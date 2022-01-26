Oshkosh Corporation's (OSK) CEO John Pfeifer on Stub Period Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Earnings Call Transcript

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Stub Period Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Conference Call Participants

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we published results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the release is available on our website at oshkoshcorp.com. Today's call is being webcast and is accompanied by a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will use during this call and it's also available on our website. The audio replay and slide presentation will be available on our website for approximately 12 months.

Please refer now to Slide 2 of that presentation. Our remarks that will follow, including answers to your questions, contain statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC this morning and other filings we make with the SEC. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements which may not be updated until our next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

As a reminder we announced that we changed our fiscal year to a calendar year prior to our last earnings call. The October to December 2021 period we are reporting on today, represents an abbreviated fiscal year or Stub Period to facilitate the transition to fiscal 2022 which began on January 1, 2022. All references on this call to a quarter or year in 2021 or before are to our fiscal quarter or fiscal year unless stated otherwise. All references to 2022 or later years as to a quarter or a year, are to our new calendar fiscal year.

Our presenters today include John Pfeifer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 3 and I'll turn it over to you, John.

John Pfeifer

Thank you, Pat, and good morning, everyone. For the Stub period we reported sales growth of nearly 14% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per share were $0.09 consistent with our expectations of near breakeven performance that we shared on our last earnings call. As anticipated, we saw unfavorable price cost dynamics in the quarter, which impacted margins in all of our segments.

Going forward, we expect price cost dynamics will continue to constrain operating margins in the first quarter of 2022, but we expect meaningful margin improvements in the second quarter as we move towards more typical margins in the back half of the year when we expect pricing to largely catch-up with the cost escalation.

Strong order activity across the company in the quarter combined with robust price realization on new orders support our solid financial outlook in the back half of 2022. Market fundamentals continue to support our belief that we are in the early stages of a multiyear growth cycle. While the global supply chain and logistics environment remains less predictable than normal, we have taken many actions to improve our supply chain flexibility and mitigate risk.

We have also locked in meaningful portions of our steel and aluminum purchases to provide more certainty regarding input costs in 2022. With improved visibility, we are pleased to initiate earnings per share expectations of $5.75 to $6.75 for 2022. Mike will provide further discussion on our expectations later in our presentation.

As we look to the future, I'm encouraged by the significant opportunities we see to drive profitable growth through innovation at Oshkosh. We are an industrial technology company with a strong pipeline of innovation in the areas of electrification, autonomy and active safety, intelligent products, advanced analytics and digital manufacturing.

To further sharpen our focus on technology, I am proud to announce that Jay Iyengar joined Oshkosh earlier this month in the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer. Jay is a proven leader who brings deep experience in driving innovation and strategy to Oshkosh. We look forward to benefiting from her insights and expertise as we continue to position Oshkosh for long-term growth, and deliver market leading purpose built vehicles and equipment for everyday heroes around the world.

And before we move to our segments, I want to share some good news regarding our focus on sustainability and our efforts to reduce energy consumption as well as greenhouse gas emissions. A few years ago, we entered into a virtual power purchase agreement with ALLETE Clean Energy to support the development of a 303 megawatt wind energy installation in Oklahoma. The project went live in early January and will offset approximately 60% of our U.S. electricity usage. This supports our goal of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2024 and signals our leadership for this critical issue.

I should also mention that in November, we learned that Oshkosh was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the third straight year. This honor represents a particular point of pride for all of us as leaders in doing business the right way.

Please turn to Slide 4, and we'll get started our segment updates with Access Equipment. Demand for our industry leading Access Equipment remains strong and I'm pleased that our Access team grew sales by 48% year-over-year during the Stub period. In fact, revenue of $834 million is a December quarter record for this segment. While the pandemic has continued to challenge global supply chains and logistics, we have taken steps to improve the capacity and resiliency of our supply base, including an increase in dual sourcing activities, as well as redesign work on our equipment to accept higher capability chips with better availability.

We even moved production from select workforce constrained locations to other sites with greater workforce availability. These are just a few examples of the creativity and perseverance that are prevalent throughout the company. While margins were challenged the past two quarters, primarily from price costs headwinds, we remained disciplined with the pricing actions we've taken and we are making significant progress in working through the price protected backlog. Orders were strong once again at $1.65 billion in the quarter, up 70% from last year, which led to a new record backlog of $3.6 billion. Importantly, these orders include strong price increases, which provides better visibility to strong margins in the second half of 2022.

Looking forward, market fundamentals for Access Equipment remains strong with elevated fleet ages and robust utilization, particularly in North America and we expect that demand will remain strong for the next several years with a combination of fleet replacement and fleet growth.

Please turn to Slide 5 and I'll review our Defense segment. Revenues and margins for the Defense segment were lower in the Stub period. We believe that these challenges are temporary. Our long-term outlook is positive and the team remains focused on many important new and adjacent program competitions, including but not limited to multiple trailer programs, the cold weather all terrain vehicle, and the OMFV, which is currently in the digital design phase.

We received another substantial JLTV order during the quarter valued at just over $590 million. We continue to execute on time and on budget for this critical defense program and believe we are well positioned to win the recompete scheduled for later this year.

I'm pleased to report that just yesterday, we announced our innovative, silent drive, hybrid electric, joint light tactical vehicle, the eJLTV. The eJLTV is capable of running fully electric and offers our military customers an affordable way to electrify their light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets without compromising the off road performance or superior protection necessary in combat operations. We believe this represents a very strong technical advantage for JLTV customers.

Turning to the next generation delivery vehicle contract with the United States Postal Service, the vehicle was displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month in Las Vegas. It showcases Oshkosh's significant capabilities for designing purpose built, last mile delivery vehicles. Our advanced design incorporates EV technology, enhanced safety, and superior ergonomics for industry leading productivity in the last mile delivery market.

We look forward to supporting postal carriers under this multibillion dollar transformative program over the next decade. We are making solid progress in setting up our production facility in South Carolina and look forward to ramping up production in 2023. We expect to receive our initial production order in the next few months, so more news to come on this exciting program.

We are confident in our growth opportunities in the Defense segment over the next several years. While 2022 sales volume will be down as previously discussed, we expect important program wins like the NGDV and the medium caliber weapon system will drive profitable growth in this segment over the next several years and we believe we will have many more opportunities to add to this growth with additional key program wins in the coming months and years.

Let's turn to Slide 6, for a discussion of the Fire & Emergency segment. This segment continues to drive strong demand for our industry leading products. We have been dealing with supply chain disruptions and price costs headwinds which held back margins in the quarter. But we believe we'll be ahead of these challenges in future quarters and our confidence in the Fire & Emergency segment remains high. Orders in the quarter were solid at nearly $370 million, leading to another record backlog. This strong demand supports our plans to increase Pierce fire truck production capacity in Appleton, Wisconsin and grow well into the future. We expect the initial phases of expansion will be complete later in 2022, with additional phases expected in 2023.

Presently, we're in the process of increasing our cab assembly capacity, which is an important milestone in our journey to increase overall fire truck output. To support our growth initiatives at Pierce, we held a highly successful job fair during the quarter and hired approximately 100 new team members. We expect to add an additional 100 plus jobs as additional capacity comes online.

We continue to receive strong interest in our Volterra line of electric fire trucks. Our Volterra electric pumper continues to impress with the Madison Fire Department, and now has successfully completed more than 1200 calls, and the feedback we are receiving from firefighters is invaluable as we enhance the industry's first electric frontline pumper.

Please turn to Slide 7 and we'll talk about our Commercial segment. The Commercial segment grew revenues in the quarter, but higher input costs, as well as uneven supply of third party chassis and other components led to a modest operating loss. Similar to our other nondefense segments, Commercial has implemented double digit price increases, so the significant price cost headwinds we saw in the past two quarters are expected to improve as we approach the second half of 2022.

Chassis and key component availability continue to create production and delivery challenges and are likely to continue for the next few quarters. We discussed this risk on the last call and our teams are diligently working to mitigate this disruption. However, improvement will take some time as suppliers work through production headwinds in their own operations.

We are working aggressively across the company to leverage our combined buying power and diversify our supply base. It is helping, but in the near term it's not enough to overcome the historically low third-party chassis and component availability we are experiencing. That said, we are making progress and we expect to exit 2022 in a much stronger position. Demand for RCVs and mixers remains solid and our outlook is positive. Residential construction strength and elevated customer fleet ages support higher demand.

To close out my comments, I'd like to recognize the Commercial team as they successfully launched our new high flow production line in December. Starting with rear-loader RCVs, we believe it will increase capacity, shorten lead times, increase quality, and deliver improved efficiencies. The line is scheduled to ramp up in 2022 and reach full rate production later in the year.

I'm going to turn it over to Mike to discuss our Stub period results and expectations for 2022.

Michael Pack

Thanks, John and good morning everyone. Please turn to Slide 8. As John discussed the period results were generally in line with our expectations discussed on the last earnings call. For Stub period comparison purposes, all references to the prior year are to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Consolidated Stub period sales were $1.79 billion or $215 million higher than the prior year representing a 14% increase.

The consolidated sales increase was largely driven by a 48% increase at Access Equipment, partially offset by a 20% decrease in sales at Fire & Emergency. Access Equipment sales increased by $270 million over the prior year to $834 million dollars due to improved market demand in North America. Fire & Emergency sales decreased in the quarter and lower fire truck deliveries driven by supply chain disruptions, as well as lower AMPS [ph] deliveries as a result of several multiunit international order deliveries in the prior year.

Consolidated operating income for the Stub period was $18 million or 1% of sales compared to adjusted operating income of $104.6 million or 6.6% of sales in the prior year. Our consolidated operating results decreased largely due to unfavorable price cost dynamics, unfavorable cumulative catch up adjustments in the Defense segment and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by higher sales.

Our consolidated price cost headwind in the Stub period was approximately $90 million, which impacted earnings per share by nearly $1.05. EPS for the Stub period was $0.09 compared to adjusted EPS of $1.13 in the prior year. We repurchased approximately $1.36 million shares of common stock for a total cost of $150 million during the Stub period consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach.

Please turn to Slide 9 for discussion of our expectations for 2022. As I review expectations, I will be comparing 2022 expectations to the pro forma results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. I will refer to these pro forma results as calendar 2021. As we discussed in our last call, we expect price cost headwinds to remain at peak levels in the first quarter of 2022 with meaningful improvement expected in the second quarter.

We expect to be largely price cost neutral in the back half of the year supported by our robust backlogs with meaningfully higher prices and deliveries expected in the second half of 2022. In total, we expect price cost headwinds of approximately $140 million to $150 [ph] million for the year compared to our price cost baseline which was before the rapid cost escalation in 2021. As a result of these price cost dynamics, we expect margins in the first quarter to be similar to the Stub period.

We expect to deliver notable improvements in the second quarter and return to more typical margin levels in the back half of the year as more of our shipments include the full benefit of price increases implemented during the past several months. On a consolidated basis, we are estimating sales of $8 billion to $8.5 billion, compared to $7.95 billion for calendar 2021. We are estimating operating income of $545 million to $625 million compared to adjusted operating income of $471 million in calendar 2021, and we expect EPS of $5.75 to $6.75 compared to adjusted EPS of $4.73 for calendar 2021.

Demand remained strong as evidenced by our strong order intake rate in the quarter and record backlog of $9.3 billion at December 31 2021. The cadence and magnitude of global supply chain and logistics improvements, particularly in light of the Omicron variant are the primary drivers for the slightly wider revenue and EPS ranges to start the year. At the segment level, we are estimating Access Equipment sales of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion and 11% to 23% increase compared to calendar 2021. We expect the sales growth to be led by North America, although we expect sales growth in most regions of the world.

We're estimating that Access Equipment's operating margins to be 9% to 10%. Included in our expectations is approximately $115 million to $125 million of unfavorable price cost impact, largely in the first half of the year as we complete the shipment of price protected backlog. Again, this price cost comparison is against a baseline prior to the rapid cost escalation we experienced in calendar 2021.

Turning to Defense, we are estimating 2022 sales of approximately $2.2 billion, a 12.2% decrease compared to calendar 2021. This aligns with our prior comments that we expect Defense revenues will be down in 2022 due to lower JLTV deliveries before we expect to return to growth as new programs, including NGDVs and MCWS ramp up.

We are estimating our Defense operating margin will be approximately 7%. Lower sales, unfavorable mix, higher material cost and new program startup costs account for this slightly lower operating margin than in recent years. We expect margins will improve as new programs ramp up in future years.

We expect Fire & Emergency segment sales will be approximately $1.2 billion, roughly $30 million higher than calendar 2021. The change in revenues reflects higher municipal fire truck sales offset in part by lower AMPS [ph] demand. We expect the operating margin in the Fire & Emergency segment to be approximately 13%.

We're estimating sales of approximately $1 billion to $1.1 billion in the Commercial segment, a 10% increase versus calendar 2020 at the midpoint as a result of strong demand. Third party chassis supply is expected to be lumpy through the next several quarters and we are expecting operating margins for this segment of approximately 7%. Similar to Access Equipment, price cost headwinds are expected to meaningfully impact margins earlier in the year as we shift the remaining price protected backlog.

We estimate corporate expenses will be approximately $160 million, an increase of $10 million versus calendar 2021, primarily driven by increased investments in growth initiatives, and new product development. We estimate the tax rate for 2022 will be approximately 22.5% and we are estimating an average share count of 67 million shares.

For the full year we are estimating free cash flow of approximately $500 million reflecting an expected strong year of cash generation. We also estimate capital expenditures will be approximately $300 million, reflecting increased spending levels related to NGDV and capacity expansion projects at Access Equipment and Fire & Emergency.

Looking to the first quarter, we expect consolidated sales to be approximately flat versus the three months ended March 31, 20 21 with Access Equipment up approximately 15%, but Defense and Fire & Emergency revenues both down, with price cost headwinds at similar levels to the Stub period. We expect EPS to be similar to the Stub period as well with meaningful improvement expected in the second quarter and more typical margins in the back half of the year.

I'll turn it back over to John now for some closing comments.

John Pfeifer

We just completed our transition to a new fiscal year with the close of the Stub period. While we faced challenges in recent quarters, our outlook for 2022, particularly for the second half of the year is strong.

Before we start the Q&A, I want to announce the timing of our Investor Day. We look forward to hosting our Investor Day in early May of this year. Details will be forthcoming, but we are excited to have the opportunity to share our plans to grow the company and we’ll be providing some targets that we believe investors will value. We plan to share details of our strategy and highlight some of the many innovations and technologies we are leveraging to advance our company.

Okay Pat, back to you.

Patrick Davidson

Thanks John. I'd like to remind everyone to please limit your questions to one plus a followup and please be disciplined on that follow up question. After the followup, we ask that you get back in queue if you’d like to ask additional questions. Operator, please begin the question-and-answer period of this call.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you, our first question comes from line of Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Jamie Cook

Hi good morning. I appreciate the colour that you guys provided on guidance, but just given the weak start to the year, can you help me understand how you're thinking about the second quarter relative to the second half? It seems like in terms of the earnings trajectory, it's really like a hockey stick in the back half of the year, can you grow meaner earnings down year-over-year in the second quarter? I just want to make sure the Street calibrated that correctly. And then I guess my followup question John, is what actions have -- it sounds like you’ve taken some actions to better mitigate risk on the EPS front, but if you could go provide a little more colour there on why you feel confident in the guidance this year just given some of the challenges that are out there? Thank you.

Michael Pack

Sure, thanks Jamie. This is Mike. I’ll start and then I can turn it over to John on the back half of your question. Just from a trajectory standpoint, I think the easiest way to think about it, it’s very much tied to the cost price headwinds we talked about in the prepared remarks. So, you're going to see a similar price cost headwind that we saw in the Stub period in the first quarter that’s obviously meaningfully challenging margin similar to what we saw in the Stub period. As we ship that price protected backlog, we’re going to make meaningful progress in the first quarter.

So by the time we get to the second quarter, but and really by the second half of the second quarter, we're going to start seeing more and more price hitting, and so that cost price headwind is going to be a lot less in the second quarter, so we’re going see a meaningful margin progression. When you get to the back half of the year, then that -- we’re largely going to that price cost neutral, so that’s when you're going to see pretty typical margins for the volumes, but it's really completely tied to the price cost cadence and where we’re at from a price protected backlog perspective.

John Pfeifer

Yes, Jamie, this is John. I’ll just talk a little bit about the second half of your question. So, as we've come through this pandemic and particularly the last year, as we’ve kind of, I guess, in a very bumpy way, come out of the pandemic, we've kind of been through a shock. I think the industry has been through a shock in terms of the material cost escalation that we've seen and number two, in terms of the supply chain disruption that we've seen.

And so, that’s been something that we've had to wrestle with because it caused us to, as we saw big backlogs build, we saw material costs escalate, and that's what we're getting through right now and we're very confident that we're going to get through that. So, there's really three areas that will -- we think we're kind of heading into a new normal. We don't know that. We don't believe that this material cost is transitory. We believe that inflation will most likely continue.

So, the best part of our business is, we’re leaders in our industries and therefore we have pricing power. And we have put double digit pricing in place in our Commercial segments, our Access segments, our F&E segments, and we're able to do that prudently because of the material cost environment that we're in. We just have to burn through the backlogs that were built a couple of quarters ago, a few quarters ago to get to a point where we start to realize the price that we should have based on material costs escalation. So that’s the first thing.

The second thing is, we've completely revamped our price on the material cost side. We’ve completely revamped our price locking and our hedging strategies, so that when we're in periods where we're building backlog, we're much more intense about how we're locking in prices and are taking hedging strategies to protect ourselves if we've got backlog that builds six, nine, 12 months into the future. And of course, we're also changing terms and conditions with a lot of our customers where we're building -- if we're building backlog way into the future that we have some ability to adjust price if there is significant movement in materials. A little bit of a long answer, but we've done a lot of work to adjust to the new normal, so to speak, because of what we just -- we've just been through.

Jamie Cook

Thanks guys.

John Pfeifer

Thanks Jamie.

Our next question comes from a line of Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Jerry Revich

Yes, hi good morning, everyone.

John Pfeifer

Good morning.

Jerry Revich

John, in the past you’ve spoken about how many suppliers you folks are monitoring in terms of their ability to deliver on time. Can you talk about where that stands today versus a quarter ago? Are we getting out of the woods on that part of the supply chain headwinds that the industry has seen over the past year?

John Pfeifer

Yes Jerry. Great question, because that’s what all of us in the industry are in the middle of right now. We've done a lot of work in changing the way that we manage our supply chain. We've got incredible people here that are working tirelessly on it. And if you look at our supply chain today, we’ve made a lot of improvements, both on working with our existing supply base to improve their capacity, but also in qualifying a lot of new suppliers. We’ve qualified hundreds of new suppliers to give us better capacity to serve our customers as we go forward.

And hey, we’re a growing business. We feel really strong about the outlook for all of our businesses over the next several years. We know that we have to build the supply chain not just to do what we do today but to do what we're going to be doing three, four, five years from now which is materially higher than what we're doing today. And so, there’s a lot of work that’s gone into it. Hundreds of suppliers have been qualified, new suppliers, and we've helped our current suppliers also expand their capacity. So, we're making progress. We're not out of it yet. We still have work to do, but we are making progress in building the supply chain that we need for the future.

Jerry Revich

In the defence business, can you expand on the material cost catch-up that you folks saw in the quarter, which contract was that related to, which commodity was that related to, and how should we think about upside and downside risk to margins on whatever platform that is as we get commodity price volatility from here?

Michael Pack

Sure, I'll take that one Jerry. Just from a defence perspective, one thing to level set on is, obviously we have large contracts and we have contracts accounting for those, so the dynamics can be a bit different. And you see some quarters that are high and some that are low and you really need to look at the margins over time. In this particular quarter, between a slight lower order for JLTV, some mix within that, as well as somewhat higher material costs right now that led to the unfavourable cumulative catch-up adjustments. Importantly, as we go forward, we don't see this as a long-term issue.

I think really if you look to the margins this next year, we guided to 7%, largely because the volume is down a bit next year. There is some mix going on and we also have new programs start up costs that we're going to be incurring. As we look to the future that business though, it's a growth business and we see the margins increasing over time as those new programs ramp up.

Jerry Revich

This sounds like a one-off?

Michael Pack

Well, I think its -- whenever we have new contracts or changes in assumptions we’re looking at, we don't necessarily, if you look at guidance for next year, that's not what we expect our margins over the course of 2022.

Jerry Revich

Thank you.

Operator

Nicole DeBlase

Yes, thanks. Good morning, guys.

John Pfeifer

Good morning.

Michael Pack

Good morning.

Nicole DeBlase

And if I could just wrap up on Jerry's question really fast on defense, so understanding all the issues during the Stub period, but what is your expectation for margins in Defense in 1Q? I'm just, I understand that that price cost situation is just as bad, but is Defense also going to be a margin headwind in the first quarter?

Michael Pack

I guess we haven't really broken it down by quarter, but what I would just say in general, as we look, there's obviously a lot of moving pieces with mix and price costs, and so I think there's obviously the key catch-up adjustment was a factor in the first quarter. Price cost remains a factor in the first quarter. So I would say there's gives intakes. Again, I think, I'd look to the full year guidance for Defense that we don't expect margin performance at that level, throughout the year.

So but again, I think one other thing I just mentioned on the first quarter, just holistically, with the Omicron variants out there, absenteeism has been a bit higher. So there's a bit of that factor. Obviously, I think there's lots of signs that hopefully that's, we'll get past that in the next several weeks or a couple of months here.

John Pfeifer

Hey Nicole, I'll give you a little bit more long-term on Defense, because I like talking about it so much. We have often talked about how 2022 is a bit of a low year for Defense and you see that in our guidance. But, I love talking about the long-term outlook for this business because of the growth that we're going to see, as we get through towards the end of 2023 and 2024. We've got the USPS business coming online. That's a gigantic contract, largest last mile delivery fleet in the world that we will be modernizing with new technology and electrification. We've got the MCWS program, that's new technology. New technology in these programs means it's really good business for us and it means it's going to help us grow our margins over the next several year period of time. And it's even better for our customers, because of the problems that it solves for them. So long-term we're really excited about this business. I just wanted to mention that because I know you see the guidance in 2022 is a bit of a low year, but this is a growth business for us if you look out the next few years.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it totally fair and we agree. I guess maybe my followup around price costs, so I know you guys have kind of put additional hedging programs in place, which is kind of seeming to lock in like neutral price cost for the second half. Is the expectation still that at some point, maybe in 2023, you'll be able to regroup the price cost headwinds that you face and end up in a neutral position, therefore implying price cost tailwinds at some point in the future, or is that going to be tough in this new normal inflationary environment?

John Pfeifer

You know, Nicole, it's obviously early, but that's certainly what we've experienced in the past, and that's certainly our intention going forward as well, but obviously, very, very meaningful improvement to the back half of the year.

Michael Pack

Yes, it really all depends Nicole on what's going to happen with material, raw material prices, really. And right now we're planning for well, what if we stay in an inflationary period for the foreseeable future? And how are we going to make sure that we can still deliver margins in that environment with the shock that we've just been through? That's what we're planning for. But if raw material prices come back down, that would be a good thing for all of us.

Nicole DeBlase

Understood, thank you.

Michael Pack

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Steven Fisher with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Fisher

Thanks, good morning. I really just wanted to follow up on that very last point there. I mean, it does seem like raw material costs are coming down, and so I guess I'm wondering the extent of how much you have hedged out. So if we were to see the potential in the market for lower raw material prices to come in, to your cost of goods sold in the second half of the year, would that be able to happen or are you now hedged through the end of the year to kind of keep those costs a little bit more elevated than what you might see in the market? And then I guess, curious what you're thinking about freight and employee costs throughout 2022 and what you've embedded in the guidance there?

Michael Pack

Sure. Those items are all certainly factored in and were carefully considered as we went through the year. From the lock perspective we do see it declining over the course of the year. From a steel perspective we've already seen pretty meaningful reductions, you look at hot rolled coil, we're up near $2,000 a ton, a couple -- few months ago, now it's in the $1300. So we've seen improvement there. The locks, we have again are below even that level. Futures markets, below that level. That's all built into our guidance and that trajectory. We're never going to lock a 100% of our materials, so there's some variable component of it that we'll always leave out there. But again, we're very meaningfully higher percentage locks than we were in the past.

In terms of other costs, certainly, there's been, wage costs are up as well as other costs. That's all baked into our guidance. From a trajectory standpoint it was all considered in our pricing dynamics as well that we're looking at.

Steven Fisher

Okay, that’s very helpful. And then just in terms of maybe to think about the exit rate of margins in the Access segment in, say Q4, I think you said that they might be more aligned to typical volume levels? I mean, could we be at like a kind of a 12% margin level in Access in the fourth quarter and then build from there into 2023?

Michael Pack

The one thing I'd just say is, from a fourth quarter perspective, the cadence obviously changes now that we're on a calendar year, and that tends to be a little bit shorter quarter. But we fully expect to be back into double-digit margins in the back half of the year, consistent with what you would expect given the revenue levels in any given quarter that we've seen in the past in that business.

John Pfeifer

Yes. With every new peak we head towards Steve, we expect to meet and exceed the prior peak in terms of margins. Our prior peak margins was 12% and so that’s where we're heading towards as we look forward through this cycle.

Michael Pack

We're not stating that in 2022 right? We're…

John Pfeifer

I'll say that point too, I'm talking about the cycle.

Michael Pack

Yes, maybe over the course of the year in individual quarters can obviously, yes higher than that.

John Pfeifer

Thanks, Steve.

Steven Fisher

Great, thanks. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Tami Zakaria with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Tami Zakaria

Hi, everyone good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So my first question is, the CapEx guide you have for the -- it seems like it's taking a big step up, can you help us understand what’s driving that?

John Pfeifer

Sure, it’s very consistent with what we have been talking about over the last couple of quarters since we won United States Postal Service contract, very, very heavily weighted towards that contract. We're going to be north of $300 million of CapEx for that program over the next couple of years, so with that ramping up in 2023, heavily concentrated there. We also are really excited. We have some other capacity expansion projects that are a lesser part of that, but still meaningful in the Fire & Emergency and Access Equipment segments to really to support the growth that we see in those businesses.

Tami Zakaria

Understood, thank you. And my followup is, can you share some thoughts on how you're preparing to recompete for the JLTV program?

John Pfeifer

Yes, sure. Great question. So we are the incumbent manufacturer for the JLTV. We've been supplying these vehicles on time and within budget since the beginning. So we've been very efficient into the way that we're supplying these products. But we're also not resting on where we are. We're continuing to develop new technology and new capabilities for the JLTV.

You saw us just yesterday, introduce the eJLTV. This is the first tactical wheeled vehicle in the Department of Defense that will have the capability to run on full electric power that gives it capabilities that today's vehicles do not have in terms of silent operation, for example, in terms of how they can export power, for example, which makes it very efficient. They can idle without having an engine running and lots of different capabilities that, that gives the Department of Defense.

So those types of capabilities, combined with our efficiency and know-how in manufacturing the current vehicle, we think position us really, really well for the recompete. Remember, there's an acquisition objective for 50,000 units in total for the U.S. Army and about 15,000 or 16,000 for the United States Marines. We're only a fraction of that into this total acquisition objective at this point in time. So this is a long-term program. It will continue into the 2040s, and we'll continue to make innovations for this program with the full intent of continuing to supply it into the 2040s.

Tami Zakaria

Great, thank you so much.

Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Volkmann with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Volkmann

Hi, good morning guys. May be just a very big picture question, John. I'm trying to balance some long-term things happening. I mean, you talked about margins being sort of higher each cycle and yet it feels like we're adding a fair amount of costs. You talk about redesign to take more expensive chips and moving things around where you have better capabilities. You talk about dual sourcing. I assume there'll be somewhat higher levels of inventory just in the new normal as we go forward. So sorry for the long question, but even with those additional costs of running an industrial business over the next, say three to five years, do you still think you can get higher margins at sort of peak to peak?

John Pfeifer

Yes, we do. What we're doing with our business in terms of adding suppliers, we're doing that because we need it, because we need additional supply base to grow. We wouldn't have to add as many suppliers if we were growing at, say GDP rates in that business, but we're not, we're growing our business at higher than that. And so we've had to bring on new suppliers that are going to enable us to grow.

But when you look at our business and the backlogs that we have, we've got record backlogs in our business today and those record backlogs, combined with building a supply chain capable of supporting us as we execute on that growth path. Our intent and just your question, I think it was focused on Access Equipment, our confidence in bringing new technology to market, with new technology typically comes strong margins that we'll continue to deliver and doing just that.

Stephen Volkmann

Okay, all right, fair enough. And then the followup is just on electrification because you've mentioned that a few times, but my understanding of the JLTV contract and even the postal contract is electrification is pretty minimal portion in those contracts. So I'm just curious, do you have a different view? Do you think that's going to change? Just how do you think that progresses over the next few years?

John Pfeifer

Well, I think that it remains to be seen, but I want to make sure it's clear. We developed an eJLTV because we knew that our customer, the Department of Defense is really interested in electrification. And we didn't wait for a specific program to tell us to quote an eJLTV or an electric vehicle of some kind. We just went out and did it and provided it as part of our JLTV platform.

Now when you look at the JLTV itself, it will be evaluated, this recompete, where they're adding 16,500 units, it will be evaluated on a number of criteria. And there are things like cost and value for the customer, manufacturing capability and expertise, quality and efficiency of production and technology is another one, technology insertions to enhance the vehicle's capability. All of those are material factors and they all get considered. And so the electric or the eJLTV, that's one of several things that will be considered, but everything that you do to enhance your capability on the program certainly helps.

Stephen Volkmann

Understood, thank you so much.

John Pfeifer

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Mircea Dobre with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Mircea Dobre

Thank you. Good morning everyone. John, I want to go back to some comments that you made at the top of the call where you were talking about the fact that you have made changes to the way you're operating and some of those changes include different approaches to pricing, putting some of this volatility that we're seeing in raw materials onto the customer as well, so not taking some of that risk wholly within your backlog. I'm curious if you can give us a little more context around that in terms of what changed here? Which segments this would apply to? And what do you foresee the impact on your business to be longer term from this?

John Pfeifer

Yes. So that what I'll comment on is, the thing that was most challenging for us as we've gone through the past year is that we've had a huge demand for our products, and that's really across all of our segments. So we built bigger backlog than we've ever seen before. And when I say bigger backlogs, I mean backlogs that stretch longer into the future than we've ever experienced. And when that happens, you increase, of course, the risk that you're susceptible to changes in material costs or other factors as you go from the point of taking the order to the point of actually manufacturing and delivering the order.

So that's where we said, hey, we have to with our terms and conditions built in when we're going to be delivering product three, four quarters into the future, some terms and conditions that should material changes occur, for example, in material price escalation, we would have the ability to make an adjustment to the price. That's what I was referring to on that item in terms of how we're changing the approach. Then we ship a lot of things within a very short period of time. I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about when we have extended periods of time between taking an order and delivering an order.

Mircea Dobre

And just to clarify, this applies across all of your business or are there only specific segments? And I'm wondering, like for instance, your large rental customers that you have in Access Equipment, are they on board with this approach that you're rolling out?

John Pfeifer

Well, I'll just tell you, it impacts the most material parts of our business.

Mircea Dobre

Understood. Then my followup is on the cadence of Access Equipment, you talked about margin, but I'm kind of curious as to how you're thinking about revenue, because if I understand your Q1 guidance, we have, correct me, we have about three quarters now where revenues have been in this, call it, $830 million, $840 million range. And it seems like you're forecasting some kind of a ramp-up in revenue as the year progresses. But I'm curious as to how that ramp occurs relative to normal seasonality and how much visibility you have that the supply chain can actually support higher production rates at this point? Thank you.

Michael Pack

Sure. I'll take that, Mig. I would say, overall, just foundationally, we do have a range around the revenue, and that's -- it's really -- that range is tied primarily to the supply chain. So we're obviously looking at different scenarios. I think we do expect that the typical quarters that you would see higher volumes in Access are likely, were likely to see higher volumes in our second and third quarters. There's obviously a bit of a seasonality impact. So we do expect it to ramp up over the course of the year. Obviously, year-over-year, we made progress from a revenue standpoint in our Stub period. So again, we do believe that there will be a progression over the course of the year.

John Pfeifer

And Mig, we made a lot of progress in Q4 in our Access Equipment business. Remember, that’s a -- it's the holiday season in the middle of it. So it's reasonably -- seasonally a low period for us, and we shipped an all-time record during the Stub period. So there was a lot of progress made by our supply chain people and our operations people in that Stub period at Access Equipment, and I think that that's noteworthy.

Michael Pack

Thanks, Mig.

Mircea Dobre

I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Chad Dillard with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Dillard

Hi, good morning, guys.

John Pfeifer

Good morning.

Chad Dillard

So I wanted to go back to the defense margins. So you guided it to 7% for this year, but just interested in just like the longer-term potential, and whether anything has changed given some of the new opportunities as well as like the recompete. So in that context, like how do we think about that? I mean are you assuming kind of similar margins after you potentially win the JLTV recompete? And then also for the U.S. cost of service contract, can you just remind me whether this is a fixed price contract versus cost plus?

Michael Pack

Sure. So overall, from a margin standpoint, say this year the 7% I would say, just from a program ramp-up as it's really a transitional year, there's nearly 100 basis points of start-up costs and the margin. So that's just I think, a noteworthy item. We do expect us that as these new programs will ramp up, as John said, these are great programs. We're excited about them. Our shareholders will be excited about them. We do believe we will grow margins in our Defense segment, particularly as those new programs begin to ramp up.

Chad Dillard

Got it. And just in terms of the red tag or some of the unfinished undelivered vehicles and equipment that you had, how far along are you in getting that equipment shipped out to customers and how much more do you have to go? And just how should we think about just like the margin impact as that starts to normalize?

John Pfeifer

You're talking just generally like work in process that's missing components or…?

Chad Dillard

Exactly.

John Pfeifer

Yes. I think overall, it definitely varies by product and by segment and so on. But I would say, generally, our inventory levels are still on the lower end of the spectrum, just what supply chain that we're producing much of it as quickly as we're shipping. And I think you probably have a bit more work in process, perhaps like in our Commercial segment with some of the variability around third-party chassis. But we believe that, again, it's this is something with supply chain, it is going to take some time to get a cadence and I think it's not different than what others are experiencing out in the marketplace.

Chad Dillard

Got it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of David Raso with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

David Raso

Hi, good morning. You made a comment about the ordering and the visibility further out given how long some of these orders are projected out. Your Access backlog you ended the year with a backlog that represents 92% of your sales guide for the year, right? So it's a -- you've covered most of the sales guide. But I'm curious, within that backlog, how much of that backlog is actually for years beyond 2022 and how should we think about contracting pricing on those? I'm just curious, those conversations, but again, how much of that backlog does not ship in 2022?

Michael Pack

Hey David, I can get that one. The majority of the backlog is really for 2022. So we've -- there's a very limited amount that extends out to 2023 at this point.

David Raso

So for the new orders that you're looking to take this year, are you holding off on taking those orders for better visibility of your costs and how to price for 2023 or are you willing to open up 2023, let's say earlier than normal given most of 2022 is spoken for?

Michael Pack

Those are still discussions we're having with our customers. And obviously, we'll -- that's not where we're at right now, but we're going to continue to monitor cost in the marketplace and obviously, demand remains very robust. And this would be sort of unprecedented to be taking orders at scale for a year out already. So it's something that we're watching very closely, and we'll continue to work with our customers on it.

David Raso

Okay. I think the reason it's relevant is if the orders look weak the next quarter or two, that's not necessarily reflected demand, if you're not willing to open the book up early for 2023 and most of 2022 is spoken for, is that a fair generalization of how the orders might play out near term that you're -- they're going to be a bit soft as there's not much left for 2022, and you're not ready to open up 2023, is that a fair generalization?

Michael Pack

We're going to continue to monitor it. I think...

John Pfeifer

We have the -- David, I think it's TBD right now.

Michael Pack

Yes, but demand is extremely strong. I think David here.

John Pfeifer

You're spot on. There's not -- market indicators between fleet utilization use prices and all the dynamics are very strong. Construction metrics are still strong. We believe we're still at the beginning of a multiyear growth cycle.

Michael Pack

Yes. I mean...

David Raso

Yes, I'm just trying to figure out if you're willing to price 2023 already when things are -- a lot -- obviously things are strong, most of the infrastructure built, keeps them strong, just to start thinking about populating 2023 already with some nice price cost, I mean that was what I was sort of fishing for, on thinking about 2023. How early do we start sort of locking that in to some degree? So…

John Pfeifer

That's what I meant when I said TBD. We're working through that right now, David.

David Raso

I appreciate that. All right, thank you very much.

John Pfeifer

Thanks, David.

Our next question comes from the line of Stanley Elliott with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Stanley Elliott

Hi, good morning everybody. Thank you all for fitting me in. I have a quick question again on kind of the pricing within some of the business for the longer-term piece. Should we think of this as something that's going to be more indexed to some sort of a steel number of material, whatever you guys want to say in the event that the pricing could go up, but then it also could kind of flex down depending upon what the conditions are in the marketplace?

John Pfeifer

Well, in general, that's correct, yes. I mean, I think you kind of -- I won't go into the specifics, but your thinking about it is generally -- the way you're thinking about it in your question is generally accurate.

Stanley Elliott

Okay. Fair enough. And then with all the announcements and the activity on the EV side, I mean, what are the expectations to kind of expand the commercialization and roll out of some of these products? And I guess, has that accelerated from maybe the recent viewpoints?

John Pfeifer

In terms of the Commercial rollout?

Stanley Elliott

Well, I mean, if you look at the -- correct. I mean you've got the EV on the fire, I mean, obviously, you've got the Access already there, but just curious if we start to see more units in the field for sale?

John Pfeifer

Oh I think you'll absolutely see that. With every quarter and every year that goes by, you'll continue to see more electric machines and vehicles for sale than the prior year. This will evolve as quickly as our customers are ready to adopt electric versus conventional powered machines and vehicles. And I think some segments will evolve very, very rapidly and others might be a little bit slower to evolve. But remember, the average life of, you can go through all of our different segments, the average life of most of our segments is over 10 years, some of them closer to 20 years and so it doesn't happen overnight. It gradually gets phased in as equipment gets replaced and new equipment that's going to be sold at what level is going to be electric.

I mean it will continue to happen year-over-year, different rates of speed depending on what the end market is that we're serving. But we couldn't feel more confident in our electrification programs, our capability, our engineering capability. We've been doing this for a long time, and we're at a point now where we can deliver positive total cost of ownership or positive economic benefits, that's relatively new with these programs that you can deliver positive economic benefits, along with all the performance benefits.

So the fact that we've been able to demonstrate that we are leaders in electrification and you've seen it now just yesterday with the eJLTV, we couldn't be more confident in the future of electrification for all of the segments that we serve. But it will happen at different rates of speed.

Patrick Davidson

Thanks, Stanley.

Stanley Elliott

Thank you.

Our final question comes from the line of Ross Gilardi with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Ross Gilardi

Thanks for squeezing me in guys. Most of mine have been asked. I just wanted to throw in there that is there's quite a disconnect between what you're saying about pricing in Access Equipment versus what the national rental accounts are saying? I mean, it's kind of been a major difference. Should we assume that most of the non-price protected backlog that is going out in the first half is going to your national rental accounts and that has been a greater proportion of your price-protected backlog is going to the independents, because it certainly sounds that way when you ask any rental companies about what type of cost inflation you're expecting in 2022.

Michael Pack

Yes. I would just say that from a backlog perspective, based on where our backlog is at and what our revenue guide is, obviously, we have pretty big coverage. A lot of the terms and conditions discussions, and this is, this is not specific to Access, just holistically, we're -- the terms and condition discussions are early, and this is in, again across all of our businesses.

Ross Gilardi

Okay, all right, great. Thanks guys. Good luck. Take care.

John Pfeifer

But in terms of the backlog we have today, the biggest pressure that we're under and why you saw a near breakeven in the Stub period and why we're saying Q1 we'll continue to see some tough margins until we make significant improvement as we go later into 2022 is because of price cost dynamics, and because we've got these big backlogs that have different tranches of price levels in them. And so there are still in this quarter, we're still shipping orders that we took a few quarters ago that are not at the current price rate, and that's what's putting pressure on the margins.

I'm not going to go into how much of that goes through national rental companies versus independents versus other segments, but that is the crux of why we're seeing margin squeeze right now. It's the price cost. It's that we've got these big backlogs with tranches of price product from several quarters ago that we're working through. And so that may not be inconsistent with what you're hearing from the national rental companies.

Thank you. Mr. Pfeifer, I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

John Pfeifer

Yes. I really appreciate everybody joining us today. We are committed to driving long-term profitable growth as we continue to innovate our products in the company and advance our company. Please stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to speaking with you soon, and hopefully seeing you in May at our Investor Day. Thank you.

