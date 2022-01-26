Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest energy midstream players in North America. The company's shares have not performed well over the last couple of years, due to the combination of a dividend cut and investors' worries about the company's debt levels. Energy Transfer has managed to deleverage substantially in recent quarters, however. Thanks to the strong cash flows that Energy Transfer generates, the company has now raised its dividend by a highly attractive 15%. The dividend is still very well covered at that level, and investors can expect further dividend increases in the coming years, I believe. With a yield of 7.5% and significant long-term dividend growth potential, Energy Transfer remains an attractive income investment.

The Weakest Large Energy Midstream Player?

Looking at Energy Transfer's share price performance over the last couple of years, one could imagine that it must be the weakest among the major midstream players in North America:

Data by YCharts

ET's shares are down by one-third over the last three years, whereas Enterprise Products (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Enbridge (ENB) are down 12% to up 15% over the same time frame. Energy Transfer's underperformance is not caused by a weak operating performance, however. In fact, the company managed to grow its EBITDA at the fastest rate among these major midstream players over the last three years:

Data by YCharts

Energy Transfer's EBITDA over the last year is 35% higher compared to where EBITDA stood three years ago, while Enbridge has grown its EBITDA by a little over 20% over the same time frame. Kinder Morgan and Enterprise Products have a flat EBITDA over that time frame.

Energy Transfer's main issues were not its operations, but instead, the high debt load and management's penchant for growing the company via M&A. At a time when investors across the energy industry, including midstream, started to increasingly focus on free cash flows, shareholder payouts, and strong balance sheets, Energy Transfer did go a different route. Instead of shoring up its balance sheet and ramping up shareholder returns, ET continued to pursue growth via acquisitions. This resulted in investors increasingly worrying that the company was headed in the wrong direction, which led to selling pressure from disgruntled shareholders. Other companies in this space, where management better complied with the market's demands, saw their shares outperform those of ET.

Learning From Its Mistakes

That has changed, at least to some degree, in the last couple of quarters, however. Energy Transfer has, following some changes in its leadership, started to shore up its balance sheet as well, while also emphasizing free cash flow generation at the cost of reducing its growth spending. This makes sense, I believe: Getting new pipes in the ground has always been a long and costly process, and it got even more complicated and risky in the last couple of years. With politicians oftentimes not in favor of new pipes being constructed, organic growth has become highly risky and is, in most cases, not worth the money. On January 25, for example, we got the news that a court has thrown out the approval for a forest crossing for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project. This project (not belonging to ET) has already seen investments of more than $2 billion by its stakeholders, and now the pipeline's future is uncertain. Spending billions of dollars on projects such as this one, with an uncertain payoff, is not a great idea.

Instead, midstream companies are better off focusing on other ways to deploy money. Smaller, lower-risk projects, acquisitions, debt paydown, and shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks are generally creating more value compared to going for large, high-ticket projects with considerable execution risk.

ET has been moving in that direction in the recent past, primarily by cutting back on expensive growth projects. The company's most recent investor presentation shows the following capital spending plan:

ET capital spending plan ET presentation

We see that growth capital spending has already slowed down to just $1.6 billion last year, compared to as much as $8 billion in capital spending in some years in the past. For the current year and for 2023, ET is forecasting even lower capital expenditures of around $600 million a year. Note that this does not include maintenance capital spending, which I forecast at around $500 million a year based on historic trends.

ET is forecasted to generate EBITDA of around $11.7 billion for the current year. This is less than during 2021, which can be explained by the extraordinary impact of the Texas winter storm last year, which will most likely not repeat this year. Still, even with EBITDA of around $11.7 billion, ET will generate huge free cash flows this year. Net interest expenses should come in a little north of $2 billion, accounting for the debt reduction ($6 billion) in 2021. Subtracting another $1.1 billion for capital expenditures (growth spending and maintenance capital expenditures), we get to around $8.4 billion. We have to adjust that for DCF that is attributable to publicly traded daughter entities Sunoco (SUN), USA Compression (USAC), and other noncontrolling interests (around $2 billion in total), gets us to free cash flows of around $6.5 billion. In order to be conservative, we can round this down to $6 billion - which would still be highly enticing for a company valued at just $28 billion. Based on this forecast, ET shareholders get a free cash flow yield of around 21% at current prices, with growth capital spending already being accounted for.

Ramping Up Shareholder Returns

Last year, ET has spent the vast majority of its free cash flow on debt reduction, at $6 billion in Q1-Q3. In 2022, debt reduction will not be as large, as the company has already made significant progress in reducing its debt levels.

Data by YCharts

Net financial debt has dropped to $45 billion, which still sounds like a lot in absolute terms, but which isn't overly high relative to the EBITDA that ET generates. Adjusting ET's EBITDA for noncontrolling interests and the publicly traded daughters, I get to a conservative estimate of $10 billion in EBITDA in 2022. ET's leverage ratio thus is around 4.5 today, which is at the upper end of management's 4.0-4.5 target range. ET will thus likely continue to spend some money on deleveraging efforts in 2022 and the coming years, but not a lot of debt reduction is needed for its leverage ratio to drop to the low-4s. If, for example, ET pays down another $3 billion in debt over the coming two years, while EBITDA does not grow at all (conservative), then the leverage ratio would stand at 4.2. This would require just $1.5 billion in annual debt reduction, which would eat up only 25% of our (somewhat conservative) free cash flow estimate of $6 billion. In other words, ET could return around $4.5 billion to its investors this year and next year while still making progress on its debt reduction efforts.

The just-announced increase in its distribution, by 15% to $0.175 per share per quarter, will make the distribution cost $2.1 billion a year. This pencils out to a free cash flow coverage ratio of 2.9, even once growth capital spending has been accounted for. On a DCF basis, i.e. before subtracting growth capital spending, the coverage ratio rests north of 3.0, which makes for a very low dividend cut risk, I believe.

With ET spending $2.1 billion on distributions this year, the company has $3.9 billion of free cash flow left over for other purposes. Some of that will go towards debt reduction, but ET could also utilize a significant sum of money for share repurchases. Considering the very low valuation shares are trading at, I personally would like to see a significant buyback this year. Buying back shares trading at a free cash flow yield of 20%+ makes for a highly attractive and low-risk investment opportunity. It is, however, possible that ET neglects buybacks this year, or keeps them at a minimal level, in order to prioritize further debt reduction. That would be less accretive for its cash flow per share, but it still would be a viable choice. Lower debt levels, and lower leverage ratios, could also translate into the market assigning a higher multiple compared to how ET is trading today, thus a case for a focus on debt reduction can be made. After all, peers with lower leverage, such as EPD, are trading at significantly higher valuations compared to ET (EV/EBITDA of around 10 for EPD, versus less than 8 for ET).

Takeaway

Oil prices have risen massively in recent months, but ET will not see large tailwinds from that. Still, its counterparty risk declines, and production growth in the US could result in stronger/higher-priced contracts in the future. Even without this impact, ET seems like a good investment choice, however.

ET is not the highest-quality pick among major midstream names, but the company has made progress in deleveraging and its new FCF-focused strategy seems reasonable. With ET generating huge cash flows that are recession-resilient on top of that, investors can expect significant shareholder returns in the coming years. The recent 15% distribution hike, which has lifted the yield to 7.5%, was likely not the last such hike. I do believe that there is a good chance that investors will get additional payout increases in the coming years, possibly even another increase this year. At a 20%+ free cash flow yield, shares are trading at a highly attractive valuation still, despite gains being made over the last year.