IPO Update: Phoenix Motor Finalizes $20 Million IPO Terms
Summary
- Phoenix Motor has filed proposed terms for a $20 million IPO.
- Phoenix Motor manufactures electric vehicle powertrains.
- PEV has produced declining revenue but is seeking an IPO valuation that's priced for perfection, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
A Quick Take On Phoenix Motor
Phoenix Motor (PEV) has filed to raise $20 million from the sale of units of its common stock and warrants in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company develops drive-train systems for electric vehicles in the U.S.
While the IPO may indeed see an initial "pop" from its single digit price and EV industry popularity with the "hot money" day trader crowd, the excessive valuation sought for a firm with declining revenue is too much for me.
I'll pass on the IPO.
Company and Technology
Anaheim, California,-based Phoenix was founded as a unit of SPI Energy to design and integrate electric vehicle drive systems and vehicles for commercial and consumer markets.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Mitchell who has been with the firm since March 2021 and was previously president and CEO of UQM Technologies, a developer of electric powertrains for automotive and commercial vehicle markets.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Electric drive trains
EF-1 Pickup Truck
Medium Duty Electric Vehicles
Commercial and residential charging devices
Phoenix has booked at least $26 million in fair market value equity investment from investors including parent firm EdisonFuture (SPI Energy).
Phoenix - Customer Acquisition
The firm is expanding its operations across various aspects, including developing autonomous delivery shuttle buses and delivery vans, next generation electric drivetrains, its EF1-T EV pickup truck and fast-charging solutions.
The company is also developing a new commercial vehicle platform in conjunction with its supply chain partners for Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicle markets.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
370.0%
|
2020
|
107.2%
|
2019
|
134.9%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung to negative (0.3x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
-0.3
|
2020
|
0.1
(Source)
Phoenix’ Market and Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for electric commercial vehicles was an estimated $53 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $253 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 29.73% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing vehicle emissions regulations and advancements in battery and charging technologies.
Also, major automotive market players continue to invest in new innovative technologies and there are substantial government incentives for vehicle buyers.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Lightning eMotors
GreenPower Bus
SEA Electric
Arrival
Tesla
Rivian
Ford
General Motors
Mercedes Benz
Nissan-Renault
Others
Phoenix Motor Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Continued gross loss and negative gross margin
Increasing operating and net losses
Growing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 1,680,000
|
-55.8%
|
2020
|
$ 4,509,000
|
13.0%
|
2019
|
$ 3,990,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (156,000)
|
-56.3%
|
2020
|
$ (421,000)
|
41.3%
|
2019
|
$ (298,000)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
-9.29%
|
2020
|
-9.34%
|
2019
|
-7.47%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (6,372,000)
|
-379.3%
|
2020
|
$ (5,254,000)
|
-116.5%
|
2019
|
$ (5,679,000)
|
-142.3%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (6,376,000)
|
-379.5%
|
2020
|
$ (4,665,000)
|
-277.7%
|
2019
|
$ (5,973,000)
|
-355.5%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (9,612,000)
|
2020
|
$ (1,423,000)
|
2019
|
$ (3,334,000)
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Phoenix had $6.0 million in cash and $4.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($11.8 million).
For each battery electric vehicle that it manufactures, the firm is eligible to earn tradable Greenhouse Gas [GHG] credits that can be sold. There are both Federal and State programs in certain instances.
PEV’s IPO Details
PEV intends to sell 4 million units of common stock and one warrant per share at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The warrant will be exercisable at a price equal to the IPO price and will be listed under the symbol (PEVW).
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $346 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 5.41%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in our technology, research and development efforts, manufacturing, marketing, obtain, maintain, expand our intellectual property portfolio and provide funding for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal actions that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group, Roth Capital Partners and EF Hutton.
Valuation Metrics For PEV
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$370,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$346,398,000
|
Price / Sales
|
155.01
|
EV / Revenue
|
145.12
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-41.07
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.10
|
Operating Margin
|
-353.37%
|
Net Margin
|
-324.93%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
5.41%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$11,826,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.20%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-55.81%
(Source)
Commentary About PEV
PEV is seeking to go public as part of a separation from parent firm SPI Energy and wants to use the IPO proceeds for its development efforts.
The company’s financials show contracting topline revenue on a small base and significant operating losses and operating cash burn.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($11.8 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has fluctuated and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung into negative territory in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its capital stock and anticipates that it will reinvest its future earnings to fund its growth initiatives.
The market opportunity for selling electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies is large and expected to grow significantly in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.
Maxim Group is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the current lack of wide acceptance of electric vehicles in the commercial medium-duty market, as it's still a bit of a novelty.
Unless the firm can generate significant growth in EV adoption, its capital structure will not be sustainable.
As for valuation, management is clearly seeking a valuation based on its future growth success, with a proposed EV/revenue multiple of over 145x, which is probably the definition of an IPO that is priced for perfection.
While the IPO may indeed see an initial "pop" from its single digit price and EV industry popularity, the excessive valuation sought for a firm with declining revenue is too much for me, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
