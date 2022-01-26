Amazon Might Deserve A Retail Store Valuation
Summary
- Amazon's pandemic boost has slowed down dramatically, and the company's net and operating income have dropped dramatically.
- The company's retail business in our view deserves a retail store valuation, especially as its unique offerings decrease.
- The company has a massive stock-based compensation expense that consumes almost half of the company's operating income.
- Going forward, we expect a multiple re-evaluation for Amazon once the profits and income decrease.
Amazon (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMZN) has dropped almost 25% to a $1.4 trillion market capitalization. A recent article on Seeking Alpha mulled the value of the company, with the argument that the company intentionally suppresses profits to invest in the business. While that's a valid argument, it's worth noting the company also hides a massive cost of running its business through dilutions. With the COVID-19 effect wearing off, in our view, Amazon might deserve a much lower valuation.
Amazon Engineer Compensation
Amazon, especially their profitable AWS division, relies on developers. Past on public sources, the company has an estimated almost 40 thousand engineers. In engineering, engineers, especially senior engineers, are paid in a mix of base (salary) + RSUs (stock).
Amazon Senior Engineer Compensation - Levels.fyi
The above chart shows an example of senior Amazon engineer compensation (8+ YOE for engineers). As can be seen, the compensation has a significant stock component. Since RSU grants are normally awarded over 3-4 years, that means roughly $600k in outstanding awards sitting out to a significant percentage of the engineering team.
However, there's one other caveat here. The rumor on various employment forums is that Amazon provides stock to target a particular TC (total compensation) figure, and when it does, it assumes 15% annualized growth in its stock. That means there's two scenarios here. One, the model doesn't break for investors and the stock keeps going up.
Second, the model breaks and shareholder returns move towards the market average. In that case, the company would have to expand its stock components for shareholders, which could cost the company higher amounts in compensation.
Amazon Outstanding Share Growth
The takeaway here is that Amazon has been increasing its outstanding shares steadily.
Amazon Outstanding Shares - Amazon Investor Presentation
Amazon's outstanding shares have grown by 5 million over the past year. The company still has 16 million in stock-based awards outstanding. That means roughly 4 million RSU stocks can be expected to vest each year or 0.8% in annual dilution. On paper, that might not seem like much dilution, however, Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company.
The company's 4 million shares in annual dilution are roughly $11 billion in annual dilution. For a company with a high double-digit P/E ratio, that's a significant expense.
Amazon - A Realistic Look At Profit Potential
So what's a realistic look at Amazon's profit potential. With the pandemic, the company's revenue growth and the shift have decreased dramatically.
Amazon TTM Sales - Amazon Investor Presentation
The above chart shows Amazon's TTM net sales. The company's sales are at almost $460 billion of which almost $60 billion is AWS and $400 billion is roughly sales. For perspective, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with its $380 billion market capitalization, has roughly $510 billion in annual sales for its core business.
Walmart also sources all its products online versus Amazon which has third-party sellers. That could also hurt income. However, the non-AWS peak net sales profit could be $10-20 billion in our view. AWS has a 70% gross margin and is one of the company's most profitable businesses, however, revenue is much smaller.
Another way to look at this is at its strongest, the company's operating income is almost $30 billion. Even if you assume a 100% conversion to net income for the company here, that $30 billion becomes <$20 billion when you subtract the stock-based compensation. That would put a P/E on the company at the current valuation of more than 70x.
Amazon Fair Valuation
It's tough to gauge Amazon's fair value for investors. However, we think, for the company's online selling business, Walmart is a strong proxy. Especially with online sales and the pandemic boost drying up along with the rate of growth appear to slow down.
Assuming the retail business is worth as much as Walmart ($380 billion) and the AWS business ($60 billion annualized) has a 33% profit conversion with a 30x P/E that'd be $600 billion. That'd be a combined $1 trillion valuation for the businesses combined or roughly 33% below the current valuation for the company.
In our view, that's an incredibly optimistic assumption especially with growing competition in the cloud storage markets. If nothing else, we expect margins to be decreased significantly for the company.
Amazon Thesis Risk
The risk to our thesis is that Amazon is continuing to grow. The company is taking over in numerous facets of its business and looking to expand margins with things such as adding on shipping. That growth to the company's business could significantly expand margins and enable more profits supporting shareholder returns even with the increase in shares.
Conclusion
Amazon has a $1.4 trillion market cap, making it the largest retail company around, supported by a world-leading retail business, impressive logistics, and the strength of AWS which helped build the global cloud industry, one that major competitors such as Microsoft and Google began to scale up much later. However, the company also has downsides.
Its continued re-investments of profits are overshadowed by the fact that it has massive expenses for stock-based employee compensation. At the same time, the COVID-19 boost seems to have disappeared and compensation is increasing. We think that Amazon is worth roughly 33% less than its current share price implying future underperformance.
