94.2 bcf/d (-0.5 bcf/d from yesterday). Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 10.1 bcf/d (+0.3 bcf/d y-o-y).

U.S. Dry Gas Production Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations U.S. Natural Gas Net Exports Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations Over the next two weeks (Feb. 4 - Feb. 11), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 104.1 bcf/d (+5.4 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 133.1 bcf/d (+3.6 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be tighter vs. a year ago at around +1.8 bcf/d y-o-y (see the charts below). U.S. Natural Gas Supply and Demand Growth U.S. U.S. Natural Gas Supply and Demand U.S. Natural Gas Supply and Demand Balance Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing a draw of 231 bcf (16 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 94 bcf larger than a year ago, and 70 bcf larger vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to shrink by 116 bcf by Feb. 18. The storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to expand by 172 bcf over the same period.